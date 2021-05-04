🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON TWP. – The Keystone State Games will officially return to action Saturday and Sunday with the figure skating competition at the Revolution Ice Centre.

The Olympic-style competition will kick off with a parade of athletes led by a torch bearer, of course, at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Crestwood graduate Taylor Deal will serve as the torch bearer.

Dean started skating at Revolution Ice Centre in 2002. She grew up training in Northeastern Pennsylvania and competed at numerous competitions across the country, including many Keystone State Games, regional championships and the State Games of America.

Dean graduated from Crestwood High School, and Boston University where she majored in communications. After graduation, she was hired as the communications coordinator for U.S. Figure Skating in Colorado Springs, Colo. She works to share her love of skating through her job, writing stories and sharing experiences that get people interested in figure skating.

She is highly involved with growing Learn to Skate USA programs nationwide and implementing U.S. Figure Skating opportunities that keep skaters excited and motivated to skate.

When Dean is not working, she is on the ice herself. She remains a member of the Blue Ridge Figure Skating Club and frequently travels back to the area to skate at Revolution Ice Centre.

Taylor will also be competing in this year’s event.

Luzerne County was set to host the Keystone State Games for the second straight year in 2020, but they were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Games are returning to Luzerne County this year with the majority of the events from July 29 through Aug. 1.

The Keystone State Games, modeled after the Olympic Games, are the state’s largest annually held multi-sport competition, providing Pennsylvania’s amateur athletes an opportunity to compete against athletes from throughout the commonwealth and beyond.

The Times Leader is the media sponsor of the games.