STATE COLLEGE — TV cameras weren’t allowed inside the stadium to capture the moment. But it did happen.

Sean Clifford got set for a play during Penn State’s scrimmage Saturday at Beaver Stadium, and the quarterback did something the Nittany Lions haven’t done in a game in six years.

He went under center. And, uh, had trouble handling the snap.

It’s too much to call it a microcosm of the day, which allowed first-year students and families of those in the program to watch the event that took the place of the canceled Blue-White Game.

But it was a sign that the Lions are going to be trying some different things on offense under new coordinator Mike Yurcich, and that there’s still work to be done before the fall.

“I think we’ve laid a really good foundation,” Lions coach James Franklin said. “These next three practices will be important, because we’ve been heavy install, pretty much for 12 practices, this will allow us these last three to kind of go back and refine some of the finer details.

“So I like where we’re at, but there’s still plenty to work on.”

The defense was generally ahead of the offense during the scrimmage, which ran roughly 100 minutes with some situational and special teams work mixed in.

“We’re working on it,” Yurcich said. “I don’t want to give you an evaluation right now, because we’re not where we need to be. But the effort’s there, the concentration’s there. We’re going to continue to work every day. We’re chasing that perfect game.”

Other than the brief foray under center — Penn State has operated exclusively out of the shotgun under previous coordinators Joe Moorhead, Ricky Rahne and Kirk Ciarrocca since 2016 — a notable change for the offense was bursts of a high-tempo pace that produced some of the top drives for the offense.

The best stretch came with Ta’Quan Roberson leading the second-team offense against the second-team defense on a drive that the coaches intentionally started at the 1-yard line.

Roberson hit wideout Malick Meiga for a gain of 19, and Yurcich stepped down on the pedal as the Lions ran a quick succession of plays without the use of the “check-with-me” signals at the line that have been a staple of the offense.

The next three plays gained 14, 22 and 18 yards as the defense struggled to keep up.

“It eliminates the ability for them to substitute, which is very important,” Yurcich said. “And it also wears them out and tires them out. You have to know where to attack, and who’s fresh and who’s gassed.”

Roberson finished off the drive with a back-shoulder throw to Daniel George for a 21-yard touchdown, the offense’s first of the day.

All three of the Lions’ scholarship quarterbacks found the end zone during the scrimmage, though Roberson also sent a score back the other way when true freshman Kalen King came up with a pick-six off a broken screen play.

Clifford connected with wide-open tight end Brenton Strange on a 45-yard score. Clifford opened the play with a quick fake screen to his left and the defense lost Strange down the left sideline.

True freshman Christian Veilleux had two short touchdown passes on goal-to-go situations, connecting with running backs Caziah Holmes and Tank Smith.

The scrimmage offered an opportunity for the coaches to largely pit first-teamers against first-teamers as opposed to the usual Blue-White Game setup that would put all of the starters on both sides of the ball on the same team.

Not every projected starter was available for the scrimmage, though most were still in uniform on the sidelines, even if they didn’t play.

The skill positions looked familiar for the offense as Clifford and running back Devyn Ford opened in the backfield with Jahan Dotson, Parker Washington and KeAndre Lambert-Smith at receiver and Strange at tight end.

Up front, Mike Miranda was the first-team center and was flanked by Lackawanna College alum Anthony Whigan and Sal Wormley at guard with Rasheed Walker and Caedan Wallace at the tackle spots as expected.

Needing to replace three starters from 2020 on the defensive line, the Lions opened with Adisa Isaac and Nick Tarburton on the edges and Hakeem Beamon next to returning starter PJ Mustipher at tackle.

Ellis Brooks was back at middle linebacker with Brandon Smith and Curtis Jacobs on the outside. With a handful of defensive backs sitting out the scrimmage, the defensive backfield featured Keaton Ellis and Daequan Hardy at corner to start the day with Jaquan Brisker and Jonathan Sutherland at safety.

Penn State announced the crowd as 7,251, a group that Franklin thanked for coming out before the scrimmage over the stadium speakers.

“You have no idea how much we missed you,” Franklin said.

The Big Ten did not allow any ticket sales during the shortened 2020 season.

“After last season it felt like 75,000,” Franklin said of Saturday’s modest crowd. “It really felt good. … I can’t imagine what it would mean to get back to what we’ve been averaging the two years before the pandemic, that reaction of 106,000 fans for those two years and whatever we have to do to get that stadium back full. That’s for our community, that’s for the state of Pennsylvania, that’s for our university, that’s for the athletic department and obviously, that’s for our football program.

“So, anybody that’s comfortable, getting a vaccine, let’s get the vaccine so we can get as many people in the stadium as possible as we can and try to get back to normal.”

Also returning to the stadium was Penn State’s Blue Band, cheerleaders and dance team to try and bring back some semblance of a gameday atmosphere for students.

“There’s just so much you miss (from before the pandemic),” Clifford said. “This was just a fraction of it, but we were excited to be out there hearing fans and singing. Little things like that you don’t appreciate till they’re gone. We had them taken away last year, so you just can’t take them for granted.”