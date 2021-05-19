🔊 Listen to this

MOSCOW — Even Matthew Prebola’s worst throw on Tuesday was better than ever before.

Already climbing the ranks of the nation’s top high school javelin throwers, the Tunkhannock junior showed incredible consistency.

Prebola set a meet record with a new personal best in his first throw, broke that record again on his next try and did it again on his third during the District 2 Class 3A Track and Field Championships.

“I really surprised myself,” Prebola said after winning with 222-2 and throwing at least 213-10 on all six attempts. “I didn’t think all six throws were going to be new (personal records). I was really happy about the consistency just as much as the 222.”

Prebola won by a staggering 60 feet while leading the Tigers to three of the top five places in the event. Jack Chilson was third and Ryan Harder fifth.

The previous record was 200-11 set 19 years ago by Coughlin’s Justin Ryncavage.

Prebola won two years ago as a freshman by throwing 192-10.

With the Gorham twins, Cole and Jack, winning two golds each, Wyoming Valley West finished second to host North Pocono in the team standings, 100-82.

Cole Gorham won the shot put by more than 11 feet with 55-7 and won the discus with a school record throw of 173-2. He won the discus by defeating 2019 champion Chris Kryeski from North Pocono.

“I knew coming into this year that I would have a chance, but it would be really hard because the kid won it sophomore year,” Cole Gorham said.

Jack Gorham won the long jump, ran a leg of the winning 400-meter relay and placed second in the triple jump.

“I usually start well and just try to keep the momentum going,” said Jack Gorham, who executed his winning long jump of 21-8 ¼ on his first attempt.

Fourth-place Wilkes-Barre Area and sixth -place Dallas each won twice and Hazleton Area finished between them in fifth with the help of a triple jump title by Matthew Cusatis, who won out over Jack Gorham.

The Dallas champs were Michael McCann in the 1600 run and Peter Federici in the 300 hurdles.

Le’Jean Berry won the high jump and Trenton Zavada the pole vault for Wilkes-Barre Area.

Colin Kravitz led North Pocono to its title by winning the 100, 200 and 400 dashes.

Kravitz scratched from the 100 at the May 29 state Class 3A championships, opening a spot there for Mason Mendygral, who had put together a strong anchor leg to help the Spartans win the 400 relay.