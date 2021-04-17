🔊 Listen to this

Kalen King (4) has already made a strong case for playing time in his first few months on campus, even prompting the Lions to work another cornerback, Marquis Wilson, at wideout.

STATE COLLEGE — Kalen King wasted no time backing up his coach’s praise.

The true freshman cornerback was dubbed “the most advanced freshman” of the James Franklin era at Penn State by none other than Franklin himself earlier in the week.

King responded with a pair of interceptions in Saturday’s scrimmage at Beaver Stadium, taking the first one back for a touchdown early on and ending a red zone drill with a leaping pick in the end zone late in the event.

More than that, the Detroit native also looked sharp on coverage in general and looked every bit like an immediate contributor for the Nittany Lions’ defense this fall.

“He’s got exceptional skills, he’s very confident and mature for a freshman,” defensive coordinator Brent Pry said, adding that King’s confidence as a new arrival reminded him of All-America linebacker Micah Parsons.

King’s first highlight came on the second drive of the afternoon with second-team quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson running the offense.

A slow-developing screen pass ended with Roberson trying to force the throw late. King read it all the way, jumping in to snag the ball and take it back untouched 25 yards for the first touchdown of the day.

He also victimized starting quarterback Sean Clifford at the end of a red zone drill. Clifford, looking to make something out of nothing on third-and-long, threw up a heave for Parker Washington in the end zone.

King handled it well, boxing out Washington and going up for his second interception of the day.

In between the takeaways, he also forced an incompletion by coming in clean on a blitz, blanketed Daniel George on a deep ball to the end zone and had a sure tackle on a screen pass to KeAndre Lambert-Smith.

King’s quick emergence, plus the offseason addition of transfer Johnny Dixon from South Carolina, has given the Lions some interesting personnel options.

That includes trying another cornerback, Marquis Wilson, out on offense.

Wilson, who now has the rare “athlete” designation on Penn State’s official roster, played exclusively at wide receiver on Saturday.

“He’s got great ball skills,” Franklin said of Wilson, who had talked about playing both ways during his recruitment. “He’s got tremendous confidence in himself and we’re looking for a few more playmakers at the wide receiver position. So we made this change about a week ago.”

It’s a luxury for the Lions, who were hurting in the secondary last fall, when injuries at the position had the Lions with just three scholarship corners available during some games.

Infirmary report

The projected starting corners, Tariq Castro-Fields and Joey Porter Jr., didn’t participate in the scrimmage as Keaton Ellis and Daequan Hardy started with the first team with Dixon and King also mixing in.

Other notable names who didn’t play on Saturday were S Ji’Ayir Brown, RB Noah Cain, DT Fred Hansard, OL Des Holmes, LB Charlie Katshir, RB John Lovett, LB Jesse Luketa and OL Juice Scruggs.

Cain is recovering from a season-ending ankle injury suffered last October. Franklin said earlier this week that Cain has been able to get back on the field this spring but isn’t full-go just yet.

Brown, a Lackawanna College product looking to challenge for the starting safety spot next to former Falcons teammate Jaquan Brisker, was missing for health reasons, according to Franklin.

WVC represented

All three of Penn State’s Wyoming Valley Conference alums on the roster were in uniform for the scrimmage in Lake-Lehman’s Kaleb Konigus, Wyoming Area’s Dominic DeLuca and Robbie Dwyer of Wyoming Valley West and Wyoming Seminary.

Dwyer appeared at linebacker and on special teams. DeLuca, who moved from safety to linebacker earlier in the spring, made his first appearance on kickoff coverage and took snaps at linebacker late in the scrimmage, making a tackle on running back Tank Smith after a short completion.

DeLuca and Konigus were on the field at the same time on the final drive of the scrimmage with Konigus stepping in at left guard. He was protecting freshman Christian Veilleux when he threw a goal line touchdown to Smith to close out the scoring for the day.

Faces in the crowd

A number of recent Lions players were in attendance at Beaver Stadium Saturday, including 2020 second-round draft picks Yetur Gross-Matos of the Carolina Panthers and KJ Hamler of the Denver Broncos.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Marcus Allen also made a cameo at the stadium, as did New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin.

Also spotted were two players about to head to the NFL in tight end Pat Freiermuth and offensive lineman Will Fries.

Not done yet

Saturday was originally scheduled to be the only spring practice open to some students. But the Lions called an audible during the week, and seniors in the student body will benefit.

Penn State managed to shuffle around the end of its schedule to extend spring ball by a week. The Lions will hold their final practice on Friday night at Beaver Stadium with seniors on campus allowed to attend.

The scrimmage held this Saturday allowed family members of players, coaches and staffers to attend, along with freshmen. That decision didn’t sit too well with outgoing seniors, who started a petition to attend the event themselves.

They’ll get their wish, albeit a week later.

“This is an important moment for our seniors and we had intended to extend the opportunity for them to attend the April 17 spring practice, but we were unable due to community health concerns when cases started to rise,” Penn State President Eric Barron said through the school. “However, the practices were extended and as health conditions have stabilized, we are thankful to make this shift in programming so that seniors can showcase their Penn State spirit and participate in this longstanding tradition.”