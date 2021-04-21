🔊 Listen to this

Rain and some sporadic snow forced the postponement of most Wyoming Valley Conference sporting events on Wednesday.

Also, Tunkhannock announced on its website that all sports and extracurricular activities are postponed until at least Monday because of COVID-19 situations. A statement issued Tuesday said there are four positive COVID-19 cases and three probable ones at the high school and possibly two more in the seventh grade.

Tunkhannock’s temporary shutdown affected nine high school sporting events scheduled Thursday through Saturday.

As for the baseball postponements, Dallas at Crestwood will be Thursday and Berwick at Hazleton Area will be Saturday with a noon start.

In softball, Holy Redeemer at Nanticoke Area will be Monday while Wyoming Seminary at Hanover Area hasn’t been rescheduled. Also, the Sugar Valley Rural at Northwest game has been moved to April 29.

In boys lacrosse, Lakeland at Scranton Prep is now April 29 and Lake-Lehman at Abington Heights is May 1. The Wyoming Area at Holy Redeemer girls lacrosse game hasn’t been rescheduled.

Two track meets — Crestwood at Dallas and Holy Redeemer at Wyoming Area — were scratched with no make-up dates available.

Two boys tennis matches — Wyoming Area at Crestwood and Wilkes-Barre Area at Hazleton Area — were postponed and haven’t been rescheduled.