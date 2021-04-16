🔊 Listen to this

Rain put a huge damper on Wyoming Valley Conference sports on Friday, but that doesn’t mean a long weekend for many teams.

Saturday’s high school schedule is busy and includes over 25 events. The only one on Saturday that has been postponed is Abington Heights at Wyoming Area baseball.

As for Friday’s postponements, all four WVC softball games were scratched. Holy Redeemer at Wyoming Seminary will be played April 28. Hanover Area at Lake-Lehman, Nanticoke Area at MMI Prep and Wilkes-Barre Area at Crestwood haven’t been rescheduled.

Two boys lacrosse games — Abington Heights at North Pocono and Wilkes-Barre Area at Scranton Prep — were postponed and will be played at a future date.

In boys tennis, Tunkhannock at Holy Redeemer was moved to Monday and Crestwood at Wilkes-Barre Area will be April 23. Wyoming Seminary at Hazleton Area and Berwick at Wyoming Area haven’t been rescheduled.

The Crestwood at Wallenpaupack track meet will now be Monday.