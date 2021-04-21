🔊 Listen to this

Aiden Murphy threw a one-hitter and struck out nine as Wyoming Seminary knocked off previously unbeaten Lake-Lehman 10-0 in five innings Tuesday in Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 baseball.

Lehman fell one-half game behind idle Holy Redeemer in the standings. The two teams play at Lehman on Thursday.

Murphy also helped his cause at the plate, going 3-for-4 with three RBI. Zac Williamson and Philip Evan added two RBI each.

The Blue Knights seized control with a five-run third inning, with Evan, Murphy, Evan Hromisin and Will Youngman providing an RBI each.

Connor Morgan singled in the first inning for Lehman’s only hit.

Nanticoke Area 7, MMI Prep 3

The Trojans broke a 3-3 tie with a three-run fifth inning and went on to defeat MMI Prep.

Justin Spencer picked up the win while Derek Cease threw the final three innings for the save. The duo combined for 12 strikeouts.

Cease also doubled, singled and had an RBI. Colin Piestrak also doubled and knocked in two runs.

Marcus Danchision was 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored for MMI.

Wyoming Area 6, Hanover Area 0

JJ Hood struck out 15 and surrendered just three hits to lead Wyoming Area to the shutout victory. Hood didn’t issue a walk.

Jason Wiedl doubled and knocked in two runs for the Warriors. Sam Supey had two hits. John Morgan had the other hit for Wyoming Area.

Connor Hummer, Justin Richards and Zach Murphy had hits for Hanover Area.

Pittston Area 9, Wilkes-Barre Area 3

Pittston Area scored six runs in the seventh inning to snap a 3-3 tie and defeat Wilkes-Barre Area.

Anthony Cencetti had the Patriots’ only hit in the inning, but his teammates drew five walks and had a batter hit by a pitch in the inning.

Cencetti was the only Patriot with more than one hit. Devon Market had a double.

Pedro Betancourt and Sawyer Koretz had two hits each for WBA. Jack Gilgallon doubled.

Wyoming Seminary 10, Lake-Lehman 0 (5 inn.)

Lake-Lehman`AB`R`H`BI

Paczewski`2`0`0`0

Kaiser`2`0`0`0

Morgan`2`0`1`0

Federici`2`0`0`0

G.Finarelli`2`0`0`0

Bean`2`0`0`0

Leone`2`0`0`0

Wallace `1`0`0`0

Jones`1`0`0`0

Morio`1`0`0`0

Totals`17`0`2`0

Seminary`AB`R`H`BI

Amend`3`2`1`0

Youngman`2`3`1`1

Murphy`4`1`3`3

Flanley`1`0`0`1

Kruger`2`0`0`0

Hromisin`1`1`0`1

Williamson`3`1`2`2

Evan`3`1`1`2

Vought`3`1`2`0

Aiello`0`0`0`0

Totals`22`10`11`10

Lake-Lehman`000`00 — 0

Wyo. Seminary`315`01 — 10

Lehman`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Federici L`2.0`6`7`4`4`3

Bean`1.0`3`2`2`2`1

Wallace`1.0`1`1`1`1`1

Seminary`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Murphy W`5.0`1`0`0`0`9

Nanticoke Area 7, MMI Prep 3

Nanticoke Area`AB`R`H`BI

Myers`4`0`1`1

Krupinski`4`1`1`0

Cease`3`2`2`1

Matson`3`1`0`0

Spencer`4`1`1`1

Sura`3`0`1`1

Brown`3`0`1`0

Bielecki`0`0`0`0

Egenski`2`0`0`0

Piestrak`3`1`1`2

Butczynski`0`1`0`0

Totals`29`7`8`6

MMI Prep`AB`R`H`BI

Magula`4`1`0`0

Danchision`4`2`3`0

McNulty`4`0`1`0

Williams`2`0`1`1

Castro`3`0`1`1

Eyerly`3`0`0`0

Kelly`3`0`0`0

Valkusky`3`0`1`0

Burns`2`0`0`0

McDermott`1`0`0`0

Totals`29`3`7`2

Nanticoke Area`003`031`0 — 7

MMI Prep`210`000`0 — 3

2B — Myers, Cease, Piestrak, Danchision, Williams.

Nanticoke`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Spencer W`4.0`5`3`1`0`6

Cease S`3.0`2`0`0`1`6

MMI`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Castro`3.0`3`3`1`3`3

Williams L`1.2`3`3`3`4`2

Eyerly`2.1`2`1`1`0`1

Wyoming Area 6, Hanover Area 0

Wyoming Area`AB`R`H`BI

Melberger cf`3`0`0`0

Wiedl ss`4`1`2`2

Kelleher c`4`0`0`0

Lawall 1b`1`1`0`0

Hood p`1`0`0`0

Sorick 2b`0`0`0`0

Janosky dh`4`0`0`0

Morgan rf`3`1`1`0

Supey lf`4`1`2`0

Mathis 3b`3`1`0`1

Totals`27`6`5`3

Hanover Area`AB`R`H`BI

Jasler 2b`3`0`0`0

Kolbicka ss`3`0`0`0

Hummer p`3`0`1`0

Richards c`3`0`1`0

Murphy 3b`2`0`1`0

Zola rf`0`0`0`0

Vigorito dh`2`0`0`0

D.Martinez lf`2`0`0`0

Curcio cf`1`0`0`0

Cole ph`1`0`0`0

B.Martinez 1b`2`0`0`0

Totals`22`0`3`0

Wyoming Area`200`003`1 — 6

Hanover Area`000`000`0 — 0

Wyoming Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Hood W`7.0`3`0`0`0`15

Hanover Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Hummer L`3.0`3`2`0`2`3

Kolbicka`4.0`2`4`4`4`7

Pittston Area 9, Wilkes-Barre Area 3

Pittston Area`AB`R`H`BI

Johnson cf`4`1`1`1

Cawley ss`1`1`0`1

Cerrasaro lf`4`0`1`0

Market 1b`4`0`1`0

Ranielli pr`0`1`0`0

Cencetti 3b`4`1`2`1

Felinski p`0`0`0`0

Mehal p`0`0`0`0

Menendez dh`3`1`0`0

Sciandra 2b`3`0`0`0

Wassel pr`0`1`0`0

Connors c`1`1`0`0

Giardina ph`1`0`0`1

Pisano rf`3`2`1`1

Totals`28`9`6`5

WBA`AB`R`H`BI

Betancourt ss`4`1`2`0

Clarke 2b`4`0`0`0

Prudente 3b`3`0`1`1

Gilgallon 1b`3`0`1`0

Kenzakoski p`0`0`0`0

Simko cf`0`0`0`0

Cook dh`3`0`0`0

Novakowski p`3`0`0`0

Monahan c`2`0`0`0

Koretz lf`3`1`2`0

Mihalchik rf`3`1`1`0

Totals`28`3`7`1

Pittston Area`100`002`6 — 9

Wilkes-Barre Area`002`001`0 — 3

2B — Market, Gilgallon.

Pittston Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Felinski W`6.0`7`3`2`1`3

Mehal`1.0`0`0`0`0`0

WBA`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Novakowski`5.2`5`3`0`2`3

Gilgallon L`0.2`1`6`4`4`0

Kenzakoski`0.2`0`0`0`1`1