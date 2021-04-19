🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes-Barre Area boys volleyball picked up its first win in program history on Monday, outlasting Nanticoke Area 3-2 in a Wyoming Valley Conference match.

Nanticoke Area won the opener 27-25. WBA rebounded with a 25-22 only for Nanticoke Area to win the third game 25-23. The Wolfpack then rallied for 25-14, 15-13 victories.

Baldwin Gerard had six blocks and six spikes for WBA. Connor Kelly and Jesus Vazquez had 14 service points each.

Wyoming Valley West 3, Hanover Area 0

The Spartans won 25-23, 25-12, 25-22.

Axel Cabrera (16 service points, 4 aces), Logan Bowling (8 service points, 3 aces, 4 kills) and Collin Miller (10 assists, 3 kills) led Wyoming Valley West.

Hanover Area was paced by Jeffrey DeRocco (4 service points, 7 aces, 3 kills, 3 digs, 12 assists), Brandon Bienias (1 service point, 1 ace, 14 digs, 3 kills, 1 assist, 1 block) and Xavier Ankner (1 service point, 2 aces, 7 kills, 7 digs, 1 assist, 3 blocks).

Berwick 3, Dallas 0

Berwick defeated Dallas 25-14, 25-17, 25-11.

For Berwick, Hunter Madl had one ace, nine service points, six kills and five digs. Ryen Steele had nine service points, two kills and a block. Bryce Makar had five kills.

David Cooper had eight kills and five blocks for Dallas. Angelo Zarola posted 11 assists.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Wyoming Seminary 12, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

Kate O’Brien, Coly Leo and Mya Pyke scored two goals each for the Blue Knights while Ruby Hackett chipped in with four assists.

Allentown Central Catholic 20, Crestwood 14

The Comets fell to Allentown Central Catholic in a non-conference game.

Isabella Caporuscio led Crestwood with eight goals. Kelsey Kulak added two goals and four assists. Jill Taleraski had two goals.

BOYS LACROSSE

Wyoming Seminary 9, North Pocono 3

Cooper Wood had three goals and two assists for Seminary. Jack Herron had two goals and three assists. Marshall Standis found the net twice.

BOYS TENNIS

Wyoming Seminary 5, MMI Prep 0

The Blue Knights swept the singles competition and the doubles team of Marco Magnotta and Tracey Kindler won without surrendering a point.

The No. 1 doubles team of Amin Ali and Ryan Chun had to battle three sets, including a tiebreaker, to defeat Noah Long and Thomas Mayernick.

COLLEGES

MEN’S SWIMMING

Misericordia places ninth

Misericordia finished ninth in the MAC Championships which were held virtually over the weekend.

Chris Farrell led the Cougars with a third-place finish in the 100 free and was seventh in the 50 free and ninth in the 100 back. Jason Winters placed sixth in the 500 free and was seventh in the 400 IM and 200 fly.

Ben Sorrentino placed fifth in the 200 fly, sixth in the 100 fly and 10th in the 500 free.

Farrell, Sorrentino, Sheldon Kohl and Winters were fifth in the 800 free relay and sixth in the 400 medley relay.

Wilkes swims to 11th place

Wilkes placed 11th of 14 teams at the Middle Atlantic Conference Virtual Championships.

Liam White scored the most individual points for Wilkes with 24.

WOMEN’S SWIMMING

Misericordia finishes third

Misericordia University finished third in the MAC Championships which were held virtually over the weekend.

The Cougars finished with 875.5 points. Messiah won the team title with 1,117 points while Widener was second at 898.5

Camryn Hubric won the 50 free and was third in the 100 free and eighth in the 100 back.

Kate Bernauer was fourth in the 500 free, fifth in the 100 fly and sixth in the 100 free.

Alaina Paul was sixth in the 200 free and ninth in the 1,650 free and 13th in the 500 free.

Analiese Hargreaves finished fifth in the 400 IM and eighth in the 200 fly while Jen Scott was ninth in the 50 free and 14th in the 100 fly and 200 back. Cassidy Preste finished fourth in the 200 breaststroke, eighth in the 100 breaststroke and 14th in the 50 free.

Wilkes finishes 13th

Alexa Crossgrove scored the most individual points for Wilkes with 36 at MAC Championships held virtually over the weekend.

