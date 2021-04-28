🔊 Listen to this

Lake-Lehman catcher Jillian Ulozas gets under a foul ball hit by Holy Redeemer’s Kendra Santuk for an out in the second inning Tuesday.

WILKES-BARRE — Midway through the season, it’s becoming clear. If Holy Redeemer keeps up this pace a little longer, the only battle in Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 softball will be for second place.

Lake-Lehman gave it a whirl against the Royals on Tuesday. The Black Knights were within a run in the sixth inning only for Redeemer to tack on two more and come away with a 4-1 victory.

Redeemer (6-0 Div. 2, 10-0) maintained at least a two-game lead in the loss column against its nearest pursuer. The Royals have another battle raging — a fight that’s much closer than the division — for the top seed in the District 2 Class 3A playoffs. They led undefeated Mid Valley by 0.027 in the power rankings entering Tuesday. The victory over Lehman barely moved the district needle in Redeemer’s favor.

“We’re just taking it one game at a time and prepare for the next opponent the best we can and come out and play our best game,” Redeemer coach Jerry Paulukonis said. “We just got to keep going and, honestly, with the power rankings, when our opponents leave here and win games, that helps us.”

Lehman (3-3 Div. 2, 6-4) saw any chances of catching Redeemer for the division all but extinguished. The Black Knights appear destined for the third seed in the D2-3A playoffs, slotting behind Redeemer and Mid Valley.

“I’ll take every game as a learning experience,” Lehman coach Nicole Chipego said. “I have a very young team. I have a freshman and two sophomores in the outfield. We lose two seniors and we have two sophomores in the infield and a junior.

“We’ll take it as a learning experience and move forward taking one game at a time.”

Lehman’s experience was much better Tuesday than the last time the teams played — a 10-1 Redeemer win on April 6. The Black Knights pulled within 2-1 with one out in the sixth inning as Sommer Zier-Norris singled and scored when Krista Scoblick’s double rolled into the left field corner.

Redeemer came back with two runs in the bottom of the sixth. Kaylee Gryboski hit an RBI triple just out of the reach of Lehman right fielder Rylie Bucknavage. She scored on a single by Olivia Murray.

Redeemer’s defense came up big in the seventh as shortstop Akira Kopec made a diving catch on a lazy line drive and second baseman Lynzie Skoronski made a diving stab of much harder hit liner.

Lehman hit the ball much better this time around against Redeemer pitcher Jenna Santuk, who recorded 15 strikeouts back on April 6. Ava Hudak and Sarayah Smith just missed home runs, sending Redeemer left fielder Murray to the fence to make catches.

Redeemer scored in the first when Kopec was hit by a pitch and later scored on a single by Santuk. The base hit was the last for Santuk’s bat, which four innings later broke in half on a foul grounder. Kopec doubled and scored on an error in the third to make it 2-0.

Holy Redeemer 4, Lake-Lehman 1

Lehman`AB`R`H`BI

Zier-Norris ss`3`1`2`0

J.Santuk p`3`0`1`1

Hudak lf`3`0`0`0

Ulozas c`3`0`0`0

Hunt cf`3`0`0`0

Smith dp`3`0`0`0

Bucknavage rf`2`0`0`0

Beyer 2b`2`0`0`0

Hai.Kline 3b`2`0`0`0

Han.Kline 1b`2`0`0`0

Totals`24`1`3`1

Redeemer`AB`R`H`BI

Kopec ss`3`2`3`0

Skoronski 2b`4`0`0`0

J.Santuk p`3`0`1`1

Mendrzycki 3b`3`0`1`0

Whitman cf`3`0`0`0

McDermott dp`2`0`1`0

Parker pr`0`1`0`0

K.Santuk c`2`0`0`0

Gryboski 1b`3`1`1`1

Murray lf`2`0`1`1

McIngvale rf`0`0`0`0

Totals`26`4`8`3

Lake-Lehman`000`001`0 — 1

Holy Redeemer`101`002`x — 4

2B — Scoblick, Kopec 2. 3B — Gryboski.

Lehman`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Scoblick L`6`78`4`3`0`4

Redeemer`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

J.Santuk W`7`3`1`1`0`10