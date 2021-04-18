🔊 Listen to this

Cooper Wood scored the game-winning goal in overtime to lift Wyoming Seminary over Delaware Valley 7-6 in a high school boys lacrosse game played Saturday.

Wood finished with two goals and two assists.

Also getting on the scorecard for the Blue Knights were Ford Boock (three goals), Jack Herron (one goal, two assists), Marshall Standish (one goal, one assist) and Drew Mauriello (two assists).

Delaware Valley was led by Bryan Morley, who had three goals.

Crestwood 16, Lewisburg 3

Crestwood pushed its record to 7-0 with an out-of-conference win over visiting Lewisburg.

Trey Zabroski led the Comets scoring with nine goals and adding five assists, followed by Nick Curry with three goals, Michael Zaleski with two goals and Noah Schultz and Brendan Dennis with one goal each.

North Pocono 13, Holy Redeemer 4

Danny Smith scored three goals and added four assists to lead North Pocono past Holy Redeemer.

Josh Wesnewski led Redeemer with three goals with one assist.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Wyoming Seminary 13, Tunkhannock 3

Ashley Metz and Chase Taylor each had four goals and four assists to lead the Blue Knights past the Tigers.

Also scoring for Seminary were Coley Leo (three goals), Kate O’Brien (one goal, one assist) and Ruby Hackett (one goal, one assist).

Lake-Lehman 17, Delaware Valley 3

Lilian Raczkowski and Maddy Raspen had five goals each to lead Lake-Lehman past Delaware Valley.

Also scoring for Lehman were Rachel Galasso (three goals), Rachel Shook (two goals), Madison Park (one goal, two assists), Paige David (one goal) and Madelyn Stewart (one assist).

Kortney Harry made 10 saves in goal for the Black Knights.

Dailey Carney, Madison Fedan and Leah Weinberg each scored a goal for Delaware Valley.