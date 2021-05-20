🔊 Listen to this

This time, outslugging Rochester wasn’t going to happen.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has scored plenty of decisive victories in the early season, with their first 10 wins coming by multiple runs.

Until Wednesday.

Recent call-up Thomas Milone hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the top of the seventh, and four RailRiders relievers combined on five innings of one-hit ball in a 3-2 matinee victory at Rochester.

It was the RailRiders’ third straight win and the first of the season by one run as they improved to 11-3, the best start by any team in Triple-A East.

It also was the fourth time Scranton/Wilkes-Barre had earned a come-from-behind win in this opening month of the season.

This time it was a 2-0 deficit after just one inning as a pair of walks by starter Nick Green led to a two-out, two-run double by Daniel Palka.

Green and the bullpen, though, wouldn’t allow another run the rest of the way and only surrender two more hits over the last eight innings.

That gave the offense plenty of time to battle back, starting with some power from an unlikely source.

Batting ninth, Cristian Perez led off the top of the third with a home run, his first in Triple-A and his first at any level since 2018.

The next three batters all drew walks against Red Wings starter Rogelio Armenteros to load the bases with no outs.

Rochester managed to get a force out at home, but Armenteros continued to struggle to find the strike zone. Milone drew the RailRiders’ fourth walk of the inning to tie the game at 2-2.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre missed a chance to break the game open, however, as Zack Zehner grounded into a double play to end the rally.

But the RailRiders settled in on the mound. Green exited after the fourth inning, allowing two runs on two hits while striking out three and walking five.

Kyle Barraclough took the hill for the next two innings and ultimately earned the win when the RailRiders grabbed the lead in the top of the seventh.

Andrew Velazquez came up with a one-out single and stole second base to set up Milone’s first-pitch line drive single to center for the winning run.

Milone was one of three call-ups from Double-A Somerset on Tuesday, and he has three hits and three RBIs in his first two games with the team.

RailRiders reliever Adam Warren walked two in the seventh but escaped without any damage. Nick Goody allowed just a two-out single in the eighth.

Luis Garcia took over in the bottom of the ninth and retired the Red Wings in order, striking out Carlos Tocci to end the game and pick up his fourth save of the season.

Altogether, the bullpen’s strong performance lowered the group’s ERA to 3.39 on the young season.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre finished the day with six hits from six different players, led by Perez’s homer and a double by Armando Alvarez in the fifth inning.

After winning the first two games of the series, the RailRiders will look to continue their streak at 7:05 p.m. today in Rochester.

Brian Keller is scheduled to take the mound for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and face off against the Red Wings’ Jefry Rodriguez.