Penn State coach James Franklin has his eye on a turnaround after going 4-5 in last year’s pandemic-shortened season.

Quarterbacks (from left) Sean Clifford, Christian Veilleux and Ta’Quan Roberson have all gotten in much-needed work with new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich this spring.

It would have been easy enough for Jahan Dotson to leave. Same with Tariq Castro-Fields and Jaquan Brisker.

The Penn State veterans endured a long, difficult 2020 that culminated in a truncated 4-5 season. Dotson, a wide receiver, and defensive backs Castro-Fields and Brisker all look to have NFL futures ahead of them.

But four months later, all three are still with the program, getting ready for the 2021 season with a practice at Beaver Stadium in front of a small group of family members and students. It is not open to the public.

“We talked about how Coach (James) Franklin always preaches championship habits and the standard of Penn State football,” Dotson said. “We felt like last year we didn’t meet that standard. We wanted to be those leaders on the team who set the standard for years to come after us.

“We know that Penn State football is used to winning. That’s what we gotta do.”

Castro-Fields and Brisker have both echoed Dotson’s comments as they look to put a disappointing pandemic-marred season behind them and pull the Nittany Lions back among the Big Ten and national contenders.

Saturday’s event won’t quite be what fans are used to from a Blue-White Game, which was canceled for the second straight year because of public health concerns. It will function closer to a practice rather than a full-blown scrimmage, and there will be no video feed of the action available.

Fans can listen to a radio call on Penn State network affiliates and online via gopsusports.com and the team's Facebook page.

All of it represents one small step toward a turnaround the Lions are hopeful is coming.

Yurcich’s boost

Whether or not Penn State’s offense improves — particularly quarterback Sean Clifford — things will certainly be more up-tempo.

Nearly every Lions player asked this spring pointed out that new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich makes sure the mood in practice remains elevated.

“His big thing is energy,” veteran offensive lineman Mike Miranda said. “He brings a lot of energy to practice every day. He brought a lot of energy to all of our winter workouts. He’s very detailed. His offense is fun to play in. He’s just been a boost to all of the guys around so far this spring.”

While the Lions have run a no-huddle offense since Joe Moorhead installed it in 2016, that doesn’t mean it was the fastest-paced scheme. Yurcich is looking to adjust the tempo as needed to get defenses out of a rhythm.

“It’s the way he talks. The way he commands a room,” Clifford said. “He’s not a thermometer, he’s a thermostat. When he walks in, he changes the temperature of the room. … He’s somebody who brings the juice every day and he’s never short of it.

“He’s been really inspiring for this offense and given us a lot of optimism — just made us all excited to be here, excited to come into work every single day. And I think that’s what we need, honestly.”

QB planning

Franklin still hasn’t ruled out adding another quarterback to the room via the transfer portal, noting that there figures to be another wave of movement after spring practices end across the country and depth charts begin to settle.

For now, the Lions have heaped plenty of work on Clifford and the only other two scholarship quarterbacks left on the roster in Ta’Quan Roberson and true freshman Christian Veilleux.

That comes after offseason transfers of Will Levis and Micah Bowens at the position.

“It’s put Ta’Quan and Veilleux in a situaiton where they’re getting a bunch of reps,” Franklin said. “They’ve got a lot of responsibility and a lot on their plate. That work, not only this spring but going into the summer, is going to be really important.

“So not only do we feel good about our starter but also the backups. That probably jumps out to me.”

Transfers make impact

The Lions have already been more active in the transfer portal than ever before, bringing in a handful of players with college experience who all figure to see the field this fall.

Defensive end Arnold Ebiketie, cornerback Johnny Dixon, running back John Lovett and defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo all arrived in January and are off to solid starts in Happy Valley.

“The transfers that we have gotten have been really good athletic fits for us,” Franklin said. “But they’ve also been really good cultural fits as well. They’re great guys. They’ve been really good.”

Another contributor is set to arrive in the summer as former Harvard standout Eric Wilson will challenge for a job on the offensive line.

Walker’s big goals

Line coach Phil Trautwein said this week he wasn’t ready to list a projected starting five up front, but one position that seems written in stone is Rasheed Walker at left tackle for the third straight season.

Not to be forgotten in the list of Lions who decided to return for 2021, Walker conceivably could have been drafted this month had he left, especially given his 6-foot-6, 312-pound frame.

“Rasheed’s doing a heck of a job,” Trautwein said. “He came back with the mindset that he wants to be a first-rounder and he wants to lead his team to a national championship, a Big Ten championship. He wants to be All-Big Ten. So he has goals.”

Tarburton’s time

Hampered by injuries during his first three years on campus, defensive end Nick Tarburton is finally in a good place and has drawn praise from coaches and teammates for his work over the winter and spring.

“Without a doubt, I’ve had some struggles here as far as staying healthy,” Tarburton said. “It was tough. It took a toll on me a little bit. It made me better and stronger. I take that roller coaster as an advantage now.

“I cherish the game so much more than I ever have. Just the ability to play is something special. I’m really looking forward to this season.”

A former four-star recruit and all-state selection as a linebacker at Pennridge High School, Tarburton has a chance to slot into a Lions’ rotation at defensive end that is looking thin with the departures of starters Shaka Toney and Jayson Oweh.

“Nick has had a really good spring so far,” defensive line coach John Scott Jr. said. “Nick’s got a chance to help our football team and make plays. He’s a super-smart guy. He’s always in the right spot. He’ll make the plays that he needs to make for our team.”