Corey Bean hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth to give Lake-Lehman an 8-7 victory over Wyoming Seminary on Monday and the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 baseball crown.

Gradean Finarelli led off the eighth off with a double and was bunted over to third base by Mike Sholtis, setting up the opportunity for Bean.

Bean went 3-for-4 with four RBI and a run scored. Nick Finarelli earned the victory, pitching 2.1 scoreless innings with six strikeouts in relief. Starter Ty Federici fanned 11 in five innings of work.

Jakson Amend went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and a run scored for Seminary.

Nanticoke Area 10, MMI Prep 1

Jake Krupinski went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and three runs scored to lead Nanticoke Area to a victory over MMI Prep.

Justin Spencer earned the victory for Nanticoke Area, pitching six innings with six strikeouts.

Robert Rinaldi went 1-for-2 with a run scored for MMI Prep.

Wyoming Area 9, Wallenpaupack 7

Wyoming Area scored seven runs in the first inning and held off Wallenpaupack for a non-conference win.

JJ Hood went 1-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored and finished the game on the mound for Wyoming Area.

Mabret Levant went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored and Jack Smith went 3-for-4 with three RBI and a double for Wallenpaupack.

H.S. SOFTBALL

Holy Redeemer 8, Loyalsock 6

The Royals scored five runs in the top of the seventh and went on to defeat Loyalsock in a non-conference game.

Kaylee Gryboski and Peyton Parker each had two RBI for Redeemer.

Wyoming Area 10, Nanticoke Area 4

Cassandra Scripkunas and Morgan Janeski had two RBI each for Wyoming Area in its win at Nanticoke Area.

Scripkunas finished 3-for-3. Winning pitcher Steph Nowak and Kate Slusser each added a double.

Riley Baird finished with three hits, including two doubles, for Nanticoke Area. Olivia Nice hit safely three times and Gianna Donahue had a double.

Crestwood 5, Wilkes-Barre Area 3

Jessica Koptcho struck out 14 and kept Wilkes-Barre Area off the board after the first inning as Crestwood rallied for a victory.

WBA scored all its runs in the first, with Alexis Semanek knocked in two and Lael Walker driving in the other.

Molly Truszkowski was 2-for-4 with three RBI for Crestwood. Jessica Niznik tripled and had two RBI.

Berwick 20, Minersville 8 (5 inn.)

Trailing by a run, Berwick had a 12-run outburst in the fourth inning to defeat Minersville in a non-conference game.

Katie Starr homered and had four RBI and McKenzie Waltman doubled and had four RBI for Berwick. Alyssa Lewis had a pair of doubles, two RBI and four runs scored. Lauren Rauch also had a double.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Misericordia 10, Stevens 9

Dante Salerno singled in the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift Misericordia to its 10th straight MAC Freedom title with a win at Stevens.

With their win, Misericordia tied Upsala and Elizabethtown for the most baseball championships in MAC history and became the first team with 10 consecutive titles.

Misericordia will enter next week’s NCAA Division III tournament with a record of 27-8.

H.S. BASEBALL

Lake-Lehman 8, Wyoming Seminary 7 (8 inn.)

Seminary`AB`R`H`BI

Kruger ss`4`1`1`1

Youngman cf`4`1`2`2

Amend p-c`4`1`2`3

Flanley c-p`4`0`0`0

Hromisin 3b`4`0`1`0

Vodzak rf`4`0`0`0

Williamson 1b`2`1`0`0

Evan 2b`3`1`0`0

Vought dh`2`2`0`0

Totals`31`7`6`6`4

Lehman`AB`R`H`BI

Paczewski 2b-p`4`2`1`0

Morio 1b-lf`3`1`0`1

Morgan ss-cf`4`0`2`0

Federici p-1b`4`0`3`1

N.Finarelli rf-p`3`1`0`0

G.Finarelli c`4`2`3`0

Leone lf`2`0`0`0

Sholtis 2b`2`0`1`0

Bean 3b`4`1`3`4

Kaiser cf-rf`3`0`1`1

Wallace`0`1`0`0

Totals`33`8`14`7

Wyo. Sem.`000`052`00 — 7

Lake-Lehman`110`310`11 — 8

2B — Finarelli, Bean. HR — Amend.

Seminary`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Amend`4`7`5`5`1`5

Flanley L`3`7`3`1`0`0

Lehman`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Federici`5`5`5`4`2`11

Paczewski`0.2`1`2`0`2`0

Finarelli W`2.1`0`0`0`0`6

Nanticoke Area 10, MMI Prep 1

MMI Prep`AB`R`H`BI

Danchision`3`0`1`1

McNulty`2`0`0`0

Williams`3`0`0`0

Valkusky`3`0`1`0

Castro`2`0`0`0

Magula`3`0`1`0

Rinaldi`2`1`1`0

Kelly`1`0`0`0

Nolasco`2`0`0`0

Rinehimer`1`0`0`0

Burns`2`0`0`0

Williams`1`0`0`0

Totals`25`1`4`1

Nanticoke Area`AB`R`H`BI

Egenski`3`3`2`0

Krupinski`4`3`3`2

Cease`3`0`1`2

Matson`3`1`2`2

Spencer`4`0`2`2

Sura`3`0`0`0

Brown`3`0`1`1

Piestrak`2`1`0`0

Bielecki`2`0`0`0

Makiewicz`1`0`0`0

Torres`0`1`0`0

Stachowiak`0`1`0`0

Totals`28`10`11`9

MMI Prep`000`010`0 — 1

Nanticoke Area`204`301`x — 10

2B — Krupinski

MMI Prep`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Williams L`2.1`5`5`4`0`0

Eyerly`2.2`5`4`1`1`2

Burns`1`1`1`0`0`0

Nanticoke`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Spencer W`6`4`1`1`1`6

Cease`1`0`0`0`0`3

Wyoming Area 9, Wallenpaupack 7

Wallenpaupack`AB`R`H`BI

Schmalzle 2b`5`2`2`1

Smith cf`4`0`3`3

W.Peifer ss-p`3`0`0`0

Levant 3b`4`1`3`0

Santiago c`4`0`1`1

Gardsy rf`3`1`0`0

Falgie 1b`4`1`1`0

Holbert dh-2b`4`1`1`0

Stella lf`3`0`2`1

Liddy pr`0`1`0`0

Totals`34`7`13`6

Wyoming Area`AB`R`H`BI

Melberger cf`4`1`2`2

Morgan rf`3`0`0`0

Kelleher c`3`1`0`0

Hood 1b-p`3`2`1`2

Lawall p-lf-1b`4`0`1`1

Sorick p-lf`1`1`0`0

Supey lf`0`1`0`0

Noone 2b`2`1`1`0

Mathis 3b`2`1`0`1

Wiedl ss`2`1`1`1

Petrosky`0`0`0`0

Totals`24`9`6`7

Wallenpaupack`040`101`1 — 7

Wyoming Area`700`002`x — 9

2B — Levant, Smith. HR — Hood.

Wallenpaupack`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

E.Peifer L`0.2`3`7`7`5`0

W.Peifer`5.1`3`2`2`3`4

Wyoming Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Lawall`2`4`4`1`1`3

Sorick W`3`5`1`1`1`2

Hood S`2`4`2`2`0`1

H.S. SOFTBALL

Holy Redeemer 8, Loyalsock 6

Redeemer`AB`R`H`BI

Kopec`1`2`0`0

Skoronski`4`1`2`1

J.Santuk`4`1`1`1

Mendrzycki`3`2`2`0

Whitman`3`2`2`1

K.Santuk`2`0`0`1

Gryboski`4`0`1`2

Parker`4`0`1`2

Murray`3`0`0`0

Totals`28`8`9`8

Loyalsock`AB`R`H`BI

McNulty`2`3`1`2

Shaible`4`0`0`1

Gee`2`0`1`0

Winter`4`0`1`2

Rodarmel`4`0`0`1

Houseknecht`2`0`0`0

Abdul-Hakim`1`0`0`0

Kennedy`2`0`1`0

Cruz`3`1`1`0

Schulter`2`1`1`0

Ryder`0`1`0`0

Luxenburger`0`0`0`0

Totals`26`6`6`6

Holy Redeemer`001`002`5 – 8

Loyalsock`003`020`1 – 6

Redeemer`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

J.Santuk W`7.0`6`6`6`5`6

Loyalsock`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Helmrich L`6.1`9`8`8`6`4

Winter`0.2`0`0`0`0`1

Wyoming Area 10, Nanticoke Area 4

Wyoming Area`AB`R`H`BI

Leo 3b`5`0`1`0

Nowak p`3`2`1`1

Slusser ss`5`1`2`1

Williams cf`5`2`2`1

Janeski 1b`4`2`2`2

Scripkunas c`3`0`3`2

Mazzeo dp`3`0`0`0

Allen 2b`3`0`0`0

Mercaitch ph`1`0`0`0

Shultz lf`2`3`1`0

Totals`34`10`12`7

Nanticoke`AB`R`H`BI

Baird ss`4`1`3`1

O.Nice cf`4`1`3`1

L.Nice p`1b`4`0`0`1

Brogan 3b`p`3`0`1`1

Brown 1b`2b`4`0`0`0

Heffron 2b`ss`3`0`1`0

Sofchak lf`3`0`0`0

Baron rf`3`0`0`0

Donahue dp`3`2`2`0

Totals`31`4`10`4

Wyoming Area`004`114`0 – 10

Nanticoke Area`101`011`0 – 4

2B – Nowak, Slusser, Baird 2, Donahue.

Wyoming Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Nowak W`7`10`4`4`0`4

Nanticoke Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

L.Nice L`6`11`10`6`6`7

Brogan`1`1`0`0`0`0

Crestwood 5, Wilkes-Barre Area 3

Crestwood`AB`R`H`BI

Babula`4`1`1`0

Aton`4`1`0`0

Koptcho`4`1`0`0

Truszkowski`4`0`2`3

Pollock`4`1`0`0

Butler`3`0`0`0

Kalinowski`3`0`0`0

Harper`3`1`1`0

Niznik`3`0`1`2

Totals`32`5`5`5

WBA`AB`R`H`BI

Leonard`4`0`1`0

Davies`2`1`0`0

Rhodes`3`1`0`0

Semanek`3`1`2`2

Eddy`3`0`0`0

Walker`3`0`0`1

Martin`2`0`0`0

Leach`1`0`0`0

Ryman`3`0`1`0

Totals`24`3`4`3

Crestwood`200`200`1 – 5

Wilkes-Barre Area`300`000`0 — 3

3B – Alexis Semanek, Niznik.

Crestwood`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Koptcho W`7`4`3`3`1`14

WBA`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Kasper L`7`5`5`3`5`5

Berwick 20, Minersville 8 (5 inn.)

Berwick`AB`R`H`BI

K.Starr`4`4`3`4

Waltman`5`2`3`4

Novicki`2`1`1`2

G.Starr`5`2`2`2

Auchter`2`1`9`9

Rauch`3`0`2`0

Siegal`0`1`0`0

Caladie`4`2`2`2

Lipsey`4`3`3`1

Lewis`4`4`3`2

Cooper`1`0`0`0

E.Taney`0`0`0`0

Totals`34`20`19`17

Minersville`AB`R`H`BI

Frie-Karkanica`4`1`2`2

Adams`1`1`0`0

Horaschak`3`1`1`1

Piesnarski`2`0`0`0

Kopinez`1`1`0`1

Hart`3`1`1`0

Raczka`3`0`1`0

Levonas`3`2`2`2

Conville`2`1`1`0

Hossler`2`0`1`1

Totals`24`8`9`7

Berwick`050`(12)3 —20

Minersville`132`20 — 8

2B — Rauch, Waltman, Lewis 2, Frie-Karkanica, Hart. HR — K.Starr.

Berwick`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Rauch`1.1`5`4`4`0`0

Novicki W`2.2`4`4`0`2`4

Minersville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Raczka`2`7`5`5`0`0

Adams L`2`12`15`13`3`0