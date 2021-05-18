🔊 Listen to this

MOSCOW – Nico Sciandra took the top seed, but not much of a sense of comfort into the fast heat of the 300-meter hurdles at Monday’s District 2 Class 2A Track and Field Championships.

Sciandra knew he had little margin for error in an event notorious for creating errors through the requirement of maintaining hurdling skills while fatigue mounts.

“I felt that I had a good chance,” Sciandra said after securing a gold medal in the event. “At the same time, looking over the times of the other kids throughout the week, I was prepared for it to be a very close race.

“There was very little separation through my entire heat and it was just a phenomenal race out of everybody.”

All six hurdlers in the heat were seeded within a second of each other.

Sciandra fought off a surge from Lackawanna Trail’s Tyler Rozanski coming down the stretch.

“I saw him out of the corner of my eye and I knew I had to put everything else I had left into those last few hurdles,” he said. “Sure enough, it worked.”

Sciandra led the way for the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 champion Warriors to finish tied for second out of 20 teams.

Lackawanna Track Conference Division 3 champion Mid Valley won its first district title with 83 points.

Wyoming Area, the only WVC team in the top six, tied Scranton Prep with 62 points.

The conference produced four champions.

Northwest sophomore Hunter Gmiter was surprised to be one of them.

There were 10 entries in the high jump, six that had gone higher than Gmiter in the regular season and the rest who had matched his best height of 5-6.

“I was expecting something like sixth or seventh,” Gmiter said. “My (personal record) went up five inches.”

There was no sign of it being a special day when Gmiter was getting started.

Gmiter missed his first two attempts at 5-5 and was in danger of going out without registering a height.

The other two wins were posted by Holy Redeemer athletes with Chris Hine winning the 3200-meter run and Justice Shoats taking the long jump.

The top two finishers in each event qualified for the May 28 Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Championships at Shippensburg University.

Wyoming Area had two athletes make it there in a total of three events.

Drew Mruk qualified in both the shot put and javelin.

Michael Branley made it in the 1600.

Sincere Shiloh from Nanticoke took third, but wound up with a state berth in the triple jump when Jack Lynett from Scranton Prep scratched from that event for the state meet.

Lynett’s concentration at Shippensburg will be in the pole vault where he cleared a district record of 14-2 Monday.