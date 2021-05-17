🔊 Listen to this

The Wyoming Valley Striders held their 29th Annual Spring Trail 5.3 Mile Run/7th Annual Jen Stec Memorial Sunday at Frances Slocum State Park in Wyoming.

Patti Turissini was the overall winner and Tony Korch was top male and second-place finisher. Turissini took spring top honors in 2019 & 2017 while Korch has been an overall spring winner six times.

This race is an age-group graded race with a staggered start. The first 20 finishers received medals. Sunday’s event had 50 finishers.

The Striders next race is their 20K Run on Oct. 24 at Lehigh Gorge State Park in White Haven followed by their Fall Trail 5.5 Mile Run at Frances Slocum State Park on Oct. 31.

Runners are asked to pre-register for their races on RunSignup.com before event caps are reached.

Results

1. Patti Turissini, 69, F, Scott Twp., 54:31; 2. Tony Korch, 61, M, Nanticoke, 56:10; 3. Michael Batyko, 34, M, Clarks Summit, 56:14; 4. Paul Shaffer, 52, M, West Pittston, 56:42; 5. Jeff Pellis, 44, M, Jefferson Twp., 57:53; 6. Ralph Ferraro, 53, M, Scranton, 58:14; 7. Mario Zarate, 34, M, Meshoppen, 58:35; 8. Bill Urbanski, 54, M, Kingston, 59:33; 9. Melissa Delfino, 52, F, Dunmore, 1:00:36; 10. Moriah Peters, 47, F, Clarks Summit, 1:00:46; 11. Jamie Rizzo, 27, F, Phoenixville, 1:02:08; 12. Greg Bassham, 62, M, Mountain Top, 1:03:13; 13. Thomas Shaver, 43, M, Tunkhannock, 1:03:15; 14. Jim Richardson, 59, M, Scranton, 1:03:25; 15. Irene Ziegler, 52, F, Mountain Top, 1:04:24; 16. Karina Gates, 44, F, Orangeville, 1:05:17; 17. Kevin Moran, 60, M, Harveys Lake, 1:05:32; 18. Mike Raymond, 54, M, Bloomsburg, 1:05:47; 19. Dave Marsico Jr., 41, M, Old Forge, 1:06:02; 20.Eric Ballman, 55, M, Clarks Summit, 1:06:18; 21. Stacey Kuniskas, 44, F, Wilkes-Barre, 1:06:21; 22. Jill Sosnoski, 41, F, Wilkes-Barre, 1:07:31; 23. Brian Sapak, 39, M, Mountain Top, 1:07:38; 24. James Dalkiewicz, 30, M, Shavertown, 1:07:39; 25. Gina Jakubowski, 51, F, Mountain Top, 1:08:20; 26.Anonymous Participant, 28, M, 1:09:11; 27. Bob Moss, 47, M, Dallas, 1:09:30; 28. Brian Gibbons, 34, M, Dallas, 1:09:47; 29. Traci Strungis, 52, F, Mountain Top, 1:10:03; 30. Kevin Bly, 36, M, Wilkes-Barre, 1:10:06; 31. Casey Marcks, 26, F, Scranton, 1:11:49; 32. Anthony Bruno, 42, M, Dallas, 1:11:58; 33. Shawn Potter, 38, M, Trucksville, 1:12:06; 34.Thomas Ferraro, 21, M, Scranton, 1:12:27; 35. Ryan Wenrich, 32, M, Wyoming, 1:12:51; 36. Jonathan Valentine, 43, M, Forty Fort, 1:13:01; 37. Joseph Rinish, 37, M, Kingston, 1:15:07; 38. Christal Zermane, 41, F, Jermyn, 1:16:17; 39.Charles Kivlen, 37, M, Shavertown, 1:17:18; 40. Rock Warnagiris, 61, M, Hunlock Creek, 1:18:14; 41. Richard Owens, 65, M, Wilkes Barre, 1:19:12; 42.John Naegeli, 60, M, Taylor, 1:19:42; 43. Chris Cunningham, 34, M, Lake Ariel, 1:20:18; 44. Frederick Holdsworth, 46, M, Philadelphia, 1:21:25; 45. James Kopchak, 38, M, Turbotville, 1:24:02; 46. Erin Kopchak, 33, F, Turbotville, 1:24:03; 47. Francis Corchado, 42, M, Plains, 1:31:16; 48. Allison Coleman, 41, F, Shavertown, 1:32:43; 49. Ernie Morgan, 66, M, Shickshinny, 1:33:55; 50. Rebecca Franco, 35, F, West Pittston, 1:51:25.