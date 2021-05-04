🔊 Listen to this

A sign hanging on the Back Mountain Little League backstop, home of the Dallas softball team, congratulates head coach Joyce Tinner on ‘25 Years and Counting’ at the helm of the Mountaineers.

Dallas used water bottles to create a display on the dugout fence to recognize a milestone for coach Joyce Tinner.

DALLAS TWP. — The Dallas High School softball community celebrated the latest milestone in the long, storied career of head coach Joyce Tinner on Tuesday — 25 years at the helm of the Mountaineers.

“I wasn’t expecting this,” Tinner said before Tuesday afternoon’s game against Pittston Area, which was preceded by a ceremony featuring remarks from Tinner’s coaching staff and a couple of her players. “I can’t thank you all enough for all the support over the years.”

Dallas’s home dugout was adorned with a display of water bottles stuck into the chain-link fence spelling out “Happy 25 Years Coach,” while a sign hanging on the backstop behind home plate commemorated Tinner’s career, reading “25 Years and Counting.”

Each of the Mountaineers wore special warmup shirts with Tinner’s initials on the sleeve and “Quarter of A Century” written on the back.

Tinner became head coach of the Mountaineers softball team in 1996 after a long playing career of her own that started at Dallas and took her to Penn State on an athletic scholarship. While at Penn State, Tinner racked up numerous accolades for her skills on the field, including multiple Atlantic 10 Player of the Week awards and Northeast Region All-American honors in 1990 and 1991.

She was inducted into the Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame in 2007.

Through it all, Tinner said she’s been driven by a love for the sport, a love that she’s tried to pass on to all the athletes that have come through her program over the last 25 years.

“I want all of you to love softball as much as I do,” Tinner said. “I want you guys to have the passion to succeed, not just in softball, but in life itself.”

Each of Tinner’s current players presented her with a flower as part of the ceremony, and a couple of players took to the mic to express just how much Tinner has influenced them both on and off the field.

“Growing up, I couldn’t wait to get to high school so I could play for Coach Joyce,” said Kaci Hockenberry, a senior catcher for the Mountaineers. “Coach Joyce has really helped me find what kind of player I am.”

While Tinner is not done adding to her already extensive coaching resume, she admitted during the ceremony that she wasn’t even sure what her win total was at.

“Someone asked me how many wins I had — to be honest with you I have no idea,” Tinner said while addressing her team.

“I don’t do this for the wins and losses … I do this for you guys.”