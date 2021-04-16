🔊 Listen to this

Kallie Booth tripled and had two RBI and Torri Para struck out nine as Pittston Area defeated Wilkes-Barre Area 12-2 in five innings Thursday in Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 softball.

Gianna Adams and Ava Callahan added two RBI each. Callahan and Sage Weidlich were each 3-for-4 at the plate, with Weidlich scoring three times.

Hazleton Area 10, Crestwood 0 (5 inn.)

Julia Mrochko was 3-for-3 with two doubles and Kelsie Peters doubled and drove in three runs as Hazleton Area won in five innings.

The Cougars pounded out 12 hits. Pitcher Brianna Kennedy pitched the shutout, striking out five.

Wyoming Valley West 6, Dallas 3

Sara Hoskins had two hits and was the winning pitcher for Wyoming Valley West.

Kaci Hockenberry drove in two runs for Dallas.

Tunkhannock 6, Berwick 2

The Tigers scored twice in the fifth inning to take the lead and then tacked on three more runs in the sixth to defeat Berwick.

Gabby Wood had two hits for Tunkhannock. Nicole Howell knocked in two runs.

Maddie Auchter and McKenzie Waltman each had an RBI for Berwick.

Tunkhannock 13, Wallenpaupack 2 (6 inn.)

Nicole Howell was 4-for-4 with a homer, double and three RBI as Tunkhannock posted a non-conference win on Wednesday.

Elaina Kulsicavage doubled and knocked in two more runs. Winning pitcher Kaya Hannon also had two RBI.

Pittston Area 12, Wilkes-Barre Area 2 (5 inn.)

WBA`AB`R`H`BI

Rhodes ss`2`1`0`0

Davies 2b`2`1`1`0

Leonard c`2`0`0`0

Semanek 3b`2`0`0`1

Eddy lf`1`0`0`0

Keating lf`1`0`0`0

Kasper p`1`0`0`0

Walker 1b`2`0`1`0

Leach rf`2`0`0`0

Wyman cf`2`0`0`0

Totals`17`2`3`1

Pittston Area`AB`R`H`BI

Giardina lf`1`3`0`0

Booth rf `3`2`1`2

Weidlich cf`4`3`3`1

Para p`2`2`1`1

Adams dp`1`0`0`2

Vanesko ph`0`0`0`0

Callahan c`4`2`3`2

Borthwick 3b`1`0`0`1

Dennis ph`0`0`0`0

Lieback 1b`2`0`0`0

Taylor Baiera ph`1`0`0`1

Tiara George ss`3`0`0`0

Maura Mihalka fx`0`0`0`0

Totals`22`12`8`7

Wilkes-Barre Area`000`20 – 2

Pittston Area`301`53 – 12

3B – Booth

WBA`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Kasper L`4.1`8`12`6`11`5

Pittston Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Para W`5`3`2`1`1`9

Hazleton Area 10, Crestwood 0 (5 inn.)

Crestwood`AB`R`H`BI

Aton`2`0`1`0

Babula`3`0`1`0

Koptcho`3`0`1`0

Truszkowski`3`0`0`0

Pollock`3`0`0`0

Butler`2`0`1`0

Kalinowski`2`0`1`0

Harper`2`0`0`0

Lipinski`2`0`0`0

Totals`22`0`5`0

Hazleton Area`AB`R`H`BI

Wolk`3`0`1`1

Kautchur`3`1`1`0

Mrochko`3`3`3`1

Peters`3`1`2`3

Mooney`3`0`0`1

Daniels`3`1`1`1

Forsythe`2`1`1`0

Gombeda`2`1`1`1

Terraccino`3`1`1`2

Kennedy`0`0`0`0

Balay`1`0`1`0

Seiwell`0`1`0`0

VanBlargan`1`0`0`0

Totals`27`10`12`10

Crestwood`000`00 — 0

Hazleton Area`107`2x — 10

2B — Wolk, Mrochko 2, Peters.

Crestwood`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Koptcho L`4`12`10`5`0`7

Hazleton Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Kennedy W`5`5`0`0`1`5

Wyoming Valley West 6, Dallas 3

WVW`AB`R `H`BI

DeCosmo`4`1`1`1

Hoskins`4`1`2`1

Adamski`4`1`1`0

Hand`5`1`1`0

Austra`2`0`1`1

Pepe`5`0`0`0

Peters`3`0`1`0

Hardin`4`0`1`0

Duesler`2`2`0`0

Kennedy`0`0`0`0

Totals`33`6`8`3

Dallas`AB`R `H`BI

Cruz`4`1`1`1

Spaciano`4`0`2`0

Kocher`4`0`1`0

Sakulich`4`0`0`0

Lombardo`3`1`2`0

Porasky`3`0`0`0

Hockenberry`2`1`2`2

Atherholt`3`0`0`0

Thomas`3`0`2`0

Major`0`0`0`0

Totals`30`3`10`3

Wyo. Valley West`000`400`2 – 6

Dallas`000`021`0 – 3

2B – DeCosmo, Spaciano 2.

WVW`IP`H `R`ER`BB`SO

Hoskins W`7`8`3`3`1`6

Dallas`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Cruz L`3 `3`2`1`6`2

Spaciano `4`5`4`2`3`3

Tunkhannock 6, Berwick 2

Berwick`AB`R`H`BI

G.Starr cf`3`1`1`0

Waltman 2b`3`0`1`1

K.Starr ss`3`0`1`0

Novicki p`2`1`0`0

Hess 3b`2`0`0`0

Lipsey rf`3`0`0`0

Caladie 1b`3`0`0`0

Auchter c`3`0`1`1

Lewis lf`3`0`0`0

Totals`25`2`4`2

Tunkhannock`AB`R`H`BI

McNeff 2b`4`1`1`1

Marabell c`2`0`1`0

Wood 1b`3`0`2`1

Howell 3b-lf`4`0`1`2

Schultz ss`3`0`1`0

Hannon p`2`0`0`0

Huff cf-3b`2`1`0`0

James rf-cf`3`1`1`0

Kulsicavage lf`3`1`1`0

Parr cr`0`2`0`0

Totals`26`6`8`4

Berwick`010`010`0 — 2

Tunkhannock`100`023`x — 6

2B — G.Starr.

Berwick`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Novicki L`6`8`6`4`4`7

Tunkhannock`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Hannon W`7`4`2`2`2`9

Tunkhannock 13, Wallenpaupack 2 (6 inn.)

(Wednesday)

Tunkhannock`AB`R`H`BI

McNeff 2b`4`1`1`1

Marabell c`4`0`1`1

Schultz ss`3`0`1`1

Gilroy ss`1`0`0`0

Wood 1b`4`2`2`0

Howell lf`4`4`4`3

Hannon p`4`0`3`2

Huff 3b`3`2`1`1

Kulsicavage rf`3`1`2`2

Parr rf`1`0`1`0

James cf`3`1`0`0

Iddings cr`0`2`0`0

Totals`34`13`16`11

Wallenpaupack`AB`R`H`BI

Sassi cf`2`0`0`1

Kirsten 2b`2`0`0`0

Meredick p-ss`3`0`0`0

Frederick lf`1`0`0`0

Weist lf`1`0`0`0

Schmalze 3b`3`0`0`0

Haberstumph`1`0`1`0

Habbard`2`0`0`0

Bander ss-p`2`1`1`0

Passenti c`2`1`1`0

Totals`19`2`3`1

Tunkhannock`020`533 — 13

Wallenpaupack`002`000 — 2

2B — Schultz, Wood, Hannon, Kulsicavage, Howell. HR — Howell.

Tunkhannock`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Hannon W`6`3`2`0`2`8

Wallenpaupack`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Meredick L`4`10`10`9`3`0

Badner`2`6`3`2`0`2