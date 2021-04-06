Kayla Gist doubled in Molie Corbett with the game’s only run in the third inning as Hanover Area edged MMI Prep 1-0 Tuesday in Wyoming Valley Conference softball.
Kasidy Slusser pitched a one-hitter for Hanover Area, striking out 12. MMI’s Grace Warner broke up the no-hit bid with a one-out single in the sixth.
MMI Prep’s Kaylee Warner allowed just three hits.
Holy Redeemer 10, Lake-Lehman 1
Jenna Santuk had a huge game in the circle and at the plate as she threw a two-hitter with 15 strikeouts and homered.
Santuk and Liz Mendrzycki also knocked in two runs. Mendrzycki, Lynzie Skoronski and Kaylee Gryboski doubled.
Sommer Zier-Norris and Hailey Kline doubled to account for Lehman’s hits.
North Pocono 10, Nanticoke Area 1
North Pocono used a seven-run second inning to take control and defeat Nanticoke Area. Emily Blaine’s three-run double highlighted the outburst.
Ali Keener had two of Nanticoke Area’s five hits.
Wyoming Area 8, Wyoming Seminary 0
Katie Slusser was 3-for-3 with a double, triple and two RBI as Wyoming Area shut out Wyoming Seminary.
Jocelyn Williams was 3-for-4 with two doubles for the Warriors while Morgan Janeski and Olivia Allen each added two RBI.
Hanover Area 1, MMI Prep 0
MMI Prep`AB`R`H`BI
Warner 2b`3`0`1`0
Altmiller ss`3`0`0`0
Witner p`3`0`0`0
Dalessandro 1b`3`0`0`0
Gallagher c`3`0`0`0
Kohl lf`3`0`0`0
Galada 3b`2`0`0`0
Van der Berg dp`2`0`0`0
Loss cf`2`0`0`0
Hoaxha rf`0`0`0`0
Totals`24`0`1`0
Hanover Area`AB`R`H`BI
M.Corbett ss`1`1`1`0
Sheridan 3b`3`0`0`0
Slusser p`3`0`0`0
Gist 1b `3`0`1`1
R.Corbett c`3`0`1`0
Bonsavage cf`2`0`0`0
Murphy 2b`3`0`0`0
Sipple dp`2`0`0`0
Mangan lf`2`0`0`0
Tomko rf`0`0`0`0
Totals`22`1`3`1
MMI Prep`000`000`0 — 0
Hanover Area`001`000`x — 1
2B – Gist.
MMI Prep`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Warner L`6`3`1`1`1`4
Hanover Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Slusser W`7`1`0`0`0`12
Holy Redeemer 10, Lake-Lehman 1
Redeemer`AB`R`H`BI
Kopec`3`1`0`1
Skoronski`3`3`2`0
J.Santuk`4`4`3`2
Mendrzycki`4`1`1`2
Whitman`4`0`0`1
McDermott`3`0`0`0
McIngvale`1`0`0`0
K.Santuk`4`0`1`0
Gryboski`2`1`2`0
Murray`1`0`0`0
Parker`2`0`0`0
Giovinazzo`1`0`0`0
Totals`32`10`9`6
Lehman`AB`R`H`BI
Zier-Norris`3`0`1`0
Hunt`2`0`0`0
Scoblick`3`0`0`0
Ulozas`3`0`0`0
Bucknavage`3`0`0`0
Beyer`3`0`0`0
Smith`2`0`0`0
Hai.Kline`2`1`1`0
Honeywell`2`0`0`0
Han.Kline`0`0`0`0
Totals`23`1`2`0
Holy Redeemer`103`300`3 – 10
Lake-Lehman`000`001`0 – 1
2B – Gryboski, Mendrzycki, Skoronski, Zier-Norris, Hai.Kline. HR – Jenna Santuk.
Redeemer`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
J.Santuk W`7.0`2`1`1`0`15
Lake-Lehman`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Scoblick L`2.0`3`4`0`0`1
Beyer`5.0`6`6`4`0`1
North Pocono 10, Nanticoke Area 1
North Pocono`AB`H`R`BI
O’Donnell cf`4`1`0`0
Blaine 2b` 5`2`2`3
Stevens ss`4`0`1`0
Burch 3b`2`1`2`2
Slater dp“0`1`0
Destefano lf`3`1`1`1
Connor 1b`3`1`1`1
Scalese p`4`2`1`1
Davis rf`4`1`1`0
Totals`33`10`10`8
Nanticoke`AB`R`H`BI
Shotwell 2b`3`0`1`0
Baird ss`2`0`0`0
Keener c`3`0`2`0
Smith c`0`0`0`0
Brown 1b`2`0`1`0
Clark pr`0`1`0`0
O.Nice cf`3`0`1`0
Heffron rf`2`0`0`0
Stratton rf`1`0`0`0
Brogan p`3b`2`0`0`0
Donahue 3b`1`0`0`0
Baron 3b`1`0`0`0
L.Nice p`1`0`0`0
Mitchell ph`1`0`0`0
Sofchak lf`2`0`0`0
Rowles ph`1`0`0`0
Totals`25`1`4`0
North Pocono`070`120`0 – 10
Nanticoke Area`000`100`0 – 1
2B – Blaine, Burch 2.
North Pocono`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Scalese W`7`5`1`0`1`9
Nanticoke`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Brogan L`2`7`7`7`1`2
L.Nice`5`3`3`1`5`6