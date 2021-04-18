🔊 Listen to this

Visiting Holy Redeemer scored five runs in the top of the sixth inning to break open a tight game and defeat North Schuylkill 9-4 in a high school baseball game on Saturday.

Nate Dudeck, Collin Wills and Jake Griffin drove in two runs each for Redeemer.

Tyler Hoedl pitched five innings, allowing four runs (two earned), picked up the win.

Hazleton Area 10, St. Joseph Prep 1

The visiting Cougars scored six runs in the top of the first inning in cruising to a victory over St. Joseph Prep.

Michael Kilker pitched five innings, allowing just one unearned run, to pick up the win.

Matt Shamany was 2 for 3 from the plate with four RBI to lead the Cougars offensively.

MMI 6, Shenandoah Valley 0

MMI won at Shenandoah Valley today 6-0 in a non-league game.

Marcus Danchision threw a complete game four-hitter with 12 strikeouts. He also had an RBI single in the fifth and RBI double in the seventh.

Kevin McNulty had a two-out RBI single in the third to start the scoring. Carson Valkusky’s solo home run with one out in the seventh started the four-run rally to break it open.