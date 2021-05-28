🔊 Listen to this

For the second time this week, rain has interrupted the RailRiders’ series against Buffalo.

This time, the weather hit before a game got underway at PNC Field, causing Friday’s scheduled contest to be postponed. It won’t be made up until the Bisons return to Moosic near the end of the season, making up a doubleheader that will start at 5 p.m. on Sept. 2.

The fireworks show scheduled for Friday will be made up after the Aug. 14 game against Lehigh Valley.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre dropped Tuesday’s series opener to Buffalo 5-2 on Tuesday. The RailRiders opened Wednesday’s game in a 2-0 hole before rain hit the area and suspended the game after three innings.

The layoff seemed to help the RailRiders, who broke out for four runs in the bottom of the fifth after the game resumed on Thursday and ended up winning 4-2. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre proceeded to win the seven-inning nightcap 3-2 on the strength of a three-run homer by Socrates Brito.

Earlier Friday, the parent New York Yankees returned outfielder Estevan Florial and pitcher Nick Nelson to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after brief call-ups.

Play between the RailRiders and Bisons will pick up again on Saturday with a 4:05 p.m. start at PNC Field. The series concludes at 1:05 p.m. Sunday.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre’s next homestand, which begins Tuesday against Lehigh Valley, will allow for full capacity at the stadium with some COVID-19 restrictions across the state set to be lifted by Gov. Tom Wolf.