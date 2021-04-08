🔊 Listen to this

Hanover Area scored twice in the first inning and then rode the strong pitching of Kasidy Slusser to a 2-0 victory over Wyoming Area in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 softball game Thursday.

Ali Sheridan had the only RBI for Hanover Area, which finished with four hits. Slusser added a double and single. Kayla Gist had the other hit.

Slusser, who has committed to Division I St. Peter’s, surrendered just four hits while striking out 10.

Lake-Lehman 12, Nanticoke Area 1

Lake-Lehman scored eight times in the first inning and ended the game in five innings.

Jillian Ulozas had a big game for the Black Knights. She homered, tripled and posted three RBI. Ava Hudak had a triple and four RBI. Sarayah Smith drove in two runs.

Krista Scoblick pitched a complete game, allowing three hits.

Riley Baird doubled and Tiffany Brogan had an RBI for Nanticoke Area.

Holy Redeemer 13, MMI Prep 2 (5 inn.)

Jenna Santuk tripled and drove in three runs and Liz Mendrzycki doubled and knocked in three more as the Royals won in five innings.

Mendrzycki also pitched the win, striking out seven. Kendra Santuk contributed two RBI.

Irene Altmiller had three hits and Kaylee Witner added two more for MMI.

Hanover Area 2, Wyoming Area 0

Hanover Area`AB`R`H`BI

M.Corbett ss`3`0`0`0

R.Corbett c`3`0`0`0

Kas.Slussser p`3`1`2`0

Gist 1b`3`1`1`0

Sheridan 3b`3`0`1`1

Bonsavage cf`3`0`0`0

Murphy 2b`3`0`0`0

Verga dp`1`0`0`0

Sipple`0`0`0`0

Mangan lf`3`0`0`0

Tomko rf`0`0`0`0

Totals`25`2`4`1

Wyoming Area`AB`R`H`BI

Earlley 3b`1`0`0`0

Wisnewski`3`0`1`0

Kat.Slusser ss`3`0`0`0

Williams cf`3`0`1`0

Nowak p`3`0`1`0

Janeski 1b`3`0`1`0

Leo dh`1`0`0`0

Schultz fx`2`0`0`0

Allen 2b`3`0`0`0

Scripkunas c`2`0`0`0

Totals`24`0`4`0

Hanover Area`200`000`0 — 2

Wyoming Area`000`000`0 — 0

2B — Kas.Slusser.

Hanover Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Kas.Slusser W`7`4`0`0`0`10

Wyoming Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Nowak L`7`4`2`1`0`8

Lake-Lehman 12, Nanticoke Area 1

Nanticoke`AB`R`H`BI

Shotwell 2b`3`0`0`0

Baird ss`3`0`1`0

Keener c`2`0`0`0

Brown 1b`2`0`0`0

O.Nice cf`3`0`0`0

Heffron rf`2`0`0`0

Baron 3b`2`1`1`0

Brogan p`1`0`1`1

Sofchak lf`2`0`0`0

Totals`20`1`3`1

Lehman`AB`R`H`BI

Zier-Norris ss`3`2`1`0

Scoblick p`4`3`3`1

Hudak lf`4`1`2`4

Ulozas c`4`2`2`3

Kline`3`1`1`0

Hunt cf`3`0`0`0

Smith1b `3`1`1`2

Beyer 2b`1`1`1`0

Nanticoke Area`000`10 — 1

Lake-Lehman`802`02 — 12

3B — Hudak, Ulozas. HR — Ulozas.

Nanticoke`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

L.Nice. L`0.1`5`7`7`0`2

Brogan`4.1`7`5`2`4`1

Lehman`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Scoblick W`5.0`3`1`1`3`4

Holy Redeemer 13, MMI Prep 2 (5 inn.)

MMI Prep`AB`R`H`BI

Warner`2`1`1`0

Altmiller`3`1`3`0

Witner`3`0`2`0

Gallagher`3`0`1`1

Snyder`3`0`0`0

Kohl`2`0`0`0

Loss`1`0`0`0

Tavaros`1`0`0`0

Van den Berg`1`0`0`0

Hoaxa`2`0`0`0

Totals`21`2`7`1

Redeemer`AB`R`H`BI

Kopec`3`3`2`2

Skoronski`2`2`1`0

J.Santuk`3`2`2`3

Mendrzycki`3`2`2`3

Whitman`2`0`0`0

Paulukonis`1`0`0`0

McDermott`2`0`0`0

McIngvale`1`0`0`0

K.Santuk`2`2`1`2

Gryboski`1`0`0`0

Parker`1`1`0`0

Murray`1`0`0`0

Giovinazzo`2`1`0`0

Totals`24`13`8`10

MMI Prep`001`01 – 2

Holy Redeemer`520`33 – 13

2B – Mendrzycki. 3B – J.Santuk, Kopec

MMI Prep`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Witner L`4.0`8`13`9`2`5

Redeemer`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Mendrzycki`5.0`7`2`1`2`7