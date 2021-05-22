🔊 Listen to this

Here’s a look at the District 2 softball playoffs, which begin Monday.

District 2 was unable to secure its usual venues for championship games, so the higher seeds will host unless District 2 decides otherwise.

Only District 2 champions advance to the PIAA state playoffs.

CLASS A

MMI Prep (7-12) is the only Wyoming Valley Conference team in the bracket. The Preppers had a pretty solid season, which includes a victory over third-seeded Forest City (10-9), considering the program was struggling for wins a few years back.

MMI opens at No. 4 Lackawanna Trail (7-6), which can score runs in bunches. The other quarterfinal pits No. 6 Mountain View (5-13) at Forest City.

Old Forge (13-6) is the top seed and Blue Ridge (8-4) is the second seed. Winless Susquehanna opted out.

CLASS 2A

Former WVC member Northwest (9-9) is seeded fourth. The Rangers went 9-3 in their new league, but 0-2 against WVC teams. They open against fifth-seeded Carbondale (3-15), which has won once this month.

Top-seeded Elk Lake (15-1) had its 15-game winning streak snapped with a loss to Wyoming Area on Thursday. Elk Lake has scored in double figures 11 times. Second-seeded Holy Cross (12-5) has lost to three teams seeded first in other tournaments and twice to Mid Valley, which is slotted second in the 3A bracket. Both have byes into the semifinals.

Third-seeded Lakeland (9-8) hosts No. 6 Montrose (2-11) in a quarterfinal game.

CLASS 3A

Top-seeded Holy Redeemer (18-1) had an uncharacteristic season in 2019 and then no season in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Royals are back among the elite. Their only loss was 7-4 to Bloomsburg, which is the fourth seed in the District 4 Class 3A playoffs.

Mid Valley (17-2) is the second seed. Its only losses were 11-1 to Tunkhannock, which is the D2-4A top seed, and 6-3 to Dunmore.

Lake-Lehman (10-9) joined Redeemer as the only WVC teams in the classification. The third-seeded Black Knights have sixth-seeded Western Wayne (2-12) in the quarterfinals. However, they’ve lost five of their last six.

The other quarterfinal will be No. 5 Riverside (6-13) at No. 4 Dunmore (9-8). Dunmore is playing much better in May than in April.

CLASS 4A

Top-seeded Tunkhannock (17-2) is essentially the same team which finished second in the Little League World Series a few years back. The Tigers opened with an 8-3 loss to Williamsport and also lost in the bottom of the seventh to Pittston Area 4-3. They open with eighth-seeded No. 8 Dallas (7-10). A seven-game losing streak in April put a crimp in Dallas’ record.

Seventh-seeded Wyoming Area (9-8), which had a rough patch against some quality opponents to start May, is at No. 2 Honesdale (13-4).

Two other WVC teams will square off against Lackawanna League opponents.

The most intriguing matchup is No. 5 Hanover Area traveling to Valley View (10-8), which is the fourth seed. Valley View beat Hanover Area by 0.0005 in the power ratings to get the home game.

Third-seeded Berwick (10-8) has won eight of its last 10 games with the only losses 1-0 to Tunkhannock and 4-1 to Pittston Area, which is seeded second in 5A. The Dawgs host No. 6 Scranton Prep (7-8), which has ridden a roller coaster of wins and losses.

CLASS 5A

Since the PIAA went to six classifications in softball in 2017, top-seeded Abington Heights (15-1) and second-seeded Pittston Area (13-3) have played for the D2-5D championship every year. Pittston Area won the last two in 2018 and 2019 as there were no spring sports in 2020 because of COVID-19.

The two appear on a collision course again. Abington’s only loss was to Scranton Prep. Pittston Area lost by two runs to Honesdale and one run to Dallas and Tunkhannock, with the latter coming in walk-off fashion. Abington opens with eighth-seeded Wallenpaupack (2-13). Pittston Area gets No. 7 Wyoming Valley West (5-11).

West Scranton (9-3) has the third seed, but also has a possible tough matchup with sixth-seeded Crestwood (9-11), which would have had a winning record with a little more offense. The Comets lost a pair of 1-0 games and another 2-1.

The other quarterfinal will have District 4’s Shikellamy (10-10), the fifth seed, at No. 4 North Pocono (8-7).

CLASS 6A

When the current Tunkhannock team was on its way to second place in the Little League World Series a few years ago, it faced Williamsport. Many of those Williamsport girls are now part of a team which has the top seed in the District 2/4 Class 6A tournament.

Williamsport (18-1) has won three one-run games and its only loss was a head-scratcher — 15-0 to Loyalsock.

A three-game losing streak starting at the end of April cost second-seeded Hazleton Area (13-7) a chance to defend its WVC Division 1 title. The Cougars, though, have won five of their last six.

Rounding out the field are No. 3 Delaware Valley (7-12), No. 4 Scranton (3-9) and No. 5 Wilkes-Barre Area (0-18).