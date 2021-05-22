🔊 Listen to this

Here’s a look at the District 2 baseball playoffs, which begin Monday.

District 2 is in a subregional with District 4 in Class 5A and Class 6A.

PNC Field in Moosic is unavailable this year, so all games will be played at the site of the higher seed — although District 2 reserves the right to move games to alternate venues.

CLASS A

What was supposed to be a four-team subregional has been reduced to a District 2 title game only. Forest City (0-13) elected not to participate. District 12’s Sankofa Freedom Academy (2-2) also bowed out.

That means the championship game will be Susquehanna (3-9) at MMI Prep (11-8). The winner advances to the state tournament.

CLASS 2A

Seven Lackawanna League teams and a former Wyoming Valley Conference team make up the field, with only the champion moving on to states.

Top-seeded Riverside (18-0) is only one of two unbeaten teams in District 2. The Vikings have shut out seven opponents. Lackawanna Trail (10-3) is seeded second, but has lost to three teams in the bracket — No. 5 Mountain View (9-9), No. 6 Blue Ridge (7-6) and No. 7 Old Forge (7-11).

Fourth-seeded Northwest (9-7) left the WVC in most sports to play in the Mid Penn Conference, a collection of mostly smaller schools in the north-central part of the state and not to be confused with the big-school Mid Penn Conference near Harrisburg. The Rangers didn’t face the same level of competition they would have in WVC Division 2, where plenty of Division I college pitching recruits reside.

Third-seeded Elk Lake (11-7) and eighth-seeded Holy Cross (4-11) round out the field.

CLASS 3A

Of course, all the teams want to win the district title, but the key is getting to the championship game because two teams advance to states. Who those two will be is anyone’s guess because this should be the most competitive tournament among the six.

WVC Division 2 champ Lake-Lehman (13-2) grabbed the top seed, but have a pair of lopsided losses on its resume — 10-0 to sixth-seeded Wyoming Seminary (6-7) and 10-1 to second-seeded Holy Redeemer (12-4).

Redeemer has lost three of its last five entering the tournament. Aside from a setback to Seminary, all of the other losses by third-seeded Nanticoke Area (10-6) have come against opponents seeded no worse than third in a tournament.

If not for one-run losses to unbeaten Riverside and Western Wayne, fourth-seeded Lakeland (12-5) could have been as high as the second seed. Fifth-seeded Western Wayne (10-6) started off 1-3 and then won eight of nine, but lost two of its last three games.

Seminary is the dark horse. Besides beating Lehman, Seminary also lost 8-7 to Lehman in eight innings.

The final two seeds — No. 7 Scranton Prep (4-11) and No. 8 Dunmore (6-11) — will need major upsets to get out of the quarterfinal round.

CLASS 4A

Dallas (13-5) beat Valley View (11-7) for the top seed, which is valuable because a quarterfinal bye comes with it. In fact, it appeared to be a two-horse race to the district crown — and the only state berth — until midway through the season. That’s when third-seeded Wyoming Area (8-6) threw its hat in the ring of contenders.

The Warriors started slowly, especially at the plate, but picked up steam in late April. Their late-season run included a pair of impressive victories over district second seeds — Holy Redeemer in Class 3A and Wallenpaupack in Class 5A.

Fourth-seeded Honesdale (7-13) has lost seven of its last eight games. The remaining three teams — No. 5 Tunkhannock (4-14), No. 6 Hanover Area (4-11) and No. 7 Berwick (2-12) — will have to pull off some major upsets to get to the title game.

The district champ moves to states.

CLASS 5A

Seeds 2-5 in the subregional were a mosh pit going into Friday’s final day of the regular season since Wyoming Valley West and District 4’s Shikellamy each had a game remaining.

When everything was set, nothing had changed. Wallenpaupack (15-4) remained second followed by District 4’s Shikellamy (16-4) Wyoming Valley West (13-5) and District 4’s Selinsgrove (15-5). The outcome was huge for Valley West, which will now host Selinsgrove rather than the other way around.

Top-seeded North Pocono (14-3) has one-run losses to D2/4-6A top seed Hazleton Area and Wallenpaupack on its record as well as a 6-4 loss to unbeaten East Pennsboro, the top seed in the District 3 Class 4A tournament. Sixth-seed Abington Heights (10-6) has been streaky, winning five in a row, later losing four in a row and finishing off the regular season with three close victories.

Seventh-seeded West Scranton (6-6) tied for the fewest games played in District 2. Eighth-seed Pittston Area (5-11) has lost seven in a row, but did enough earlier to hold off a late charge by Crestwood for the final playoff slot.

Only one team moves to states.

CLASS 6A

If any tournament in any spring sports has a clear-cut favorite, it’s this subregional. Top-seeded Hazleton Area (20-0) has pitching, hitting and fielding to make a run in states. That’s provided the Cougars stay focused because these one-and-done situations can be tricky and the best team doesn’t always win.

Hazleton Area faced adversity only three times this season — in one-run wins against North Pocono and Emmaus and a 6-3 win over Tunkhannock. Otherwise, the Cougars have steamrolled their way through the regular season.

Wilkes-Barre Area (8-11) gained the second seed followed by Delaware Valley (3-12), District 4’s Williamsport (4-16) and Scranton (2-10).

Only the champ moves to states.