WRIGHT TWP. – Wyoming Area overcame a small and relatively inexperienced roster to run off six straight wins to begin the season and battle fellow Wyoming Valley Conference unbeaten Crestwood to a one-goal game well into the second half of Thursday’s game to decide the WVC lead.

A short bench, combined with an ailing goalie, may have finally caught up with the Lady Warriors.

Crestwood ran off eight straight goals in less than eight minutes to pull away for an 18-12 victory on its home field.

The Lady Comets coaches said their team was intent on pushing the pace of the game throughout because of the options they had to run in more players off the bench.

With just one substitute and no back-up goalie, Lady Warriors coach Carl DeLuca did not have any such options.

Foy drove her knee into the artificial turf early in the second half trying to make a play, creating a jolt that she felt in her hip. She received attention from trainers during an extended injury timeout and a regular timeout but remained in the game, trying to stand up to the WVC’s highest-scoring offense.

“Her mobility was cut down and that hurt us,” DeLuca said.

That was not the only problem Wyoming Area faced.

“The other thing that hurt us that we’re normally on top of was our faceoffs,” DeLuca said. “We weren’t getting the faceoffs and the groundballs.

“We weren’t getting in the right spot and we didn’t win that part of the game.”

Even with some lost possession opportunities, the Lady Warriors still had a 28-24 advantage in shots.

Isabella Caporuscio scored eight goals, including three in the decisive streak, and assisted on two others to lead Crestwood.

Jillian Taleroski and Kelsey Kulak were also part of the outburst. Taleroski did all of her scoring – two goals and three assists – during that time. Kulak chipped in with two goals and an assist during the streak and finished with five goals and two assists.

Makenzie Switzer finished with five goals and three assists for Wyoming Area. Emma Kelleher added four goals.

Crestwood improved to 8-2, including 8-0 in the conference, holding on to first place in a game that matched the most goals scored by both teams in any WVC game this season.

Wyoming Area slipped to 6-1 and 5-1.

The victory also allowed Crestwood to pass Wyoming Area and take a slight lead in the race for the top seed in the District 2 Class 2A playoffs.

When the offense slowed late in the first half and early in the second half, Crestwood got help from goalie Avery Bogdon, who made 12 saves, including seven in a span of 11 minutes.

“Avery always pulls through,” Caporuscio said.

Wyoming Area scored three straight goals midway through the first half for its only lead on Kelleher’s free position shot with 10:25 left.

The game was tied 6-6 later in the half and the Lady Warriors were within 10-9 before the Lady Comets put their streak together.

Sofia Sabatini scored twice for Wyoming Area.

Wyoming Area 17, Selinsgrove 2

Emma Kelleher scored seven goals and went 11-for-12 on draws in the April 17 non-league win over visiting Selinsgrove.

Sofia Sabatini, who had four assists and was 7-for-7 on draws, and Halle Kranson, who had two assists and seven groundballs, scored three goals each.

Makenzie Switzer added two goals, four assists and 11 groundballs.