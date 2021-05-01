🔊 Listen to this

Center Michal Menet was among Penn State’s draft hopefuls after a long and productive career in Happy Valley.

The fifth round ended and Shaka Toney hadn’t gotten the call yet.

“I just need an opportunity man,” the Penn State defensive end wrote on Twitter Saturday afternoon as the NFL draft headed into the final two rounds.

A few hours later, he got it. And two of his fellow fifth-year senior teammates got theirs immediately afterward.

In a strange historical quirk, Penn State had three players drafted with consecutive picks in Saturday’s seventh round. Toney (Washington Football Team) and offensive linemen Michal Menet (Arizona Cardinals) and Will Fries (Indianapolis Colts) were taken with picks 246, 247 and 248, respectively.

It’s the first time in school history that has ever happened. Penn State previously had teammates go back-to-back four times, most recently — and most famously — with Courtney Brown and LaVar Arrington at No. 1 and No. 2 overall in 2000.

Tim Manoa and Steve Smith went 80-81 in 1987, Pete Kugler and Larry Kubin were 147-148 in 1981 and in 1962, Chuck Sieminski and Roger Kochman went 46-47.

In all, it gave the Nittany Lions six picks in the 2021 draft. The first three went in the top 55 picks during the first and second rounds on Thursday and Friday.

Micah Parsons and Odafe Oweh — who went by his middle name of Jayson in college and high school — both landed in the first round with the Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens at No. 12 and No. 31 overall, respectively, on Thursday.

Tight end Pat Freiermuth joined them on Friday when he was drafted in the second round by the Pittsburgh Steelers at 55th overall.

Toney, Menet and Fries were all part of Penn State’s 2016 recruiting class, signing with the Lions when they were still recovering from the Jerry Sandusky scandal and NCAA sanctions. Penn State had lost four straight to close out 2015 and was still several months away from winning the Big Ten title.

All three ended up sticking with the Lions for five seasons and all three were multi-year starters for them.

On Saturday, they joined 2016 classmates Miles Sanders, Connor McGovern and Cam Brown as draftees. A seventh player from that class — cornerback Zech McPhearson, who transferred to Texas Tech — was also drafted on Saturday by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Lions land tackle recruit

While former players were waiting for a call from the NFL, Penn State was able to celebrate some good news about a future player.

Massive Massachusetts tackle Maleek McNeil gave a verbal commitment to the Lions, giving them nine members to a promising 2022 signing class.

“Long time coming, and I can’t wait to get to work, be a part of this amazing program and COMPETE with you!” McNeil posted on social media, thanking Lions coach James Franklin and offensive line coach Phil Trautwein for the scholarship offer.

Rated as a three-star prospect, McNeill checks in at 6-foot-8, 340 pounds as he finishes up his junior year at The Williston Northampton School. He chose Penn State over offers from Boston College, Rutgers, Auburn, Duke, Pitt and Syracuse among other Power 5 programs.

It was Penn State’s first commitment since landing blue chip quarterback Drew Allar out of Ohio back in March. McNeil’s pledge jumped the Lions up to No. 6 in the 247Sports Composite’s team rankings for the cycle, behind only Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Oklahoma.

As it is, the Lions’ early results for the 2022 class have come almost exclusively on offense.

McNeil is the eighth player out of the nine committed evaluated who looks to be ticketed for that side of the ball. He joins another potential tackle in Drew Shelton, a Downingtown native who will play his senior season at prestigious IMG Academy in Florida.

Penn State has two quarterbacks in the fold in Allar and Central York’s Beau Pribula along with an impressive crop of targets for them — wideouts Kaden Saunders, Mehki Flowers and Anthony Ivey along with tight end Jerry Cross.

Philadelphia edge rusher Ken Talley is the lone defensive prospect in the class so far.