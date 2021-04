🔊 Listen to this

Holy Redeemer defeated Western Wayne in boys volleyball by game scores of 25-14, 25-9 and 25-7 on Saturday.

The Royals were led by Matt Spiccioli (11 kills, 3 blocks, 1 assist), Matt Prociak (10 kills, 4 blocks), Will Wasiakowski (18 assists, 5 kills, 9 points) andAlex Nguyen (11 points, 2 aces, 2 digs).