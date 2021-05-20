🔊 Listen to this

Tunkhannock advanced in the District 2/11 Class 2A boys volleyball playoffs with a 3-0 win over Berwick on Wednesday.

The Tigers won 25-13, 25-21, 25-18. They will play either North Pocono or Dock Mennonite on Tuesday in the semifinals.

Andrew Slacktish (8 kills, 1 block, 16 assists, 11 digs), Brady Slacktish (1 ace, 7 kills, 1 assist, 18 digs) and Dylan Mateus (2 aces, 8 kills, 1 block, 12 digs) led the charge for Tunkhannock.

Cody Smith had 10 kills and 14 digs for Berwick.

Holy Redeemer 3, Crestwood 0

Holy Redeemer defeated Crestwood in three sets 25-9, 25-19, 25-12 in the D2/11-2A quarterfinals.

The top-seeded Royals will host either Western Wayne or Blue Ridge on Tuesday in the semifinals.

Matt Albrecht had six kills, five service points, two aces and two blocks for Redeemer. Will Wasiakowski had 28 assists, two kills and two blocks.

Wyoming Valley West 3, Wilkes-Barre Area 2

The Spartans won 22-25, 25-16, 28-26, 16-25, 15-12 in a D2-3A quarterfinal match against Wilkes-Barre Area.

Valley West will travel to Delaware Valley on Tuesday for a semifinal match.

Chris Matthews (8 kills, 2 blocks, 2 aces), Zach Bufano (12 service points, 3 aces, 4 kills), Logan Bowling (8 service points, 3 aces, 8 kills) and Tony Shusta (12 service points, 3 aces) contributed to the win.

BASEBALL

Wyoming Valley West 9, Berwick 4

Wyoming Valley West scored six runs in the fifth inning as part of a victory over Berwick.

Garret Vought went 2-for-3 with a double, one RBI and one run scored for Valley West. Jack Dacier went 2-for-3 with one RBI and two runs scored for Berwick.

Tunkhannock 11, Pittston Area 9 (8 inn.)

Jake Baltrusaitis had a two-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the eighth as Tunkhannock rallied for a second time to defeat Pittston Area.

The Tigers scored five times in the sixth to erase a 7-4 deficit. Pittston Area forced an extra inning by plating two runs in the seventh.

Baltrusaitis also homered earlier and finished with four RBI. Cody Gavek doubled and had two RBI. Shane Wood and CJ Cishek also had two RBI.

Drew Menendez homered and had two RBI for Pittston Area.

MMI Prep 7, CMVT 0

Marcus Danchision threw a one-hitter with 13 strikeouts as MMI Prep defeated Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech.

Kevin McNulty added a homer and three RBI for the Preppers, who will play Susquehanna for the District 2 Class A championship at a date to be announced. The other two teams in the bracket have withdrawn from the playoffs.

Lake-Lehman 12, Honesdale 6

Max Paczewski drove in three runs and Graedon Finarelli plated two more as Lake-Lehman concluded its regular season with a road win.

Paczewski, Finarelli and Ethan Leone all had doubles for the Black Knights, who also secured the top seed in the District 2 Class 3A playoffs.

SOFTBALL

Hazleton Area 11, Wilkes-Barre Area 0 (5 inn.)

Hazleton Area scored nine runs in the first inning in a win over Wilkes-Barre Area in five innings.

Olivia Wolk (2-for-3, 2 RBI, 2 run), Kelsie Peters (2-for-3, 2 RBI) and Caitlyn Katchur (2-for-3, 1 RBI, 2 run) all had multiple hits for Hazleton.

Alexis Semanek and Isabelle Davies had the only hits for Wilkes-Barre Area.

Hanover Area 6, Lake-Lehman 4

Kasidy Slusser earned the victory in the circle and went 1-for-4 with a double to lead Hanover Area to a victory over Lake-Lehman.

Riley Corbett went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI to add to Hanover Area’s offense.

Brenna Hunt went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, two RBI and two runs scored for Lehman.

Pittston Area 3, Berwick 1

Sage Weidlich had a pair of doubles and two RBI to help Pittston Area past Berwick.

Pittston Area’s Gianna Adams finished with 11 strikeouts and surrendered four hits.

Berwick’s Emily Novicki had her team’s only RBI.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Lake-Lehman 28, North Pocono 0

Lake-Lehman had four players with four or more goals in a rout of North Pocono in the District 2 Class 2A quarterfinals. Madison Lasinski led the offensive charge with eight goals and two assists. Lilian Raczkowski (5 goals, 4 assists), Rachel Shook (5 goals, 2 assists) and Maddy Raspen (4 goals, 1 assist) also contributed.

Kourtney Harry had six saves for Lehman, which will host Wyoming Seminary in the semifinals on Monday.

Crestwood 20, Abington Heights 12

Isabella Caporuscio had an assist and scored half of Crestwood’s goals in a District 2 Class 2A quarterfinal win.

Julia Glowacki had two goals and six assists and Kelsey Kulak had two goals and four assists for Crestwood, which will host Wyoming Area in the semifinals on Monday.

Allison Dammer had eight goals for Abington.

H.S.BASEBALL

Wyoming Valley West 9, Berwick 4

Berwick`AB`R`H`BI

Dacier ss-p-ss`3`2`2`1

Lopez 2b`2`0`0`0

Shaffer 2b`1`0`0`0

Shortlidge 3b`2`0`1`0

Albertson 3b`1`0`0`0

Anderson 1b`2`0`0`1

Rinehimer 1b`1`0`1`0

Cleaver lf`3`0`0`0

Strish lf`0`0`0`0

Powers cf`3`1`1`0

Kaleta cf`0`0`0`0

Boone 2b-ss`3`1`1`0

Guerriero p`0`0`0`0

Peters p`1`0`0`0

Evensen c`2`0`0`0

Sterner rf`2`0`0`1

Totals`26`4`6`4

WVW`AB`R`H`BI

Vought lf`3`1`2`1

Stevens cf`3`0`0`0

H.Sgarlat`3`0`0`1

M.Sgarlat`2`2`1`1

Kolesar`4`1`2`1

Severns p`1`0`0`0

Matello p`1`0`0`0

Klosko c`1`0`0`0

Gill c`2`0`2`1

Lopuhovsky 2b`3`1`2`3

Buss 2b`1`0`0`0

Michak ss`2`1`1`0

Stitzer ss`1`2`0`0

Dubaskas pr`0`1`0`0

Totals`27`9`10`8

Berwick`100`200`1 — 4

WVW`012`060`x — 9

2B — Boone, Sgarlat, Vought, Gill.

Berwick`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Taylor`4`7`4`3`2`3

Dacier L`0.1`2`4`4`1`1

Guerriero`0.2`1`1`0`1`1

Peters`1`0`0`0`1`3

WVW`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Severns`4`5`3`3`3`4

Matello W`3`1`1`1`3`1

Tunkhannock 11, Pittston Area 9 (8 inn.)

Tunkhannock`AB`R`H`BI

Munley cf`5`2`2`0

Paduck rf-2b`4`1`1`1

Sheridan c-p`3`2`2`0

Wood p-rf`4`0`1`2

Gavek 3b-p`5`1`1`2

Kuzma lf`4`1`2`0

Brown ss`4`0`2`0

Cischek 2b`1`0`1`2

Roxby p-rf`3`2`1`0

Baltrusaitis 1b`3`2`2`4

Welles 1b`2`0`0`0

Totals`38`11`15`11

Pittston Area`AB`R`H`BI

Johnson cf`4`1`3`0

Cawley ss`3`2`1`0

Markert 1b-p`5`1`1`1

Cencetti 3b`5`0`0`0

Mehal p`0`0`0`0

Turant p`0`0`0`0

Pisack p`0`0`0`0

Bonomo 1b`0`0`0`0

Menendez dh`4`3`1`2

Cerrasaro lf`4`1`1`1

Sciandra 2b`3`1`1`0

Felinski pr`0`0`0`0

McCracken 1b`0`0`0`0

Connors c`2`0`0`0

DeLuca ph`1`0`1`1

Ranielli ph`1`0`1`0

Pisano rf`4`0`0`0

Totals`36`9`10`5

Pittston Area`300`040`20 – 9

Tunkhannock`103`005`02 – 11

2B – Markert, Munley, Sheridan, Gavek. HR – Menendez, Baltrusaitis 2.

Pittston Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Mehal`2.2`6`4`4`2`2

Turant`2.1`3`3`3`1`1

Pisack`1.0`3`2`2`1`0

Markert L`1.2`2`2`2`2`1

Tunkhannock`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Wood`4.2`7`7`5`2`3

Roxby`1.2`2`2`2`1`1

Gavek`0.2`1`0`0`0`0

Sheridan W`1.0`0`0`0`0`2

MMI Prep 7, Col-Montour Vo-Tech 0

CMVT`AB`R`H`BI

Sponenberg`2`0`0`0

Shoemaker`3`0`0`0

Koser`3`0`0`0

Miller`2`0`0`0

Fedder`2`0`0`0

Tomlinson`2`0`0`0

Snyder`2`0`0`0

Yohe`2`0`1`0

Bond`1`0`0`0

Stein`1`0`0`0

Totals`20`0`1`0

MMI`AB`R`H`BI

Danchision`3`0`1`1

McNulty`3`1`1`3

Williams`3`0`1`0

Valkusky`2`0`0`0

Castro`2`1`0`0

Magula`2`1`0`0

Rinaldi`3`2`2`1

Nolasco`3`0`1`1

Burns`2`1`0`0

Spencer`0`1`0`0

Totals`23`7`6`6

Col-Montour Vo-Tech`000`000`0 — 0

MMI Prep`001`510`x — 7

2B — Williams, Rinaldi, HR — McNulty.

CMVT`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Tomlinson L`4`5`6`6`4`3

Fedder`2`1`1`1`0`2

MMI`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Danchision W`7`1`0`0`1`13

Lake-Lehman 12, Honesdale 6

Lehman`AB`R`H`BI

Paczewski ss`4`2`2`3

Morio rf`4`2`3`1

Wallace c`1`0`0`0

Jones rf`0`0`0`0

Morgan 3b-cf`3`0`1`1

Gaus ph`1`0`0`0

Federici 1b`4`0`0`0

Buckholtz 1b`1`0`0`0

N.Finarelli lf`2`1`0`0

G.Finarelli c-3b`4`1`2`2

Sholtis 2b`2`1`0`0

Leone`1`2`1`0

Bean p-3b`4`1`2`2

Kaiser cf-p`1`2`0`1

Totals`32`12`11`10

Honesdale`AB`R`H`BI

Meagher ss-p`4`1`1`0

Branning p-2b`4`1`3`0

Rodda p`0`0`0`0

Mickel cf`3`0`0`1

Gombita 1b`2`2`1`1

Modrovsky rf`0`0`0`0

Curreri dh`3`0`1`2

Jones lf`3`0`0`0

Jackson 3b`2`0`0`0

Briggs 3b`2`0`1`1

Tonkin c`4`1`1`0

Hugaboom 2b`4`0`1`0

Mundy cr`0`1`0`0

Totals`31`6`9`5

Lake-Lehman`320`061`0 — 12

Honesdale`003`100`2 — 6

2B — Leone, G.Finarelli, Paczewski, Gombita.

Lehman`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Bean`3.1`7`4`4`0`1

Kaiser W`2.2`1`2`2`3`4

Paczewski`1.0`1`0`0`1`2

Honesdale`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Branning L`4.0`5`5`3`3`3

Rodda`1.0`5`6`6`2`1

Meagher`2.0`1`1`1`1`2

H.S. SOFTBALL

Hazleton Area 11, Wilkes-Barre Area 0 (5 inn.)

Wilkes-Barre Area`AB`R`H`BI

Leonard`2`0`0`0

Keating`2`0`0`0

Rhodes`2`0`0`0

Semanek`2`0`1`0

Franco`1`0`0`0

Davies`2`0`1`0

Leach`2`0`0`0

Walker`1`0`0`0

Ryman`1`0`0`0

Kasper`1`0`0`0

Totals`16`0`2`0

Hazleton Area`AB`R`H`BI

Wolk`3`2`2`2

Mrochko`4`1`1`0

Peters`3`0`2`2

Forsythe`2`1`1`2

Daniels`2`1`0`0

Katchur`3`2`2`1

Gombeda`2`1`0`1

Mooney`2`1`1`1

Terracino`1`1`0`1

Kennedy`0`1`0`0

Sebastian`0`0`0`0

Totals`22`11`9`10

Wilkes-Barre Area`000`00 — 0

Hazleton Area`900`2x — 11

2B — Mooney

Wilkes-Barre Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Kasper L`1`5`9`5`1`1

Keating`3`4`2`2`1`1

Hazleton Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Terracino W`5`2`0`0`0`4

Hanover Area 6, Lake-Lehman 4

Hanover Area`AB`R`H`BI

M.Corbett ss`4`1`1`1

R.Corbett c`4`0`1`2

K.Slusser p`4`0`1`0

Gist 1b`4`0`0`0

Sheridan 3b`2`2`0`0

Murphy 2b`4`1`1`1

Sipple lf`3`0`0`0

Tomko lf`0`0`0`0

Verga rf`2`1`0`0

B.Slusser cf`3`1`1`1

Totals`30`6`5`5

Lake-Lehman`AB`R`H`BI

Zier-Norris ss`4`1`2`0

Scoblick p-2b`4`0`1`0

Hudak lf`3`0`0`0

Ulozas c`3`1`1`0

Hunt cf`3`2`2`2

Smith 1b`3`0`0`0

Beyer 2b-p`3`0`0`1

Bucknavage rf`3`0`0`0

Kline 3b`3`0`1`0

Totals`29`4`7`3

Hanover Area`051`000`0 — 6

Lake-Lehman`003`001`0 — 4

2B — Ulozas, Hunt, Scoblick, Corbett, K.Slusser; HR — Hunt

Hanover Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

K.Slusser W`7`7`4`4`0`7

Lake-Lehman`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Scoblick L`1.1`3`5`1`2`0

Beyer`5.2`2`1`1`1`4

Pittston Area 3, Berwick 1

Berwick`AB`R`H`BI

K.Starr ss`3`0`1`0

Waltman 2b`3`1`0`0

Novicki p`4`0`1`1

Hess 3b`3`0`0`0

G.Starr cf`3`0`1`0

Auchter dp`2`0`0`0

Taney pr`0`0`0`0

Caladie c`2`0`0`0

Lipsey rf`3`0`0`0

Lewis lf`2`0`0`0

Rauch ph`1`0`1`0

Totals`26`1`4`1

Pittston Area`AB`R`H`BI

Booth rf`2`1`0`0

Weidlich cf`3`0`2`2

Para ss`3`0`0`0

Callahan c`3`1`1`0

Giardina lf`2`0`1`0

Dennis dp`2`0`0`0

Borthwick 3b`2`0`0`1

Lieback 1b`2`0`0`0

George 2b`2`1`0`0

Adams p`0`0`0`0

Totals`21`3`4`3

Berwick`000`010`0 – 1

Pittston Area`012`000`x – 3

2B – Weidlich 2.

Berwick`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Novicki L`6`3`3`2`3`2

Pittston Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Adams W`7`4`1`1`4`11