Crestwood rolled to the District 2 Class 2A boys lacrosse championship Thursday, defeating Wyoming Seminary 16-2.
Crestwood’s offense was led by Trey Zabroski (6 goals, 1 assist) and Chandler O’Farrell (5 goals). Also contributing were Nick Curry (2 goals, 1 assist), Noah Schultz (2 goals, 1 assist) and Brendan Dennis (1 goal, 3 assists).
Dean Fey had eight saves for Crestwood.
Myles Standish and Jack Herron scored the only goals for Seminary.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Holy Redeemer 3, Dock Mennonite 1
Holy Redeemer defeated Dock Mennonite in four sets 13-25, 25-23, 25-15 and 25-20 to secure its 10th consecutive District 2 championship.
Matt Prociak (12 kills, 12 blocks), Matt Spiccioli (11 kills, 2 blocks) and Matt Albrecht (9 kills, 3 blocks, 10 points, 4 digs) led the offensive charge for Redeemer.
BASEBALL
Wyoming Area 9, Valley View 4
Wyoming Area secured the win by scoring five runs in the top of the seventh to defeat Valley View in a District 2 Class 4A semifinal game.
The Warriors (10-6) will host Honesdale (9-13) at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for the district title.
Jack Mathis (2-for-4, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 runs) led Wyoming Area’s offense. JJ Hood pitched 6.1 innings with 12 strikeouts to pick up the win. He was 2-for-3 with two RBI.
Zack Kovalchik went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double, two RBI and one run scored for Valley View.
Honesdale 3, Dallas 2
Paul Meagher doubled in the winning run in the top of the seventh as fourth-seeded Honesdale defeated top-seeded Dallas in a D2-4A semifinal game.
Honesdale (9-13) will play at third-seeded Wyoming Area (10-6) at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for the championship.
Zach Paczewski was 3-for-4 with a double for Dallas, which finished its season at 13-6. Ryan Collins was 2-for-3 and Joe Peters had the other hit and an RBI. Aiden Conrad also had an RBI.
Hazleton Area 10, Williamsport 0 (5 inn.)
Hazleton Area ran its record to 21-0 with a shutout of Williamsport in the D2/4 Class 6A semifinals.
The Cougars will host Wilkes-Barre Area (9-11) at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for the tournament crown.
Jatnk Diaz (2-for-3, HR, 3 RBI) and Luke Russo (3-for-4, 2 RBI) led Hazleton Area’s offense.
Nick Biasi earned the win for the Cougars, throwing five innings and striking out nine while allowing one hit.
Wilkes-Barre Area 11, Delaware Valley 8
Wilkes-Barre Area scored six runs in the third inning to secure an 11-8 victory over Delaware Valley in a D2/4 Class 6A semifinal.
The Wolfpack (9-11) plays at Hazleton Area (21-0) at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for the championship.
Ryan Novakowski earned the win on the mound and went 2-for-3 with a double, three RBI and one run scored to lead Wilkes-Barre Area.
Christian Galimi went 3-for-4 with a double, one RBI and one run scored for Delaware Valley.
Lake-Lehman 6, Lakeland 0
Nick Finarelli pitched a two-hitter and struck out 14 as Lake-Lehman defeated Lakeland in a D2-3A semifinal game.
The top-seeded Black Knights (15-2) will host seventh-seeded Scranton Prep (6-11) at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for the title. Both teams have clinched state playoff berths.
Cole Morio led the Lehman offense with the team’s only two RBI.
SOFTBALL
Tunkhannock 10, Valley View 0 (5 inn.)
Tunkhannock advanced to the D2-4A championship game with a victory over Valley View.
Tunkhannock (19-2) will host Berwick (13-8) at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for the title.
Nicole Howell (3-for-3, 2 RBI) led Tunkhannock’s offense while Kaya Hannon (5 IP, 0 ER, 4 SO) earned the win in the circle.
West Scranton 3, Pittston Area 1
Despite allowing 11 hits, Mia Butka held Pittston Area’s offense to only one run as West Scranton defeated Pittston Area in a D2-5A semifinal, ending the Patriots’ season.
Butka struck out four and walked none as she went the distance. West Scranton’s offense was led by Olivia Dougher, who was 2-for-3 with a double, one RBI and one run scored.
Kallie Booth went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and one run scored for Pittston Area.
H.S. BASEBALL
District 2 Class 4A Semifinals
Wyoming Area 9, Valley View 4
Wyoming Area`AB`H`R`BI
Melberger cf`3`2`1`1
Noone 2b`4`1`1`0
Kelleher c`2`1`0`0
Hood p-1b`3`0`2`2
Sorick lf-p`0`0`0`0
Lawall 1b-lf`3`0`1`0
Morgan rf`4`1`1`1
Supey dh`3`1`0`0
Mathis 3b`4`2`2`3
Wiedl ss`4`0`1`0
Little cr`0`1`0`0
Totals`30`9`9`7
Valley View`AB`R`H`BI
Cesarini lf`3`1`1`0
Reese 3b`2`1`0`0
Grundt 1b`3`1`1`0
St. Ledger rf`3`0`1`2
Smith rf`1`0`0`0
Stafursky p-2b`4`0`2`0
Kovalchik cf-p`3`1`3`2
Ruby ss`4`0`0`0
Rissinger c`3`0`0`0
Cole dh-cf`3`0`1`0
Bushta cr`0`0`0`0
Totals`29`4`9`4
Wyoming Area`200`020`5 — 9
Valley View`201`000`1 — 4
2B — Mathis (WYMN), Stafursky, Cesarini, Kovalchik (VLLY); HR — Kovalchik
Wyoming Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Hood W`6.1`7`4`4`3`12
Sorick`0.2`2`0`0`0`2
Valley View`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Stafursky L`6.1`8`7`3`3`5
Kovalchik`0.2`1`2`2`2`0
District 2 Class 4A Semifinals
Honesdale 3, Dallas 2
Honesdale`AB`R`H`BI
Meagher ss`4`1`2`1
Branning p-rf`4`0`0`0
Mickel cf`3`0`0`0
Gombita 1b`3`0`1`1
Jackson 3b`3`0`0`0
Curreri dh`2`0`0`0
Jones lf`2`0`0`0
Hugaboom 2b`3`0`2`0
Tonkin c`3`1`0`0
Modrovsly rf-p`3`1`1`0
Totals`27`3`6`2
Dallas`AB`R`H`BI
Lewis ss`4`0`0`0
Collins cf`3`1`2`0
Luksic c`2`0`0`0
Killian p`4`0`0`0
Adamski 3b`0`0`0`0
Weaver dh`4`0`0`0
JoePeters lf`2`1`1`1
Pokrinchak lf`0`0`0`0
Paczewski 2b`4`0`3`0
Conrad 1b`3`0`0`1
Leandri 1b`0`0`0`0
JoshPeters rf`2`0`0`0
Burgess ph`0`0`0`0
Totals`20`2`6`2
Honesdale`101`000`1 – 3
Dallas`010`010`0 – 2
2B – Meagher, Modrovsky, Paczewski.
Honesdale`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Branning`4`3`2`2`4`5
Modrovsky W`3`3`0`0`2`4
Dallas`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Killian L`7`6`3`1`1`5
District 2/4 Class 6A Semifinals
Hazleton Area 10, Williamsport 0 (5 inn.)
Williamsport`AB`R`H`BI
Taylor 2b`1`0`0`0
Vollman cf`2`0`0`0
B.Mazzante p`2`0`0`0
Collyer p`0`0`0`0
Berry ss`2`0`0`0
Murray lf`1`0`0`0
Gehr 1b`2`0`1`0
Q.Mazzante`0`0`0`0
Wright c`0`0`0`0
Aldenderfor dh`2`0`0`0
Robertson 3b`2`0`0`0
Aversa rf`2`0`0`0
Totals`16`0`1`0
Hazleton Area`AB`R`H`BI
G.Russo c`3`1`2`2
L.Russo lf`4`2`3`2
Antolick 2b`2`0`1`2
Verbonitz 1b`3`2`2`1
Shamany cf`0`0`0`0
Diaz dh`3`1`2`3
Molinaro ss`3`0`1`0
Biasi p`2`0`0`0
Kilker 3b`2`0`0`0
Labuda`1`0`0`0
Schell rf`1`2`0`0
Mehalshick cr`0`2`0`0
Totals`24`10`11`10
Williamsport`000`00 — 0
Hazleton Area`161`11 — 10
2B — Verbonitz; HR — Diaz
Williamsport`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
B.Mazzante L`4`10`9`8`2`2
Collyer`0.1`1`1`1`1`1
Hazleton Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Biasi W`5`1`0`0`0`9
District 2/4 Class 6A Semifinals
Wilkes-Barre Area 11, Delaware Valley 8
Delaware Valley`AB`R`H`BI
Henn ss`4`2`2`0
Curabba pr`0`0`0`0
Cam. May c`2`2`1`0
Schutz 3b`2`1`0`0
Irving pr`0`0`0`0
Oliver lf`4`1`0`1
Natiello 2b`4`1`2`1
Cavallaro 1b`4`0`1`1
Estenes p`0`0`0`0
Galimi dh-p`4`1`3`1
Jason p`0`0`0`0
Hyams rf`2`0`0`0
McManus ph`1`0`0`0
Metzger cf`3`0`0`0
Cor. May ph`1`0`0`0
Totals`31`8`9`4
WBA`AB`R`H`BI
Betancourt ss`5`0`0`0
Mehalchik lf`5`0`1`0
Clarke 2b-p`4`1`1`1
Gilgallon 1b`3`1`0`0
Prudente 3b`0`2`0`0
Sanchez ph`0`1`0`0
Bottger rf-3b`2`3`0`0
Simko cf`0`0`0`0
Koretz dh`3`1`2`3
Novakowski p-3b`3`1`2`3
Monahan`4`1`3`2
Totals`29`11`9`9
Delaware Valley`200`300`3 — 8
Wilkes-Barre Area`026`012`x — 11
2B — Galimi (DV), Clarke, Koretz, Novakowski (WBA)
Delaware Valley`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Estenes L`2.1`4`8`1`2`2
Galimi`2.2`3`1`1`3`2
Jason`1`2`2`2`2`1
Wilkes-Barre Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Novakowski W`6`7`5`3`1`7
Clarke`1`2`3`2`2`0
District 2 Class 3A Semifinals
Lake-Lehman 6, Lakeland 0
Lakeland`AB`R`H`BI
Fuga cf`3`0`1`0
Mullen p-ss`2`0`0`0
Uran 1b`3`0`0`0
Snyder lf`3`0`0`0
Lidy`2`0`0`0
Igneri ss`2`0`0`0
Gazella p`1`0`0`0
Proscia c`0`0`0`0
Kawash rf`3`0`0`0
Bullick 3b`1`0`0`0
Passiment ph`0`0`0`0
McGrane 2b`3`0`1`0
Totals`23`0`2`0
Lehman`AB`R`H`BI
Paczewski 2b-p`3`2`1`0
Morio lf`3`1`1`2
Morgan cf`3`0`1`1
Jones cf`0`0`0`0
Federici 1b`2`1`1`0
G.Finarelli c`3`0`0`0
Spencer ss`3`0`0`0
N.Finarelli p`2`0`1`0
Bean 3b`3`1`1`0
Kaiser rf`2`0`1`0
Totals`24`6`7`2
Lakeland`000`000`0 — 0
Lake-Lehman`300`030`x — 6
Lakeland`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Mullen L`5.0`7`6`3`2`4
Gazella`1.0`0`0`0`0`2
Lehman`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
N.Finarelli W`6.1`2`0`0`4`14
Paczewski`0.2`0`0`0`0`0
H.S. SOFTBALL
District 2 Class 4A Semifinals
Tunkhannock 10, Valley View 0 (5 inn.)
Valley View`AB`R`H`BI
Stafursky 3b`2`0`0`0
McVicar ss`2`0`0`0
Borosky 1b`2`0`0`0
Longworth p`2`0`0`0
E.Giovagnoli 2b`1`0`1`0
Marion c`2`0`1`0
Dupay`0`0`0`0
Sebastianelli rf`2`0`0`0
Bukhar lf`2`0`0`0
A.Giovagnoli cf`2`0`1`0
Totals`17`0`3`0
Tunkhannock`AB`R`H`BI
McNeff 2b`4`2`1`0
Marabell c`3`0`0`0
Wood 1b`4`1`1`1
Parr`0`1`0`0
Howell lf`3`0`3`2
Schultz ss`3`1`1`2
Hannon p`3`1`0`0
Huff 3b`2`1`2`1
James cf`3`1`0`0
Kulsacavage rf`1`1`0`1
Gilroy`1`0`0`1
Iddings cr`0`1`0`0
Totals`27`10`8`8
Valley View`000`00 — 0
Tunkhannock`203`05 — 10
2B — McNeff
Valley View`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Longworth L`4.1`8`10`4`3`2
Tunkhannock`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Hannon W`5`3`0`0`1`4
District 2 Class 5A Semifinals
West Scranton 3, Pittston Area 1
West Scranton`AB`R`H`BI
Maloney ss`4`0`0`0
Butka p`2`1`1`0
Russo cf`3`1`0`0
Dougher 3b`3`1`2`1
Summa c`3`0`1`1
Noll 2b`3`0`1`0
Herne lf`3`0`0`0
Stevens rf`3`0`1`0
Walton dp`2`0`0`0
Gigliotti ph`1`0`0`0
Zimorowicz flex`0`0`0`0
Totals`27`3`6`2
Pittston Area`AB`R`H`BI
Booth rf`4`1`3`0
Weidlich cf`4`0`2`0
Para ss`4`0`1`1
Giardina lf`3`0`0`0
Callahan c`3`0`0`0
Dennis dp`3`0`3`0
Borthwick 3b`3`0`1`0
Lieback 1b`3`0`1`0
George 2b`3`0`0`0
Adams flex`0`0`0`0
Totals`30`1`11`1
West Scranton`300`000`0 — 3
Pittston Area`100`000`0 — 1
2B — Dougher (WST), Booth (PA); 3B — Booth
West Scranton`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Butka W`7`11`1`1`0`4
Pittston Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Adams L`7`6`3`1`1`9