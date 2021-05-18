🔊 Listen to this

Dallas’ Tucker Chesman and Dan Flynn won the District 2 Class 2A Double Championship on Monday, while a team from Wilkes-Barre Area fell short in the D2-3A title match.

Chesman and Flynn came into the tournament as the top seed. They opened Monday’s play at Kirby Park with a 6-4, 6-0 semifinal victory over Wyoming Seminary’s Keefer Wu and Vaughn Kutish, who were seeded fifth.

The Dallas duo then defeated the second-seeded team of Matt Tressler and Ethan Brock of Scranton Prep 6-3, 6-1 for the title. Tressler and Brock prevented an all-Dallas finals by topping Dan Dudick and Jason Joshi, the third seed, 6-4, 6-2.

The WBA team of Stanley Shimko and Michael Hamel, the second seed, fell in the D2-3A championship match 6-3, 6-3 to Abington Heights’ Sam Weiss and Sam Christman, the top seed.

Shimko and Hamel advanced to the championship after defeating John Sinclair and Sawyer McHale of West Scranton in the semifinals 6-2, 7-5.

Weiss and Christman advanced to the championship after defeating Jack Filip and Peter MacDonough of Wallenpaupack in the semifinals in 6-0, 6-2.

The two District 2 championship doubles teams advance to the PIAA state playoffs on May 28.