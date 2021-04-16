🔊 Listen to this

A matchup of goalies making their professional debuts didn’t go Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s way.

The Penguins peppered Binghamton rookie Mareks Mitens with 36 shots, but he outdueled Tommy Nappier, who finished with 16 saves on 21 shots in a 6-3 loss on Friday at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Though the Penguins claimed the lead early in the second period, the Devils beat Nappier three times in a span of three minutes, 23 seconds later in the frame to take control of the game. They added an empty-netter to seal the win in the final minute.

Nappier, a 22-year-old St. Louis native, signed an AHL deal with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in March after four years at Ohio State, where he was voted the Big Ten’s top goaltender in 2018-19.

He became the fifth different goalie to start a game for the Penguins over the first 21 games of this unusual season. Netminders around the league have constantly been shuffling between the AHL and their parent club’s taxi squad — a special provision for 2020-21 to help with roster flexibility during the pandemic.

Nappier got the call against the last-place Devils, who once again were called in as an emergency replacement opponent for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, who are on hiatus because of COVID-19 protocols. Binghamton also stepped in for the Penguins’ season-opener when the Phantoms were also shut down for precautionary reasons.

Though the Devils ended up winning both games as a fill-in opponent, the Penguins have otherwise done well against Binghamton this season, winning three games against the Devils in between those two losses.

As it stands, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (7-9-3-2), hasn’t beaten a team other than Binghamton since Feb. 27.

The Penguins looked to have some momentum going on Friday thanks to special teams. Tied 1-1 in the first intermission thanks to a Tim Schaller power-play goal, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton got a spark from the penalty kill in the second.

Captain Josh Currie took advantage of a Devils defender falling to gain the zone, then sent a pass to the trailer on the play, defenseman Jon Lizotte, who snapped a shot home from the high slot for a shorthanded goal and a 2-1 edge.

It ended up being the Penguins’ only lead of the game.

A.J. Greer tied the game just past the midway point, starting a three-goal flurry with scores by Nate Schnarr and Kevin Bahl — two players acquired by parent club New Jersey last season in a trade for former NHL MVP Taylor Hall. Schnarr also opened the scoring in the first.

Currie gave the Penguins some life with a power-play goal 4:44 into the third period that cut the deficit to 4-3. But Binghamton’s Ben Thomson snuffed out the rally with a score just 52 seconds later. Danick Martel picked up the empty netter with 38 seconds left.

Defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph and forward Drew O’Connor added two assists apiece for the Penguins.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton will be right back on the ice Saturday with a road trip to Syracuse for a 7 p.m. game against the Crunch.