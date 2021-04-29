🔊 Listen to this

Adien Murphy struck out 10 in six innings of work as Wyoming Seminary knocked off Nanticoke Area 5-2 Wednesday in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 baseball game.

Murphy surrendered only four hits. Jakson Amend pitched the final inning for the save and also had a solo home run in the seventh.

Mike Vodzak and Zac Williamson had an RBI each for the Blue Knights, who took the lead with a three-run fourth inning. Will Youngman had two hits.

Owen Brown and Ethan Egenski each had a double and an RBI for Nanticoke Area. Nick Matson had two hits.

Holy Redeemer’s Nate Dudeck finished a single short of hitting for the cycle as he homered, tripled and doubled to bring in six runs in the Royals’ victory.

Teammate Jake Griffin was a home run shy from the cycle. He finished 4-for-4 with a triple, double and three RBI. Ethan Elmes and Nick Dunleavy each had a double. Tyler Hoedl pitched five innings for the win.

Marcus Danchision had two hits and Colin Williams doubled and had three RBI for MMI.

The Black Knights scored 13 runs in the fifth inning to break open the game.

Ty Federici, Graeson Finarelli, Nick Finarelli, Mike Sholtis and Ethan Leone all finished with two RBI for Lehman. Connor Morgan and Nick Finarelli had triples while Leone added a double.

Federici worked the first three innings, fanning six, to pick up the victory. He allowed three hits.

Connor Hummer doubled and Jake Vigorito had an RBI for Hanover Area.

The Hornets scored seven times in the second inning on the way to defeating Tunkhannock in a non-conference game.

Zach Branning drove in four runs for Honesdale. He also pitched four innings to pick up the win.

Aidan Paduck had two of Tunkhannock’s six hits.

Seminary`AB`R`H`BI

Amend c`3`1`1`1

Gilbert rf`0`0`0`0

Youngman dh`4`0`2`0

Murphy p`3`0`0`0

Kruger ss`3`0`0`0

Flanley cf`3`1`1`0

Hromisin 3b`2`1`1`0

Vodzak lf`3`1`1`1

Williams 1b`3`0`0`1

Evan 2b`2`1`0`0

Totals`26`5`6`3

Nanticoke`AB`R`H`BI

Myers 2b`3`0`0`0

Krupinski 3b`3`0`0`0

Cease ss`3`0`0`0

Matson p`3`1`2`0

Spencer cf`3`0`0`0

Sura lf`3`0`0`0

Brown rf`3`1`1`1

Egenski c`2`0`1`1

Piestrak 1b`2`0`0`0

Totals`25`2`4`2

Wyoming Seminary`001`300`1 — 5

Nanticoke Area`020`000`0 — 2

2B — Brown, Egenski. HR — Amend.

Seminary`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Murphy W`6.0`4`2`2`0`19

Amend S`1.0`0`0`0`0`1

Nanticoke`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Matson L`4.0`4`4`2`3`2

Cease`3.0`2`1`1`0`2

Redeemer`AB`R`H`BI

Dudeck`4`3`3`6

Elmes`4`1`1`0

Griffin`4`1`4`3

Kopec`5`0`0`0

Austra`2`0`0`0

Papciak`0`1`0`0

Miller`2`0`0`0

DeMauro`0`2`0`0

Maciejczyk`2`0`0`0

Martin`2`1`0`0

Hynick`1`0`0`0

Hoedl`1`0`0`0

Kugler`1`0`1`1

Dunleavy`3`3`2`0

Revitt`1`0`0`0

Rosen`0`1`0`0

Totals`32`13`11`10

MMI`AB`R`H`BI

Magula`4`0`0`0

Danchision`3`1`2`0

Rinehimer`1`0`0`0

McNulty`2`1`0`0

McDermott`1`0`0`0

C.Williams`3`0`1`3

Karlick`1`0`0`0

Castro`3`0`0`0

Valkusky`3`0`0`0

Kelly`2`1`1`0

Nolasco`3`1`1`0

Bruns`2`0`1`0

Totals`28`4`6`3

Holy Redeemer`320`025`1 — 13

MMI Prep`000`040`0 — 4

2B — Dudeck, Elmes, Griffin, Dunleavy, C.Williams. 3B — Dudeck, Griffin. HR — Dudeck.

Redeemer`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Hoedl`5.0`4`4`0`3`6

Maciejczyk`0.0`0`0`0`0`0

Kugler`22.0`2`0`0`0`5

MMI Prep`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

C.Williams L`1.0`4`5`5`3`1

Burns`2.1`2`0`0`2`2

Drobnock`1.2`2`2`2`2`0

H.Williams`0.1`0`4`4`4`0

Spencer`1.2`3`2`2`1`0

Lake-Lehman 18, Hanover Area 2 (5 inn.)

Lehman`AB`R`H`BI

Paczewski ss`4`1`1`1

Elderkin ph`1`0`0`0

Kaiser rf`2`2`0`0

Wallace pr-ph`0`2`0`0

Morgan cf`2`2`1`1

Federici p`2`2`2`2

G.Finarelli c`2`1`1`2

Gaus ph`0`1`0`1

N.Finarelli 3b`3`1`1`2

Jones ph`0`1`0`0

Sholtis 2b`3`2`2`2

Buckholtz ph`0`0`0`1

Bean 1b`2`0`0`1

Leone ph`2`2`2`2

Morio lf`2`0`1`1

Buzalka ph`2`0`0`0

Totals`27`18`11`16

Hanover Area`AB`R`H`BI

Kolbicka ss`2`0`1`0

Zola ph`1`1`0`0

Murphy 2b`2`0`0`0

Smith ph`1`0`0`0

Co.Hummer p`1`1`1`0

Ca.Hummer ph`1`0`0`0

Richards c`1`0`0`0

Vigorito 3b`2`0`1`1

Geisinger rf`2`0`0`0

D.Martinez lf`1`0`0`0

Curcio cf`2`0`0`0

B.Martinez 1b`1`0`0`0

Cole ph`1`0`0`0

Totals`18`2`3`1

Lake-Lehman`200`3(13) — 18

Hanover Area`000`20 — 2

2B — Leone, Co.Hummer. 3B — Morgan, N.Finarelli.

Lehman`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Federici W`3.0`3`2`2`1`6

Bean`1.0`0`0`0`0`1

Kaiser`1.0`0`0`0`0`1

Hanover Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Co.Hummer L`3.215`5`4`1`1

Cole`0.1`0`3`3`2`0

Murphy`0.0`4`4`4`0`0

Vigoritto`0.1`1`3`3`2`1

Curcio`0.0`0`3`3`3`0

Fuller`0.2`1`0`0`1`2

Honesdale 10, Tunkhannock 0 (6 inn.)

Honesdale`AB`R`H`BI

Meagher ss`3`2`2`1

Mickel cf`3`1`1`0

Gombita rf`2`2`1`0

Tonkin c`0`0`0`0

Curreri dh`3`1`0`2

Branning p`3`1`2`4

Jackson p`1`0`0`0

Greone 3b`3`1`0`0

Panza ph`1`0`0`0

Jones 2b`4`1`1`1

Rodda 1b`3`1`2`2

Modrovsky lf`3`0`0`0

Totals`29`10`9`10

Tunkhannock`AB`R`H`BI

Kuzma lf`3`0`0`0

Munley cf`2`0`1`0

Sheridan 1b`2`0`1`0

Wood 3b-p`3`0`0`0

Paduck p-3b`3`0`2`0

Brown ss`3`0`0`0

DeMarco 2b`0`0`0`0

MacMillan dh-p`1`0`0`0

Yadloski ph`1`0`1`0

Gavek c`1`0`0`0

Welles ph`1`0`1`0

Cishek rf`3`0`0`0

Totals`23`0`6`0

Honesdale`170`101 — 10

Tunkhannock`000`000 — 0

Honesdale`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Branning W`4.0`2`0`0`4`4

Jackson`2.0`4`0`0`0`1

Tunkannock`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Paduck L`2.0`4`5`4`2`3

Wood`2.2`4`4`3`1`4

MacMillan`1.1`1`1`1`0`2