LEHMAN TWP. — Crestwood won the Wyoming Valley Conference title, beat Lake-Lehman head-to-head and went unbeaten against District 2 competition this season.

Yet, when it came time to decide the district’s Class 2A girls lacrosse champion, it was Lake-Lehman that had the home field as top seed.

Kelsey Kulak said that instead of worrying about what might seem wrong about that equation, the Comets took responsibility for what they could have done better.

And, when they were faced with a loss of momentum and a two-goal deficit on the road with the title on the line Thursday, Crestwood simply found a way to be better.

Isabella Caporuscio and Kulak each scored twice as Crestwood came up with five of the game’s next six goals to rally for a 12-11 victory and the first district championship in school history.

“We understand,” Kulak said of her team’s status as the district’s second seed. “We took that as, ‘we have to work harder for what we want.’ We should have taken Allentown Central Catholic and other outside, out-of-division games more seriously to put us higher in the power rankings.”

Lake-Lehman gave a demonstration of how it had strung together 18 straight victories to climb to the top of the district power ratings.

The Black Knights turned a 5-1 deficit midway through the first half into a 9-7 lead with 16:37 remaining.

“Lehman’s a really good team, with really good players, individually and as a whole,” Caporuscio said. “We knew we had to move the ball quick.”

Once Carolyn Kaminski gave Lake-Lehman its only two-goal lead, Caporuscio and Kulak went to work.

Caporuscio won the draw and Kulak scored 22 seconds later, firing in a high shot from in front.

Julia Johnson set up Caporuscio on a two-on-one break to force a 9-9 tie.

Julia Glowacki scored 34 seconds later for a 10-9 lead with 12:45 left.

Maddy Raspen, who led the Lake-Lehman offense with three goals and an assist, tied the game for the last time with 8:10 remaining.

Caporuscio scored the go-ahead goal, patiently waiting with the ball to the left of the net before making a quick break to the front to score. Kulak scored what proved to be the game-winner with 3:33 left when she rushed down the right side then cut toward the middle and got off a shot.

Raspen scored off a free position hit with 1:10 left, but Caporuscio ran out almost all of the remaining time, stickhandling while evading as many as five Lake-Lehman defenders at a time.

Caporuscio, District 2’s top scorer, finished with four goals and an assist. Kulak had three goals.

Jill Taleroski scored twice while Glowacki, Johnson and Helena Jardine had a goal and assist each for the Comets (17-2-1).

Avery Bogdon made eight saves in the win.

Madison Lasinski matched Raspen with three goals, Ava Radel scored two and Lilian Raczkowski had a goal and two assists for Lake-Lehman.

Both teams advance into Tuesday’s state tournament opener.

Crestwood will play the District 1 third-place team, Mount St. Joseph or Villa Maria, close to home while Lake-Lehman travels to play the District 1 champion, Bishop Shanahan or Strath Haven.