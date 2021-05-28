🔊 Listen to this

Crestwood rolled to the District 2 Class 2A boys lacrosse championship Thursday, defeating Wyoming Seminary 16-2.

Crestwood’s offense was led by Trey Zabroski (6 goals, 1 assist) and Chandler O’Farrell (5 goals). Also contributing were Nick Curry (2 goals, 1 assist), Noah Schultz (2 goals, 1 assist) and Brendan Dennis (1 goal, 3 assists).

Dean Fey had eight saves for Crestwood.

Myles Standish and Jack Herron scored the only goals for Seminary.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Holy Redeemer 3, Dock Mennonite 1

Holy Redeemer defeated Dock Mennonite in four sets 13-25, 25-23, 25-15 and 25-20 to secure its 10th consecutive District 2 championship.

Matt Prociak (12 kills, 12 blocks), Matt Spiccioli (11 kills, 2 blocks) and Matt Albrecht (9 kills, 3 blocks, 10 points, 4 digs) led the offensive charge for Redeemer.

BASEBALL

Wyoming Area 9, Valley View 4

Wyoming Area secured the win by scoring five runs in the top of the seventh to defeat Valley View in a District 2 Class 4A semifinal game.

The Warriors (10-6) will host Honesdale (9-13) at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for the district title.

Jack Mathis (2-for-4, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 runs) led Wyoming Area’s offense. JJ Hood pitched 6.1 innings with 12 strikeouts to pick up the win. He was 2-for-3 with two RBI.

Zack Kovalchik went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double, two RBI and one run scored for Valley View.

Honesdale 3, Dallas 2

Paul Meagher doubled in the winning run in the top of the seventh as fourth-seeded Honesdale defeated top-seeded Dallas in a D2-4A semifinal game.

Honesdale (9-13) will play at third-seeded Wyoming Area (10-6) at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for the championship.

Zach Paczewski was 3-for-4 with a double for Dallas, which finished its season at 13-6. Ryan Collins was 2-for-3 and Joe Peters had the other hit and an RBI. Aiden Conrad also had an RBI.

Hazleton Area 10, Williamsport 0 (5 inn.)

Hazleton Area ran its record to 21-0 with a shutout of Williamsport in the D2/4 Class 6A semifinals.

The Cougars will host Wilkes-Barre Area (9-11) at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for the tournament crown.

Jatnk Diaz (2-for-3, HR, 3 RBI) and Luke Russo (3-for-4, 2 RBI) led Hazleton Area’s offense.

Nick Biasi earned the win for the Cougars, throwing five innings and striking out nine while allowing one hit.

Wilkes-Barre Area 11, Delaware Valley 8

Wilkes-Barre Area scored six runs in the third inning to secure an 11-8 victory over Delaware Valley in a D2/4 Class 6A semifinal.

The Wolfpack (9-11) plays at Hazleton Area (21-0) at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for the championship.

Ryan Novakowski earned the win on the mound and went 2-for-3 with a double, three RBI and one run scored to lead Wilkes-Barre Area.

Christian Galimi went 3-for-4 with a double, one RBI and one run scored for Delaware Valley.

Lake-Lehman 6, Lakeland 0

Nick Finarelli pitched a two-hitter and struck out 14 as Lake-Lehman defeated Lakeland in a D2-3A semifinal game.

The top-seeded Black Knights (15-2) will host seventh-seeded Scranton Prep (6-11) at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for the title. Both teams have clinched state playoff berths.

Cole Morio led the Lehman offense with the team’s only two RBI.

SOFTBALL

Tunkhannock 10, Valley View 0 (5 inn.)

Tunkhannock advanced to the D2-4A championship game with a victory over Valley View.

Tunkhannock (19-2) will host Berwick (13-8) at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for the title.

Nicole Howell (3-for-3, 2 RBI) led Tunkhannock’s offense while Kaya Hannon (5 IP, 0 ER, 4 SO) earned the win in the circle.

West Scranton 3, Pittston Area 1

Despite allowing 11 hits, Mia Butka held Pittston Area’s offense to only one run as West Scranton defeated Pittston Area in a D2-5A semifinal, ending the Patriots’ season.

Butka struck out four and walked none as she went the distance. West Scranton’s offense was led by Olivia Dougher, who was 2-for-3 with a double, one RBI and one run scored.

Kallie Booth went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and one run scored for Pittston Area.

H.S. BASEBALL

District 2 Class 4A Semifinals

Wyoming Area 9, Valley View 4

Wyoming Area`AB`H`R`BI

Melberger cf`3`2`1`1

Noone 2b`4`1`1`0

Kelleher c`2`1`0`0

Hood p-1b`3`0`2`2

Sorick lf-p`0`0`0`0

Lawall 1b-lf`3`0`1`0

Morgan rf`4`1`1`1

Supey dh`3`1`0`0

Mathis 3b`4`2`2`3

Wiedl ss`4`0`1`0

Little cr`0`1`0`0

Totals`30`9`9`7

Valley View`AB`R`H`BI

Cesarini lf`3`1`1`0

Reese 3b`2`1`0`0

Grundt 1b`3`1`1`0

St. Ledger rf`3`0`1`2

Smith rf`1`0`0`0

Stafursky p-2b`4`0`2`0

Kovalchik cf-p`3`1`3`2

Ruby ss`4`0`0`0

Rissinger c`3`0`0`0

Cole dh-cf`3`0`1`0

Bushta cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`29`4`9`4

Wyoming Area`200`020`5 — 9

Valley View`201`000`1 — 4

2B — Mathis (WYMN), Stafursky, Cesarini, Kovalchik (VLLY); HR — Kovalchik

Wyoming Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Hood W`6.1`7`4`4`3`12

Sorick`0.2`2`0`0`0`2

Valley View`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Stafursky L`6.1`8`7`3`3`5

Kovalchik`0.2`1`2`2`2`0

District 2 Class 4A Semifinals

Honesdale 3, Dallas 2

Honesdale`AB`R`H`BI

Meagher ss`4`1`2`1

Branning p-rf`4`0`0`0

Mickel cf`3`0`0`0

Gombita 1b`3`0`1`1

Jackson 3b`3`0`0`0

Curreri dh`2`0`0`0

Jones lf`2`0`0`0

Hugaboom 2b`3`0`2`0

Tonkin c`3`1`0`0

Modrovsly rf-p`3`1`1`0

Totals`27`3`6`2

Dallas`AB`R`H`BI

Lewis ss`4`0`0`0

Collins cf`3`1`2`0

Luksic c`2`0`0`0

Killian p`4`0`0`0

Adamski 3b`0`0`0`0

Weaver dh`4`0`0`0

JoePeters lf`2`1`1`1

Pokrinchak lf`0`0`0`0

Paczewski 2b`4`0`3`0

Conrad 1b`3`0`0`1

Leandri 1b`0`0`0`0

JoshPeters rf`2`0`0`0

Burgess ph`0`0`0`0

Totals`20`2`6`2

Honesdale`101`000`1 – 3

Dallas`010`010`0 – 2

2B – Meagher, Modrovsky, Paczewski.

Honesdale`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Branning`4`3`2`2`4`5

Modrovsky W`3`3`0`0`2`4

Dallas`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Killian L`7`6`3`1`1`5

District 2/4 Class 6A Semifinals

Hazleton Area 10, Williamsport 0 (5 inn.)

Williamsport`AB`R`H`BI

Taylor 2b`1`0`0`0

Vollman cf`2`0`0`0

B.Mazzante p`2`0`0`0

Collyer p`0`0`0`0

Berry ss`2`0`0`0

Murray lf`1`0`0`0

Gehr 1b`2`0`1`0

Q.Mazzante`0`0`0`0

Wright c`0`0`0`0

Aldenderfor dh`2`0`0`0

Robertson 3b`2`0`0`0

Aversa rf`2`0`0`0

Totals`16`0`1`0

Hazleton Area`AB`R`H`BI

G.Russo c`3`1`2`2

L.Russo lf`4`2`3`2

Antolick 2b`2`0`1`2

Verbonitz 1b`3`2`2`1

Shamany cf`0`0`0`0

Diaz dh`3`1`2`3

Molinaro ss`3`0`1`0

Biasi p`2`0`0`0

Kilker 3b`2`0`0`0

Labuda`1`0`0`0

Schell rf`1`2`0`0

Mehalshick cr`0`2`0`0

Totals`24`10`11`10

Williamsport`000`00 — 0

Hazleton Area`161`11 — 10

2B — Verbonitz; HR — Diaz

Williamsport`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

B.Mazzante L`4`10`9`8`2`2

Collyer`0.1`1`1`1`1`1

Hazleton Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Biasi W`5`1`0`0`0`9

District 2/4 Class 6A Semifinals

Wilkes-Barre Area 11, Delaware Valley 8

Delaware Valley`AB`R`H`BI

Henn ss`4`2`2`0

Curabba pr`0`0`0`0

Cam. May c`2`2`1`0

Schutz 3b`2`1`0`0

Irving pr`0`0`0`0

Oliver lf`4`1`0`1

Natiello 2b`4`1`2`1

Cavallaro 1b`4`0`1`1

Estenes p`0`0`0`0

Galimi dh-p`4`1`3`1

Jason p`0`0`0`0

Hyams rf`2`0`0`0

McManus ph`1`0`0`0

Metzger cf`3`0`0`0

Cor. May ph`1`0`0`0

Totals`31`8`9`4

WBA`AB`R`H`BI

Betancourt ss`5`0`0`0

Mehalchik lf`5`0`1`0

Clarke 2b-p`4`1`1`1

Gilgallon 1b`3`1`0`0

Prudente 3b`0`2`0`0

Sanchez ph`0`1`0`0

Bottger rf-3b`2`3`0`0

Simko cf`0`0`0`0

Koretz dh`3`1`2`3

Novakowski p-3b`3`1`2`3

Monahan`4`1`3`2

Totals`29`11`9`9

Delaware Valley`200`300`3 — 8

Wilkes-Barre Area`026`012`x — 11

2B — Galimi (DV), Clarke, Koretz, Novakowski (WBA)

Delaware Valley`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Estenes L`2.1`4`8`1`2`2

Galimi`2.2`3`1`1`3`2

Jason`1`2`2`2`2`1

Wilkes-Barre Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Novakowski W`6`7`5`3`1`7

Clarke`1`2`3`2`2`0

District 2 Class 3A Semifinals

Lake-Lehman 6, Lakeland 0

Lakeland`AB`R`H`BI

Fuga cf`3`0`1`0

Mullen p-ss`2`0`0`0

Uran 1b`3`0`0`0

Snyder lf`3`0`0`0

Lidy`2`0`0`0

Igneri ss`2`0`0`0

Gazella p`1`0`0`0

Proscia c`0`0`0`0

Kawash rf`3`0`0`0

Bullick 3b`1`0`0`0

Passiment ph`0`0`0`0

McGrane 2b`3`0`1`0

Totals`23`0`2`0

Lehman`AB`R`H`BI

Paczewski 2b-p`3`2`1`0

Morio lf`3`1`1`2

Morgan cf`3`0`1`1

Jones cf`0`0`0`0

Federici 1b`2`1`1`0

G.Finarelli c`3`0`0`0

Spencer ss`3`0`0`0

N.Finarelli p`2`0`1`0

Bean 3b`3`1`1`0

Kaiser rf`2`0`1`0

Totals`24`6`7`2

Lakeland`000`000`0 — 0

Lake-Lehman`300`030`x — 6

Lakeland`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Mullen L`5.0`7`6`3`2`4

Gazella`1.0`0`0`0`0`2

Lehman`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

N.Finarelli W`6.1`2`0`0`4`14

Paczewski`0.2`0`0`0`0`0

H.S. SOFTBALL

District 2 Class 4A Semifinals

Tunkhannock 10, Valley View 0 (5 inn.)

Valley View`AB`R`H`BI

Stafursky 3b`2`0`0`0

McVicar ss`2`0`0`0

Borosky 1b`2`0`0`0

Longworth p`2`0`0`0

E.Giovagnoli 2b`1`0`1`0

Marion c`2`0`1`0

Dupay`0`0`0`0

Sebastianelli rf`2`0`0`0

Bukhar lf`2`0`0`0

A.Giovagnoli cf`2`0`1`0

Totals`17`0`3`0

Tunkhannock`AB`R`H`BI

McNeff 2b`4`2`1`0

Marabell c`3`0`0`0

Wood 1b`4`1`1`1

Parr`0`1`0`0

Howell lf`3`0`3`2

Schultz ss`3`1`1`2

Hannon p`3`1`0`0

Huff 3b`2`1`2`1

James cf`3`1`0`0

Kulsacavage rf`1`1`0`1

Gilroy`1`0`0`1

Iddings cr`0`1`0`0

Totals`27`10`8`8

Valley View`000`00 — 0

Tunkhannock`203`05 — 10

2B — McNeff

Valley View`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Longworth L`4.1`8`10`4`3`2

Tunkhannock`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Hannon W`5`3`0`0`1`4

District 2 Class 5A Semifinals

West Scranton 3, Pittston Area 1

West Scranton`AB`R`H`BI

Maloney ss`4`0`0`0

Butka p`2`1`1`0

Russo cf`3`1`0`0

Dougher 3b`3`1`2`1

Summa c`3`0`1`1

Noll 2b`3`0`1`0

Herne lf`3`0`0`0

Stevens rf`3`0`1`0

Walton dp`2`0`0`0

Gigliotti ph`1`0`0`0

Zimorowicz flex`0`0`0`0

Totals`27`3`6`2

Pittston Area`AB`R`H`BI

Booth rf`4`1`3`0

Weidlich cf`4`0`2`0

Para ss`4`0`1`1

Giardina lf`3`0`0`0

Callahan c`3`0`0`0

Dennis dp`3`0`3`0

Borthwick 3b`3`0`1`0

Lieback 1b`3`0`1`0

George 2b`3`0`0`0

Adams flex`0`0`0`0

Totals`30`1`11`1

West Scranton`300`000`0 — 3

Pittston Area`100`000`0 — 1

2B — Dougher (WST), Booth (PA); 3B — Booth

West Scranton`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Butka W`7`11`1`1`0`4

Pittston Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Adams L`7`6`3`1`1`9