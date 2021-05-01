🔊 Listen to this

Wednesday night’s performance was going to be hard to top for Alex D’Orio.

On his 22nd birthday, the rookie goaltender turned in 41 saves to keep Wilkes-Barre/Scranton alive for an overtime win against Lehigh Valley.

Right back in net on Friday night, D’Orio had a shutout spoiled in the third period, but continued his strong play in the Penguins’ 3-1 win at Binghamton.

It was a third straight win for the Penguins (10-11-3-2), with D’Orio in net for all three victories. The team had dropped four straight prior to turning things around with a 6-3 win Sunday against Hershey and the 2-1 triumph against the Phantoms.

D’Orio, who has bounced between Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, ECHL Wheeling and Pittsburgh’s taxi squad during this unorthodox pandemic-afflicted season, didn’t have to work quite as hard on Friday. His team in front of him held the Devils to just 24 shots, with only Colton White solving him with 13:01 left in regulation.

Jordy Bellerive and Jonathan Gruden both scored in the first period for the Penguins, and Drew O’Connor sealed the victory with an empty-netter with three seconds left on the clock.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton took control of play early as Bellerive picked up his ninth goal of the season to tie Tim Schaller for the team lead.

Bellerive, who has shown a penchant for scoring clutch goals this season, parked in front of the goal and got a piece of a Nick Schilkey shot as he was being knocked to the ice. Defenseman Cam Lee picked up the other assist on the goal, which came 8:53 into the game.

Jonathan Gruden picked up what proved to be the game-winner late in the first period thanks to a gift from Devils goalie Evan Cormier.

Playing the puck behind his own net, Cormier originally looked to his right before changing his mind and sending it left, where it ended up on the stick of Gruden, who fired it into the vacant net for his fourth goal of the season.

The Penguins ended up putting 38 shots on net but were kept off the board until O’Connor’s goal in the final seconds.

D’Orio and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s penalty kill came through in the first period, escaping two shorthanded situations unscathed. Despite the two power plays, Binghamton had just seven shots in the first period.

The Penguins were also unable to score with the man-advantage, going 0-for-3 on the night.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is down to six games left in the season, beginning with Saturday’s 5 p.m. game against Hershey at Mohegan Sun Arena.

The AHL announced Thursday that there will be no Calder Cup playoffs for a second straight year. The North Division has elected not to hold any sort of postseason tournament to crown a champion.