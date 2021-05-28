🔊 Listen to this

SHIPPENSBURG — Seeds can be a good guide for expectations going into a large track and field meet, but they only tell so much of the story.

Even though he was seeded first and ran well, Holy Redeemer’s Chris Hine knew enough about his top opponent that he was not surprised to have to settle for a silver medal in the opening 3200-meter run.

Teammate Justice Shoats was seeded just 10th in the long jump for Friday’s PIAA Class 2A Track and Field Championships, but as a first-year participant in the sport, competing for just the seventh time, he was still capable of rapid improvement.

Shoats proved that point by soaring to an unexpected state championship, exceeding his District 2 medal-winning performance from a week ago by more than a foot while winning with 22-9½.

“I did not expect this at all,” said Shoats, a junior who is already regarded as one of the top basketball players in the Wyoming Valley Conference where coaches voted him Division 2 Player of the Year as a sophomore. “It’s a great accomplishment.

“ … My goal coming down here was just to get a medal. I did not think I was going to come in first.”

For the second straight week, Shoats battled with Riverside’s Brandon Reed, another of District 2’s top basketball players.

Reed, who made all-state in soccer and basketball in this, his senior year, finished second.

From going head-to-head at Mohegan Sun Arena in the 2020 District 2 Class 3A championship game where they often guarded each other, Reed knew of Shoats’ capabilities athletically. He said he was “not at all” surprised by the way Shoats could leap.

“We come from the same district, we’ve played basketball against each other, so we’re familiar with each other,” said Reed, pointing out that they encouraged each other throughout the competition.

Shoats became the first state track champion from Holy Redeemer, or its predecessor, Bishop Hoban. He broke Owen Wignot’s school record in the event.

Hine also knew his toughest opponent well.

State meet athletes are seeded based on their performances at district championship meets.

Hine, however, was aware that Jenkintown’s Luke Miller, the second seed, had more impressive times in his history.

While Miller pulled away out in front, Hine let others, including eventual fifth-place finisher Kevin Jumper from Holy Cross, lead the chase.

Hine patiently waited, then put together an impressive kick, running the fastest final lap to move into second and mount the only threat to Miller’s victory.

“It was just a patience game,” Hine said. “I made my move when I had to.”

It produced a satisfying result.

“I had a very good idea about the winner,” Hine said. “I knew what he was capable of. I knew he was a very talented individual.

“Definitely, coming in fresh for the 32(00), he was going to put up an impressive time.”

Shoats and Hine scored enough points in the first four of 18 events to make Holy Redeemer the early leader in the team standings on the way to finishing tied for ninth.

Scranton Prep finished second to Southern Columbia.

The Wyoming Valley Conference produced three other medalists, two of them from WVC Division 2 champion Wyoming Area.

Drew Mruk was fifth in the javelin with a throw of 178-2. Nico Sciandra was eighth in the 300 hurdles.

Nanticoke Area’s Sincere Shiloh was eighth in the triple jump.