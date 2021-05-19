🔊 Listen to this

MOSCOW — Wyoming Valley Conference girls steadily earned medals and piled up points throughout Tuesday’s District 2 Class 3A Track and Field Championships at North Pocono.

WVC athletes won 15 of the 18 events leading to conference teams occupying the top six spots in the final team standings.

Dallas, the WVC Division 1 champion, used two medals from Alondra Church and the ability to score place points in multiple events to win the team title, 74 ½-57, over Pittston Area.

Pittston Area remained in contention until the final event of the night.

Dallas closed with a 1600-meter relay win.

Church anchored the relay win after her victory in the 200 dash was the team’s only gold medal to that point.

“I’m just so incredibly proud of everything these kids have done,” Church, a senior, said of the multiple contributions from her younger teammates, “all of the hard work they’ve done throughout the cold winter and having to deal with the masks.

“Sometimes, we had interruptions when kids got sick. Everyone bounced back. It was absolutely incredible. This just shows true courage and perseverance. These kids have demonstrated all of that.”

Pittston Area remained in contention until the final event of the night behind the efforts of multiple medalists Giavanna Innamorati and Aria Messner.

Messner, a freshman, won the triple jump, the next-to-last event completed, after also running on a 400-relay team that included Innamorati.

Innamorati won both hurdles races, coming back strong from a fall in the 100 hurdles final in 2019.

“Those last three hurdles, I was just thinking to myself, ‘don’t hit them; don’t fall’,” Innamorati said after a spotless effort in the 100 hurdles produced a win by more than a second in 15.60.

Running along the fence in Lane 6 in the 300 hurdles finals, Innamorati added another victory.

Molly DeMarzo gave Crestwood a late comeback for a win in the opening 3200 relay, before the state cross country medalist turned to her specialty, distance running, for a gold in the 3200 run.

Hazleton Area, Berwick, Crestwood and Wyoming Valley West all joined Dallas and Pittston Area in finishing ahead of Lackawanna Track Conference leader Scranton Prep.

Other WVC individual champions included Wyoming Valley West’s Jillian Bonczewski in the 800 and Fatikha Tiktova in the high jump; Berwick’s Renny Murphy in the javelin; Nanticoke’s Sophia Lukowski in the discus; and Hazleton Area’s Isabella Colyer in the pole vault and Ashley Bueso in the shot put.

District champions made it to Shippensburg, along with those who exceeded state qualifying standards.

Qualifier in addition to the district champions were: Abbey Hengst, Hazleton Area, javelin; Allie Melchiorre, Berwick, javelin; Church, Dallas, 400; and Jessica Cervenak, Tunkhannock, 200.

Cervenak was the 100 dash winner.