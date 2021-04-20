🔊 Listen to this

Chris Killian had three RBI and Zach Luksic knocked in two more as Dallas overcame an early deficit to defeat Wyoming Valley West 8-7 Monday in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 baseball game.

Aidan Conrad pitched 1.2 innings of relief for the victory. Gary Weaver tossed the final 2.1 innings, striking out five, to pick up the save.

Killian, Luksic and Cooper Lewis all had doubles for the Mountaineers.

Anthony Severns had three RBI for Valley West. Rich Kolesar doubled and had two RBI.

Hazleton Area 12, Pittston Area 1 (5 inn.)

Brett Antolick doubled and recorded five RBI as Hazleton Area rolled past Pittston Area.

Jatnk Diaz homered and drove in a pair of runs for the Cougars. Nick Biasi doubled and had two RBI.

Anthony Cencetti had the only RBI for Pittston Area.

Tunkhannock 7, Crestwood 1

Aiden Paduck pitched a complete game, allowing four hits and striking out nine, to lead Tunkhannock to a win over Crestwood.

Paduck was also 2-for-4 with two RBI. Jake Baltrusaitis, Pat Munley and Tommy Sheridan also had two-hit games.

Nico Schwartz doubled and drove in Crestwood’s lone run.

Wilkes-Barre Area 10, Berwick 4

The Wolfpack jumped out quickly on the way to defeating Berwick.

Jason Purdente had three RBI and Braden Cook and Darren Clarke knocked in two each for WBA. Cook had a double, the game’s only extra-base hit.

Josh Bottger pitched four innings for the win and Clarke closed out the final three for the save. The duo allowed just two hits.

Dallas 8, Wyoming Valley West 7

Dallas`AB`R`H`BI

Paczewski p-2b`2`2`0`0

Lewis ss`2`1`2`1

Luksic c`3`0`1`2

Killian lf`4`1`1`3

Collins cf`4`0`1`1

Burgess 3b`1`0`1`0

Adamski 3b`1`2`0`0

JoePeters`3`0`1`0

JoshPeters rf`3`0`0`0

Conrad 1b-p`3`1`0`0

Leandri 1b`0`0`0`0

Weaver 1b-p`0`0`0`0

Timinski cr`0`1`0`0

Totals`26`8`7`7

WVW`AB`R`H`BI

Vought lf`4`1`0`0

Lopuhovsky 2b`5`1`1`0

H.Sgarlet 3b-rf`4`1`0`0

Stevens cf-p`4`2`3`0

Klosko dh`4`2`2`1

Michak ss`0`0`0`0

M.Sgarlet 1b-p`4`0`2`1

Severns p-3b`4`0`3`3

Gill c`3`0`0`0

Kolesar rf-cf`3`0`3`2

Totals`35`7`14`7

Dallas`131`210`0 — 8

Wyo. Valley West`410`110`0 — 7

2B —Luksic, Lewis, Killian, Kolesar.

Dallas`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Paczewski`3.0`9`5`5`2`4

Conrad W`1.2`2`2`2`5`3

Weaver S`2.1`3`0`0`0`5

WVW`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Severns L`3.1`5`6`4`5`2

Stevens`0.2`2`1`1`1`0

Kolesar`0.2`0`1`1`5`0

M.Sgarlet`2.1`0`0`0`3`0

Hazleton Area 12, Pittston Area 1 (5 inn.)

Pittston Area`AB`R`H`BI

Johnson cf`3`0`0`0

Cawley ss`2`1`1`0

Market 1b`3`0`1`0

Cencetti 3b-2b`3`0`1`1

Cerrasaro lf`1`0`1`0

Pisano rf`2`0`0`0

Ranieli rf`0`0`0`0

Wassel p`0`0`0`0

McCracken p`0`0`0`0

Turant p`0`0`0`0

Giradino dh`1`0`0`0

DeLuca`2`0`0`0

Connors c`1`0`0`0

Cocco`1`0`0`0

Totals`19`1`4`1

Hazleton Area`AB`R`H`BI

G.Russo c`2`3`2`0

Payne c`1`0`0`0

L. Russo cf-p`2`2`1`0

Kilker`1`1`0`0

Antolick 2b`3`3`3`5

Peters 2b`1`0`1`0

Verbonitz 1b`4`1`1`1

Diaz 3b`2`1`1`2

Molinaro ss`2`0`0`1

Biasi dh`1`0`1`2

Genao lf`2`0`0`1

Schell rf`2`1`0`0

Mehalshick`0`0`0`0

Totals`23`12`10`12

Pittston Area`001`00 — 1

Hazleton Area`444`0x — 12

2B — Biasi, Antolick. HR — Diaz.

Pittston Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Pisack L`1.0`5`4`4`0`0

Wassel`1.0`2`4`4`5`1

McCracken`0.1`2`4`3`4`1

Turant`1.2`1`0`0`0`3

Hazleton Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Shamany W`3.0`3`1`1`3`3

L.Russo`2.0`1`0`0`0`1

Tunkhannock 7, Crestwood 1

Crestwood`AB`R`H`BI

Schwartz cf`2`0`1`1

Lomerson cf`1`0`0`0

Moratori ph`1`0`0`0

Litchkofsky p-1b`3`0`0`0

Kreuzer rf`3`0`0`0

Dean 3b`3`0`1`0

Bukowski s`0`0`0`0

Shaw dh`3`0`0`0

Petrosky lf`3`0`1`0

Palmiero 1b-p`2`0`0`0

Miscavage ph`1`0`0`0

Arnold c`3`0`1`0

Makowski 2b`3`1`0`0

Totals`28`1`4`1

Tunkhannock`AB`R`H`BI

Kuzma cf`4`0`0`0

Munley ss`3`2`2`1

Sheridan c`3`3`2`0

Wood lf`3`1`1`0

Paduck p`4`0`2`2

Brown 2b`4`0`0`0

Gavek 3b`2`0`0`0

Baltrusaitis 1b`3`1`2`1

Cisek rf`3`0`0`0

Totals`33`7`9`4

Crestwood`001`000`0 — 1

Tunkhannock`211`201`x — 7

2B — Schwartz, Munley Baltrusaitis.

Crestwood`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Litchkofsky L`4`9`6`6`3`4

Palmiero`2`0`1`0`1`2

Tunkhannock`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Paduck W`7`4`1`0`0`9

Wilkes-Barre Area 10, Berwick 4

WBA`AB`R`H`BI

Betancourt ss`4`2`1`1

Clarke 2b-p`4`3`2`2

Purdente 3b`5`0`2`3

Gilgallon 1b`3`0`1`1

Cook dh`3`0`1`2

Bottger p-2b`3`0`0`0

Monahan c`4`1`1`0

Koretz lf`4`2`2`0

Mihalchik rf`4`2`3`0

Totals`34`10`13`9

Berwick`AB`R`H`BI

Dacier ss-p`2`1`0`0

Boone 2b-ss`3`1`0`0

Shortlidge 3b`2`1`1`0

Anderson 1b`2`0`1`1

Albertson`0`0`0`0

Powers cf`3`0`0`0

Lopez dh`2`0`0`1

Peters rf`3`0`0`0

Cleaver lf`3`0`0`0

Sterner`0`1`0`0

Evensen c`3`0`0`0

Totals`23`4`2`2

Wilkes-Barre Area`144`000`1 — 10

Berwick`000`300`1 — 4

2B — Cook.

WBA`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Bottger W`4.0`1`3`3`2`1

Clarke S`3.0`1`1`0`1`3

Berwick`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Shaffer L`1.2`6`5`5`2`1

Taylor`1.0`4`4`3`1`0

Carro`3.1`1`0`0`1`1

Dacier`1.0`2`1`0`0`1