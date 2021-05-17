🔊 Listen to this

Title contenders should be plentiful for Wyoming Valley Conference girls during the District 2 Track and Field Championships at North Pocono Monday and Tuesday.

Lake-Lehman and Holy Redeemer each have five top seeds in Class 2A girls, tied with the host North Pocono boys in 3A for the most by any teams in any of the four meets – 3A and 2A boys and girls.

With WVC Division 2 champion Lake-Lehman and second-place Holy Redeemer seeded to win more than half the 18 events, a battle for the team championship between the two seems likely.

Dallas has four of the top seeds in Class 3A girls, putting the WVC Division 1 champions in the position of favorite. Second-place Pittston Area is next with three top seeds.

Class 2A boys and girls will compete at North Pocono Monday, beginning at 3 p.m. Class 3A is Tuesday, also starting at 3.

Lake-Lehman has Lizzy Blaski seeded first in both hurdles and Tasha Mihalko first in the 100-meter dash and triple jump. The 400 relay team is the other top seed.

Holy Redeemer is led by thrower Sydney Rush, the No. 1 seed in the shot put and discus. Madison Dewees is first in the 400 and both the 1600 and 3200 relay teams are top seeds for the Royals.

Wyoming Area’s Toni Minichello is the top seed in the javelin.

Samy Schwartz from Northwest is one of two sharing the top seed in the high jump.

WVC Division 2 champion Wyoming Area has Michael Branley (1600) and Nico Sciandra (300 hurdles) seeded first in Class 2A boys. Usama Alansari from the Warriors and Sincere Shiloh from Nanticoke are two of the three athletes that share the best high jump mark going into the meet.

Alondra Church leads Dallas into the Class 3A girls meet as the top seed in the 100 and 200 and a possible factor for the top-seeded 1600 relay. Calli Ogurkis, in the 300 hurdles, is the other Dallas top seed.

Pittston Area has Giavanna Innamorati seeded first in the 100 hurdles and potentially part of the top-seeded 400 relay. It also has Amber Jenkins seeded first in the discus.

Berwick has top seeds in two of the three throwing events, C.C. Isenberg in the shot put and Renny Murphy in the javelin.

Molly DeMarzo is the top seed for Crestwood in the 3200 and Julia Lazo shares the top seed in the pole vault with Isabella Colyer from Hazleton Area.

Jillian Bonczewski from Wyoming Valley West is the No. 1 seed in the 800.

Wyoming Valley West leads the way for the conference in Class 3A boys. It has Jack Gorham seeded first in long jump, Cole Gorham first in shot put and Jeremiah Williams as one of three sharing the best time in the 100.

WVC Division 1 champion Hazleton Area and Wilkes-Barre Area each have two top seeds.

John Sidari (110 hurdles) and Matthew Cusatis (triple jump) lead Hazleton Area while Le’Jean Berry (high jump) and Trenton Zavada (pole vault) lead Wilkes-Barre Area.

Peter Federici is seeded first for Dallas in the 300 hurdles while Michael McCann shares the top seed in the 800.

Tunkhannock’s Matt Prebola is the No. 1 seed in the javelin.

Berwick’s Isaac Tripp is tied with Williams in the 100.