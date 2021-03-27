🔊 Listen to this

Hall of Fame slugger Reggie Jackson shared a picture drawn by a local New York Yankee fan more than 40 years ago on his Twitter and Instagram accounts last week.

Not many athletes have the ability to have an impact on fans decades after their days on the field have ended.

Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson, though, was never a typical athlete, and the former New York Yankee slugger helped make the day of a local Yankee fan nearly 40 years after he last played in a major league game.

Alan K. Stout, of Edwardsville, drew a picture of Jackson in the on-deck circle at Yankee Stadium more than 40 years ago when he was 12. He recently shared the photo on social media, tagging the Yankees’ Mr. October in the post.

Jackson reposted the image to his personal Instagram and Twitter accounts this past week, thanking Stout for sharing the photo and bringing back some fond memories.

“I follow (Jackson) on Instagram and one day about a month ago he put up a picture that a fan had drawn of him,” Stout said. “And he said ‘send me your drawings and tag me’ and I posted mine and tagged him and said it’s called ‘Reggie on Deck’ and I said that I drew it over 40 years ago and today he shared it. He thanked me sharing it and he called me out and even put the title in his post.

“My first reaction was that the 12-year-old boy I used to be wouldn’t be able to handle this.”

For many Yankees fans that grew up watching Jackson, he was so more than an athlete. And that was certainly the case with Stout.

“When I was a boy, he was absolutely my favorite baseball player,” Stout said. “I worshipped the guy, had posters in my bedroom and the No. 44 jersey.

“I used to go out to Yankee Stadium with my family to see him, and I got to see him hit some home runs and some of his heroics in the postseason in person.”

For young fans, they witnessed Jackson’s incredible knack for always showing up in the big moments. When the Yankees needed him, he would come through.

“At the time, I was just trying to draw a cool picture, I called it ‘Reggie on Deck’, and as I looked at it as an adult, I really said ‘Wow, he really was bigger than life,’” Stout said, referencing how large he drew Jackson in the picture. “In the picture, he is just this huge figure, and everyone else is just a tiny dot.”

Jackson’s impact on Stout lasted long after he was wearing a Yankee uniform. Once Jackson was traded to California and donned an Angels uniform, Stout would make his way to the Bronx whenever the Angels were in town so he could see Jackson play.

Stout even ensured that he would be there for some of milestones the former Yankee would achieve.

“I was in Yankee Stadium when they retired his jersey, and I was in Cooperstown the day that he was enshrined in the MLB Hall of Fame,” Stout said.

The aren’t many people who can impact generations the way Jackson did, and his latest actions of sharing a drawing from more than 40 years ago is just another example of how he continues to stay in touch with his fans.

“It is really special to have something like this happen all of these years later,” Stout said. “And to know that he likes the picture and he got a kick out of it and he wanted to share it with his fans is really special.”