MOSCOW – The Holy Redeemer girls went into the final event of the night needing their expected win and just a little help.

They got both.

As a result, they left North Pocono with the District 2 Class 2A Track and Field Championships girls team title by just 1 2/3 points over Lake-Lehman, the only team they could not beat during their Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 schedule.

The foursome of Lauren Kane, Lexie Marcinkowski, Madison Dewees and Anna Capaci started the title pursuit more than five hours earlier with a win in the 3200-meter relay, the first event to be decided.

They got together again for the last event well aware of what was at stake.

The only change was a switch in order with Capaci making the final handoff to Dewees as anchor of the highly favored 1600 relay, which won in 4:11.90.

The Royals needed that win and for anyone else to finish ahead of Lake-Lehman, forcing the Black Knights back to third place in the event to avoid a 1/3-point loss.

By the midway point in the race, Montrose had Lake-Lehman beat, but was threatening to mess up the equation by taking a run at Holy Redeemer.

“We also didn’t want to lose to Montrose, so we had to keep an eye on them and not let them get in front of us even though they were helping us,” Dewees said.

Holy Redeemer finished with a 91-89 1/3 advantage over Lake-Lehman. Both were well in front of a four-gold medal effort by surprising Riverside, which finished third with 63.

The opening and closing relays were the only two wins of the night for the Royals, who steadily churned out points in between to remain within striking distance with Lake-Lehman until they began trading the lead late in the night.

Tasha Mihalko finished a busy meet by putting Lake-Lehman back in front with two events to go when she won the triple jump.

Mihalko anchored the only relay team to beat Holy Redeemer. The Royals were second to Lake-Lehman in the 400.

In addition to the individual and relay golds, Mihalko also took silver in the long jump and bronze in the 100-meter dash behind a pair of state qualifiers.

“I was very relieved,” Mihalko said after winning the triple jump. “I was beat though. Normally triple is the first thing I do, but here they flipped triple and long and that kind of hurt my triple because I was dead when I was triple jumping.

“But I made it to the pit on all six on my jumps, barely, but I still made it, so that was good.”

Mihalko hit her winning jump on the last of three preliminary tries and was unable to surpass it in the final three attempts. She did twice exceed 34 feet, a distance no one else reached.

Holy Redeemer scored points in 15 of 18 events, led by Sydney Rush, who had the top individual finish with a second-place finish in the discus. She was also fourth in the shot put and fifth in the javelin.

Kalie Quaglia produced two of the team’s six third-place finishes, doing so in both the long and triple jumps.

Capaci and Dewees added to their relay efforts with a third- and fifth-place finish each.

Isabella Granteed added a third in the 200.

Toni Minichello from Wyoming Area had the other WVC gold medal, leading a 1-2 finish with teammate Bianca Pizano in the javelin.

“Going in as the top seed, you get to throw at the end after everyone else,” Minichello said. “It kind of puts you at ease when you get to see what mark you have to strive to hit.”

Minichello wound up setting a new personal best of 112-0.

Only district champions were guaranteed of state berths. Others could get there by surpassing state qualifying standards, something only Susquehanna’a Tatum Norris accomplished while beating out Mihalko for second in the 100.

Lizzy Blaski from Lake-Lehman finished second in both hurdles races.

Autumn Palka, Gabby Shonis and Keera Naugle joined Mihalko for the relay win.

Victoria Zultewicz from Northwest was second in the pole vault.

Lake-Lehman’s 3200 relay team of Grace O’Donnell, Madison Brdaric, Sophia Dabsheh and Kalee Raczkowski was also second.