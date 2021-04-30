🔊 Listen to this

Micah Parsons’ last football game was in December 2019. And the All-America linebacker saved his best performance for his final time in a Penn State uniform, winning defensive MVP honors at the Fiesta Bowl.

The game was at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. On Thursday, that became his new home.

Parsons’ NFL dreams came true, as the Harrisburg native was selected No. 12 overall by the Dallas Cowboys. He joins the team just days after another former Penn State star linebacker, Sean Lee, announced his retirement from the team.

“Just so proud of him,” Nittany Lions coach James Franklin said in a team-produced video. “Watching him get his degree in three years, become an All-American and now get the call tonight to be a first-round draft pick.”

In fact, he is Penn State’s first defensive player to be taken in the first round in more than a decade — defensive lineman Jared Odrick was taken at the end of the first round in 2010.

Parsons is Linebacker U’s highest-draftest player at the position since one of his role models — LaVar Arrington — went No. 2 overall back in 2000.

In Dallas, Parsons will also be reunited with former Lions teammate Connor McGovern, as the Lake-Lehman alum enters his third season with the Cowboys.

They played together in 2018, when Parsons burst onto the scene as a true freshman to lead the Lions in tackles despite splitting time at outside linebacker while learning the position — he was a defensive end in high school.

By the end of his sophomore season in 2019, Parsons was one of the top defensive players in the country and put on a highlight reel performance against Memphis in that Fiesta Bowl win.

Though he hoped to lead Penn State to a shot at a national title in 2020, the pandemic shut everything down, and Parsons ultimately opted out of playing, citing health concerns, to focus on the draft.

The year off didn’t hurt his stock, as Parsons was the first linebacker drafted, the first front seven player selected and the third among all defensive players.

It caps a long journey for Parsons, who committed early to Penn State before reopening his recruitment and appeared headed toward rival Ohio State before signing with the Lions.

“You have flashbacks,” Franklin said. “You think about sitting in their living rooms. Me and Micah were at a restaurant during a home visit with his dad and his mom. You have flashbacks. You think about your trips to the high school. You think about the home visits. You think about camps, when they came to high school camps and worked out. You think about when they showed up as freshmen and you’re reading them the riot act to make sure they start out their careers the right way, both academically and athletically.

“And then for it come full circle, to be sitting their with hopefully the opportunity to be an NFL person is really special.”

Parsons credits Franklin and defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Brent Pry for helping him develop into a first-round linebacker.

“I’m so happy for Micah,” Pry said. “He’s been so committed, so determined. This is a lifelong dream, like it is for a lot of these guys. Just to have a small part in helping him achieve it is super gratifying for me.

“But more than anything, just happy for him. Happy for his family. It’s a lifetime aspiration. I know he’s going to make Penn State proud, make his family proud. Excited to be able to share this with him. Really blessed to be out here with him and part of this.”

Both Franklin and Pry made the trip to Cleveland, the site of the draft where Parsons was one of 13 top prospects to accept an invitation to attend in person.

“It’s so much more than tonight,” Franklin said. “It’s him getting his degree. its sitting over there with his family and relaxing and laughing and telling stories and poking fun. It’s all the relational things we’ve been able to develop with him and his whole family.

“What really helped was the support system. Mom and dad were always there and involved, his sister’s (here). That’s what we want.”