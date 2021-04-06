🔊 Listen to this

Kayla Gist doubled in Molie Corbett with the game’s only run in the third inning as Hanover Area edged MMI Prep 1-0 Tuesday in Wyoming Valley Conference softball.

Kasidy Slusser pitched a one-hitter for Hanover Area, striking out 12. MMI’s Grace Warner broke up the no-hit bid with a one-out single in the sixth.

MMI Prep’s Kaylee Warner allowed just three hits.

Holy Redeemer 10, Lake-Lehman 1

Jenna Santuk had a huge game in the circle and at the plate as she threw a two-hitter with 15 strikeouts and homered.

Santuk and Liz Mendrzycki also knocked in two runs. Mendrzycki, Lynzie Skoronski and Kaylee Gryboski doubled.

Sommer Zier-Norris and Hailey Kline doubled to account for Lehman’s hits.

North Pocono 10, Nanticoke Area 1

North Pocono used a seven-run second inning to take control and defeat Nanticoke Area. Emily Blaine’s three-run double highlighted the outburst.

Ali Keener had two of Nanticoke Area’s five hits.

Wyoming Area 8, Wyoming Seminary 0

Katie Slusser was 3-for-3 with a double, triple and two RBI as Wyoming Area shut out Wyoming Seminary.

Jocelyn Williams was 3-for-4 with two doubles for the Warriors while Morgan Janeski and Olivia Allen each added two RBI.

Hanover Area 1, MMI Prep 0

MMI Prep`AB`R`H`BI

Warner 2b`3`0`1`0

Altmiller ss`3`0`0`0

Witner p`3`0`0`0

Dalessandro 1b`3`0`0`0

Gallagher c`3`0`0`0

Kohl lf`3`0`0`0

Galada 3b`2`0`0`0

Van der Berg dp`2`0`0`0

Loss cf`2`0`0`0

Hoaxha rf`0`0`0`0

Totals`24`0`1`0

Hanover Area`AB`R`H`BI

M.Corbett ss`1`1`1`0

Sheridan 3b`3`0`0`0

Slusser p`3`0`0`0

Gist 1b `3`0`1`1

R.Corbett c`3`0`1`0

Bonsavage cf`2`0`0`0

Murphy 2b`3`0`0`0

Sipple dp`2`0`0`0

Mangan lf`2`0`0`0

Tomko rf`0`0`0`0

Totals`22`1`3`1

MMI Prep`000`000`0 — 0

Hanover Area`001`000`x — 1

2B – Gist.

MMI Prep`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Warner L`6`3`1`1`1`4

Hanover Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Slusser W`7`1`0`0`0`12

Holy Redeemer 10, Lake-Lehman 1

Redeemer`AB`R`H`BI

Kopec`3`1`0`1

Skoronski`3`3`2`0

J.Santuk`4`4`3`2

Mendrzycki`4`1`1`2

Whitman`4`0`0`1

McDermott`3`0`0`0

McIngvale`1`0`0`0

K.Santuk`4`0`1`0

Gryboski`2`1`2`0

Murray`1`0`0`0

Parker`2`0`0`0

Giovinazzo`1`0`0`0

Totals`32`10`9`6

Lehman`AB`R`H`BI

Zier-Norris`3`0`1`0

Hunt`2`0`0`0

Scoblick`3`0`0`0

Ulozas`3`0`0`0

Bucknavage`3`0`0`0

Beyer`3`0`0`0

Smith`2`0`0`0

Hai.Kline`2`1`1`0

Honeywell`2`0`0`0

Han.Kline`0`0`0`0

Totals`23`1`2`0

Holy Redeemer`103`300`3 – 10

Lake-Lehman`000`001`0 – 1

2B – Gryboski, Mendrzycki, Skoronski, Zier-Norris, Hai.Kline. HR – Jenna Santuk.

Redeemer`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

J.Santuk W`7.0`2`1`1`0`15

Lake-Lehman`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Scoblick L`2.0`3`4`0`0`1

Beyer`5.0`6`6`4`0`1

North Pocono 10, Nanticoke Area 1

North Pocono`AB`H`R`BI

O’Donnell cf`4`1`0`0

Blaine 2b` 5`2`2`3

Stevens ss`4`0`1`0

Burch 3b`2`1`2`2

Slater dp“0`1`0

Destefano lf`3`1`1`1

Connor 1b`3`1`1`1

Scalese p`4`2`1`1

Davis rf`4`1`1`0

Totals`33`10`10`8

Nanticoke`AB`R`H`BI

Shotwell 2b`3`0`1`0

Baird ss`2`0`0`0

Keener c`3`0`2`0

Smith c`0`0`0`0

Brown 1b`2`0`1`0

Clark pr`0`1`0`0

O.Nice cf`3`0`1`0

Heffron rf`2`0`0`0

Stratton rf`1`0`0`0

Brogan p`3b`2`0`0`0

Donahue 3b`1`0`0`0

Baron 3b`1`0`0`0

L.Nice p`1`0`0`0

Mitchell ph`1`0`0`0

Sofchak lf`2`0`0`0

Rowles ph`1`0`0`0

Totals`25`1`4`0

North Pocono`070`120`0 – 10

Nanticoke Area`000`100`0 – 1

2B – Blaine, Burch 2.

North Pocono`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Scalese W`7`5`1`0`1`9

Nanticoke`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Brogan L`2`7`7`7`1`2

L.Nice`5`3`3`1`5`6