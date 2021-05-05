🔊 Listen to this

The Wyoming Valley Conference baseball and softball schedules as well as the District 2 team tennis playoffs were postponed Wednesday because of inclement weather. Two lacrosse games were also scratched.

District 2 team tennis was moved to Thursday at Kirby Park. The Class 3A semifinals will be at 11:30 a.m. with Crestwood vs. North Pocono and Delaware Valley vs. Abington Heights. The Class 2A semifinals will be at 1 p.m. with Wyoming Seminary vs. Scranton Prep and Dallas vs. Dunmore.

The 3A championship match will be held after the 2A semifinals. The 2A championship match will start approximately 45 minutes after the completion of the semifinals.

Here is a list of postponements with rescheduled dates:

• Baseball: Berwick at Wyoming Valley West, May 19; Dallas at Wilkes-Barre Area, Thursday; Pittston Area at Crestwood, TBA; Tunkhannock at Hazleton Area, May 12.

• Softball: Lake-Lehman at Hanover Area, Thursday; MMI Prep at Nanticoke Area, Thursday; Wyoming Seminary at Holy Redeemer, May 14.

• Boys lacrosse: Holy Redeemer at Lakeland, May 11.

• Girls lacrosse: Tunkhannock at Holy Redeemer, 3 p.m. Saturday.