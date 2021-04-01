🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes was pushed to the brink by 0-10 Nazareth in Wednesday night’s United Collegiate Hockey Conference quarterfinals game where the Colonels won 3-2 in overtime.

“What an exhilarating game,” Wilkes coach Tyler Hynes said. “The great thing about sports is that euphoric emotion in that split-second when the game ends.”

The game-winning goal brought back memories for some Colonels fans as it was scored by Tyler Barrow, who scored the semifinal series-clinching goal in overtime last season.

“He is really special. You see that kind of fire in those overtimes and that he knows that’s his time,” Hynes said. “I don’t think that it is something that you can coach. It is a confidence that needs to be earned through previous performance, and he has scored big goals for us in the past.”

Barrow’s knack for scoring overtime goals extends to the regular season too, as he scored the game-winner in overtime just last weekend to help the Colonels beat Chatham.

“He really is a special young man that is playing at a really, really special level right now,” Hynes said.

Nazareth was a handful for Wilkes in this one, taking an early 1-0 lead and later a 2-1 lead in the second period, preventing Wilkes from taking a lead in regulation.

“They are easily the best 0-10 team I’ve ever seen,” Hynes said. “That team’s record is what it is because of the tough teams they play.”

Wilkes had an answer for each of the goals the Golden Flyers scored – thanks to Tyler Dill.

“(Dill) has been massive for us by bringing an instant influx of offense,” Hynes said. “Being on that first line is a lot of pressure, and he hasn’t felt it. He has only embraced and enhanced his game.”

The game was able to stay close throughout the second period thanks to some timely saves from goaltender Michael Paterson-Jones, who finished the night with 22 saves on 24 shots.

“Solid – he was what we needed,” Hynes said. “Those games are tough to play if you’re a goalie when it’s a back-and-forth momentum swinging kind of game.”

Nazareth used a strong game from their goaltender Raphael Provencher, who made 44 saves in the losing effort.

“They played well, but their goalie really played well for them,” Hynes said. “They pushed us to the brink, and it was a a bounce away from us going home and them moving on.”

Wilkes now waits for Thursday’s quarterfinal matchup between Stevenson and Neumann to see who they play in Friday’s semifinal matchup. If Setevenson wins, the Colonels would be on the road to play the Mustangs, but if Neumann wins, then Wilkes will host Elmira.

“We are going to get a quick skate in the morning (Thursday), and then we’ll look to the next game,” Hynes said. “We will have interest in (the Stevenson game), but there are only good teams left and we played one of them tonight.

“We know that this time of year is do or die, and every team has everything on the line,” Hynes said.