Ellis Brooks returns for his second year as a starter for Penn State at middle linebacker.

Curtis Jacobs (23) got his first taste of college football last fall and now is getting first-team reps at outside linebacker this spring.

They were the highest-rated players in Penn State’s 2019 and 2020 recruiting classes. And in 2021, linebackers Brandon Smith and Curtis Jacobs may be the key to a Nittany Lions turnaround.

“If we were playing this Saturday, those two guys would be starting at either outside ‘backer spot,” coach James Franklin said on a post-practice video call with reporters on Wednesday.

Both Smith, a third-year sophomore, and Jacobs, a second-year freshman, carried five-star ratings from at least one recruiting service in their respective cycles. Smith earned a starting spot last fall while Jacobs got his first college action, appearing in eight out of nine games.

A few months later, Franklin has much higher expectations for the tandem as spring practice heads into its final 10 days.

“Those two guys have a chance to really make our Linebacker U, from a historical perspective, make all those former linebackers and our fans proud the way they’re going about it,” Franklin said.

The Lions are eager to see how it translates to the field following a disappointing 4-5 campaign in which the defense performed well below the program’s usual standards.

Penn State’s linebackers were particularly hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic wiping out all of spring ball a year ago. The Lions needed to replace three multi-year starters at the position, and when the season finally kicked off in October, the group as a whole looked rusty, missing tackles and taking poor pursuit angles.

Smith, though, wouldn’t use the lack of offseason work as a pass for the unit’s struggles.

“We just dropped the ball in general as far as what we needed to do, what we wanted to do, and that’s just all it is,” Smith said Tuesday. “We can’t make any excuses as far as not having a spring ball, having spring ball, whatever it is like that. We knew the job that we had to complete, we didn’t complete it. That’s cut-and-dried how it was. We just dropped the ball.”

Smith primarily played the Sam position — the field linebacker spot — last year. Right now, the Lions have him at the Will — the boundary spot, which typically plays in the box along with the middle linebacker, or Mike — with Jacobs at the Sam.

Fifth-year junior Ellis Brooks is manning the middle. Jesse Luketa was a starter last season but has been sidelined this spring while recovering from an injury. Another returning linebacker, Charlie Katshir in the same situation.

Those missing veterans, along with the offseason transfer of Lance Dixon — another former blue-chip recruit — left the Lions’ depth chart a little thin this spring. That led to an opportunity for Wyoming Area’s Dominic DeLuca to move up from safety and work with the linebackers in this, his first semester with the team.

DeLuca joins another walk-on from the Wyoming Valley Conference in Robbie Dwyer (Wyoming Valley West/Wyoming Seminary) as part of the linebacker corps.

Out of the group, Smith has the biggest potential for a breakout season this fall.

“Obviously Brandon’s always had a tremendous amount of ability,” Franklin said. “A guy with tremendous length and speed. And when he gets there, he gets there with a nasty demeanor to him. We’ve seen some big hits out of him in his short career.

“Now I think he’s got a really good understanding of not just those positions, but really our defense as a whole. He’s really working in to being a leader for us now. He’s in our offices all the time. … He’s exactly what you want in terms of a guy that came in as a highly recruited guy, highly regarded. Contributed as a freshman, and each semester and each year, he continues to take the next step and grow.”

The Lions are looking for Jacobs to follow a similar path, where he could slot in at either outside position if needed.

“Right now he’s playing like a confident guy that gained some valuable experience last year,” Franklin said. “That gives us the ability to put Brandon Smith into the boundary, which also creates some flexibility, because now Brandon can do a lot of things. We’re gonna try to start training Curtis the same way.

“We’ve been really pleased with his athleticism in space, and he seems to continue to get more confident out there on the field. Been very, very pleased with him.”

Parsons lands draft invite

After one year of holding a virtual draft because of the pandemic, the NFL is back to a central location for 2021 with Cleveland playing host to the event.

That means that top prospects once again got invitations from the league to attend in person. And Penn State’s Micah Parsons will be there.

The All-America linebacker was one of 10 players announced to be in attendance on Wednesday.

Parsons will join Heisman winning wide receiver DeVonta Smith and three other Alabama players in QB Mac Jones, DL Christian Barmore and CB Patrick Surtain II.

Also in attendance will be LSU WR Ja’Marr Chase, North Dakota State QB Trey Lance, Florida TE Kyle Pitts, Miami edge rusher Gregory Rousseau and Virginia Tech Caleb Farley.