Penn State pass rusher Jayson Oweh — who will go by his first name of Odafe in the NFL — was a late pick in the first round by the Baltimore Ravens as Thursday night turned into Friday.

Pat Freiermuth got plenty of attention from the Pittsburgh Steelers at his pro day and leading up to the draft.

But when the Penn State tight end’s phone rang Friday night and he saw the number, he still wasn’t sure it was the real thing.

“When I saw that Pittsburgh area code, I thought it was one of my Penn State friends pranking me,” Freiermuth said on a video call with Pittsburgh media.

Nope. Freiermuth is staying in Pennsylvania to play for the Steelers.

Looking to make one last run at a Super Bowl with Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers focused their early draft picks on players who could help the future Hall of Fame quarterback right away. They selected Freiermuth in the second round with the 55th overall pick after nabbing top-ranked running back Najee Harris of Alabama in the first round.

Freiermuth even had his pick announced by a Steelers and Penn State legend in Pro Football Hall of Famer Franco Harris.

“It was an honor to call out your name,” Harris wrote to Freiermuth afterward on Twitter. “I look forward to seeing you in Pittsburgh.”

Pittsburgh has now drafted two of Penn State’s last three starting tight ends, having taken Jesse James in the fifth round back in 2015.

In between James and Freiermuth, Mike Gesicki was a second round pick of the Miami Dolphins in 2018.

“The Steelers just drafted a guy who loved to play the game of football,” Nittany Lions coach James Franklin said through the school. “Pat is a coach’s dream, and we expect him to bring immediate value to the Steelers.”

Freiermuth said Friday he won’t be hindered by shoulder surgery he underwent in late November. He broke the Penn State record for career touchdown catches by a tight end in October’s season opener against Indiana and then injured the shoulder a week later in a loss to Ohio State.

Though he toughed it out and played two more games while hurt, Freiermuth was shut down for the second half of the Lions’ truncated season.

“My shoulder’s fully healthy,” Freiermuth said. “I got cleared three weeks ago to do everything full contact. I think I got the surgery at the right time, which allowed me to be fully healthy before my NFL career and rookie mini-camp and stuff like that so I can go through the whole process and get my own routine.

“I’m fully healthy, I’m ready to go and I’m excited to get into that offense and make some plays.”

He did plenty of that in two seasons and change at Penn State, stepping in to replace Gesicki in 2018 despite being a true freshman.

Freiermuth was a favored target of both Trace McSorley and Sean Clifford, particularly in the red zone. His marquee effort saw him score three touchdowns in a 2019 road win at Michigan State.

Because he played an extra year of high school ball following a transfer, Freiermuth was actually eligible to enter the draft after that 2019 season. But he quickly announced he would return to Penn State in December of that year, and ultimately stuck with the Lions event after the initial cancellation of the 2020 Big Ten season.

“I’ve said this multiple times, I owe that university more than it owes me,” Freiermuth said. “I have no regrets about going out there and playing this season and getting hurt. … It’s the first major injury I ever had and hopefully the last one.”

With the Steelers, Freiermuth will have a chance to work into the offense as the No. 2 tight end behind veteran Eric Ebron. Pittsburgh was in need of a more well-rounded tight end to complement Ebron — a talented receiver not known for his blocking skills — especially after the offseason retirement of Vance McDonald.

If things go well enough, Freiermuth could be in line to start for the Steelers in 2022 with Ebron’s contract expiring after this season.

Regardless, he will be remembered fondly in Happy Valley.

“He will go down as one of the best tight ends in Penn State history and will be a dominant red zone threat in the NFL,” Franklin said. “None of his accomplishments surprise us, as Pat comes from a football family that just ‘gets it.’ ”

Penn State has had three players drafted over the first three rounds of the draft as Freiermuth joined a pair of first-rounders in Micah Parsons and Odafe Oweh, who went by his middle name of Jayson in high school and college, but is using his first name in the NFL.

Parsons went 12th overall to the Dallas Cowboys and Oweh was taken by the Baltimore Ravens at No. 31. It was the first time in 18 years that Penn State had multiple players selected in the first round — the Lions had four in 2003.

The draft concludes on Saturday with rounds 4-7. Edge rusher Shaka Toney and interior offensive lineman Michal Menet are the most likely to hear their names called, with offensive lineman Will Fries and defensive back Lamont Wade also both eligible to be drafted.