Wilkes opens postseason play on Wednesday against Nazareth in the UCHC Quarterfinals. Wilkes is 2-0 against the Golden Flyers this season.

The United Collegiate Hockey Conference playoffs will start Wednesday with the quarterfinal round, where Wilkes will be hosting Nazareth. It is the third straight season where the Colonels will be hosting at least one playoff game.

“We are all really excited. There really isn’t anything better than playoff hockey,” Wilkes coach Tyler Hynes said. “It’s going to be a war out there.”

The Colonels played Nazareth twice, once at home and once on the road, winning both contests 6-3 and 8-2.

“Nazareth is a good team and they have improved since we last saw them,” Hynes said. “There really aren’t any easy matchups in the UCHC.”

Wilkes enters the postseason tournament as the third seed, and in normal circumstances that would mean they would host a playoff game before a weekend series if they were to win earlier in the week. But with the shortened season and all teams unable to play a full 10-game schedule, there are eight teams in the playoffs this year and the top two teams don’t get a first-round bye.

Because of the new playoff format, both Nazareth and Manhattanville made the playoffs with zero wins. And, due to the UCHC trying to limit first-round travel, seventh seed Nazareth will travel to Wilkes instead of the second seed Stevenson, which will host Neumann in the first round instead.

“The big thing for us is going to be our maturity, and I think that is the biggest difference for us this year,” Hynes said. “Our guys our much more mature with the way they are on and off the ice and now we have seniors out there who potentially playing their last game.”

The abbreviated tournament starts with the quarterfinals Wednesday, the semifinals on Friday and the championship set for Monday.

“It’s really quick, but it’s going to be the same thing for every team,” Hynes said.

The Colonels will enter postseason play on a nice streak, winning six of their last seven games, with their only loss coming to Elmira in overtime.

The Colonels have been led by juniors Tyler Barrow and Donald Flynn once again, as these two have powered the Colonels for the last two seasons. Barrow leads the Colonels with nine goals and is second on the team in points with 16. Flynn has followed up his sophomore season that saw him nominated for the Sid Watson Player of the Year award with a team-high 17 points on five goals and 12 assists.

Barrow has also earned the UCHC player of the week award twice this season and goaltender Michael Paterson-Jones has earned some hardware himself while owning a 6-3 record with a 3.04 goals against average and a .903 save percentage.

“He really has been great for us. He just continues to go out there for us and just play great,” Hynes said. “We have the utmost confidence in (Paterson-Jones) and all of our goalies.”

The duo of Barrow and Flynn has helped the Colonels have one of the most dangerous power plays in the country the last two seasons, but heading into their playoff game with Nazareth, the penalty kill will be under the microscope as Nazareth is averaging almost one power play goal each game and Wilkes averages close to six penalties.

“The penalty kill is so important for us and they’ve really taken off since (assistant coach) Ryan Secor took over for us,” Hynes said. “It can really be a momentum-shifter, especially in the playoffs, to kill off penalties in key spots.”

Wednesday’s game will be played at 7:30 p.m. and if the Colonels get past the Golden Flyers then they will likely take on Stevenson, a rematch of one of the Colonels’ three losses this season.