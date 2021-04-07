🔊 Listen to this

Berwick surrendered the lead in the top of the seventh and then got it back with three runs in the bottom of the inning to defeat Crestwood 5-4 Tuesday in Wyoming Valley Conference baseball.

Adam Anderson led the Berwick offense, going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI. Brayden Boone, Xander Shaffer and Kevin Powers also drove in runs. Jack Dacier pitched one inning of relief to get the win, although he surrendered three runs that gave Crestwood a 4-2 lead.

Berwick starter Teagan Shortlidge was solid through six innings, allowing five hits and striking out eight.

Adam Litchkofski tripled and knocked in two runs. He started for the Comets and had a one-hitter with eight strikeouts through five innings before being relieved.

Tunkhannock 12, Pittston Area 11

Tunkhannock took the lead with a three-run top of the seventh and then held off Pittston Area for the victory.

Andy Roxby pitched the final two innings for Tunkhannock to get the win. Aiden Paddock was 4-for-5 with a double, two RBI and three runs scored. Nick DeMarco was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI. Pat Munley added two RBI.

Matt Johnson and PJ Pisano homered for Pittston Area.. Johnson finished with three RBI and Pisano added two. Nick Cerrasaro was 2-for-3 and scored twice.

Berwick 5, Crestwood 4

Berwick`AB`R`H`BI

Schwartz cf`4`1`2`0

Litchkofski p`4`1`1`2

M.Dean 3b`2`1`0`1

Covelens dh`4`0`0`0

Shaw 1b`3`0`1`1

Stortz`0`0`0`0

Kreuzer rf`3`0`2`0

Petrosky lf`3`0`1`0

Bukowski ss`2`1`0`0

Makowski 2b`2`0`0`0

T.Dean p`1`0`0`0

Totals`28`4`7`4

Berwick`AB`R`H`BI

Dacier ss-p`4`1`1`0

Cleaver lf`4`0`0`0

Lopez dh`3`0`1`0

Rinehimer ph`1`0`0`0

Shortlidge p`2`0`0`0

DiPippa 2b`1`1`0`0

Anderson 1b`3`0`2`2

Peters 1b`0`1`0`0

Albertson`0`1`0`0

Boone 2b-ss`4`1`1`1

Shaffer 3b`4`0`1`1

Powers cf`3`0`1`1

Evensen c`3`0`1`0

Totals`32`5`8`5

Crestwood`000`001`3 — 4

Berwick`001`001`3 — 5

2B — Dacier, Anderson. 3B — Lithkofski, Kreuzer.

Crestwood`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Litchkofski`5.0`1`1`1`2`8

T.Dean L`1.2`7`4`4`0`2

Berwick`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Shortlidge`6.0`5`1`1`1`8

Dacier W`1.0`2`3`3`1`0

Tunkhannock 12, Pittston Area 11

Tunkhannock`AB`R`H`BI

Kuzma lf`5`1`1`1

Paddock ss`5`3`4`2

Sheridan c-p`3`2`2`1

Wood p`2`1`1`2

Munley cf`4`1`2`2

Givak dh`4`1`1`0

DeMarco 2b`4`2`3`3

Baltrusaitis 1b`3`1`1`0

Brown 3b`4`0`0`0

Totals`34`12`15`11

Pittston Area`AB`R`H`BI

Cawley ss`4`1`1`0

Sciandra 2b`3`1`1`0

Cencetti 3b-p`3`0`0`1

Menendez dh`4`1`1`1

Pisano rf`4`2`2`2

Cerrasaro 1b`3`2`2`0

Delucca lf`3`2`1`1

Connors c`4`0`1`0

Johnson cf`4`2`3`3

Totals`32`11`12`8

Tunkhannock`100`251`3 — 12

Pittston Area`300`250`1 — 11

2B — DeMarco, Paddock. 3B — Menendez. HR — Pisano, Johnson.

Tunkhannock`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Wood`4.0`5`5`4`3`4

Sheridan`1.0`5`5`5`0`0

Roxby W`2.0`2`1`1`2`1

Pittston Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Felinski`5.0`11`8`7`1`4

Cencetti L`2.0`4`4`4`1`5