Jenna Santuk allowed just three hits and one run in picking up a complete game victory as Holy Redeemer defeated North Pocono 3-1 in high school softball on Saturday.
Kendra Santuk went 2 for 4 at the plate with a double and an RBI.
Savannah Slater clubbed a home run for North Pocono’s only run.
Tunkhannock 12, Nanticoke 1
Seniors Nicole Howell and Aubrey Parr led the Tigers past the Trojans in the final regular season home game.
Howell went 3 for 3 at the plate with two runs scored and two RBI, while Parr was 2 for 3 with two RBI.
Central Columbia 5, Berwick 1
Mea Consentino pitched a four-hitter tolead Central Columbia past Berwick.
Berwick was led by EmilyNovicki, who had two hits and an RBI.
NANTICOKE`AB`R`H`RBI
Shotwell 2b`2`0`0`0
Keener`3`0`2`0
O. Nice cf`2`0`0`0
Brogan 3b`3`1`2`0
Brown 1b`3`0`1`0
Helfron lf`2`0`0`0
No. 24`1`0`0`0
Stratton rf`1`0`0`0
Nice p`2`0`1`1
Smith c`2`0`0`0
Totals`21`1`6`1
Tunkhannock`ab`R`H`RBI
McNeff 2b`3`1`1`0
Marabell c`3`1`2`2
Wood 1b`2`3`2`2
Iddings 1b`1`0`0`0
Howell lf`3`2`3`2
Schultz ss`4`2`1`2
Hannon p`3`0`1`1
Huff 3b`1`0`1`0
Parr rf`3`0`2`2
James cf`3`0`0`0
Kulsacavage cr`0`3`0`0
Totals`26`12`13`11
2B – Wood, Schultz, Howell.HR – Marabell.
Nanticoke`000`10`–1
Tunkhannock`442`2X`-12
Nanticoke`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO`HR
Nice`4`13`12`10`5`1`1
Tunkhannock`EP`H`R`ER`BB`SO`HR
Hannon`5`6`1`1`0`13`0
–
Holy Redeemer 3, North Pocono 1
Holy Redeemer`AB`R`H`RBI
Akira Kopec`3`1`1`0
Lynzie Skoronski`3`0`0`0
Jemma Santuk`4`0`2`1
Liz Mendrzycki`4`0`0`0
Laren Whiteman`4`2`2`0
Bailey McDermott`3`0`0`0
Kendra Santuk`3`0`1`1
Kaylee Gryboski`3`0`0`0
Oliva Murray`1`0`0
Payton Parker`0`0`0`0
Totals`28`3`6`2
North Pocono`AB`R`H`RBI
Emily Blaine`3`0`1`0
Ainsley O’Donnell`3`0`0`0
Alexa Stevens`3`0`0`0
Savannah Slater`3`1`2`1
Madison Destefano`2`0`0`0
Lily Connor`3`0`0`0
Julie Schriver`3`0`0`0
Kylie Mastillo`2`0`0`0
Kaylee Whiteford`2`0`0`0
Totals`24`1`3`1
2B – Santuk, Kopec, Slater. HR – Slater.
Holy Redeemer`000`101`1`-3
North Pocono`010`000`0`-1
Holy Redeemer`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Santuk`7`3`1`1`0`13
North Pocono`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Slater`7`6`3`2`3`6