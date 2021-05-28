🔊 Listen to this

Tucker Chesman and Dan Flynn are going for state gold for Dallas.

The Mountaineers duo won its first two matches at the PIAA Class 2A boys doubles tennis championship on Friday at Hershey Racquet Club, needing two more wins Saturday to claim the state title.

In singles play, Crestwood’s District 2 champion Ben Ziegler was eliminated in the first round of the Class 3A state bracket by Shady Side Academy’s Colin Gramley 6-0, 6-0.

Chesman, a freshman, and Flynn, a senior, won the District 2 doubles crown to qualify for states and defeated two other district champion teams on Friday.

They took their first-round matchup in straight sets, knocking off District 6 winners Max Lauver and Adam French of Juniata by scores of 6-3, 6-1.

The quarterfinals saw Chesman and Flynn rebound from a second-set loss to beat District 1 champs Sam Yoon and Mark Berdichevsky of Lower Moreland 6-2, 3-6, 6-2.

Up next for the Dallas duo is another Philadelphia-area opponent in the semifinals. The Mounts will take on District 12 winners Mitchell Bramlage and Ryan Bill of Devon Prep at 8 a.m. Saturday in Hershey.

Bramlage and Bill dominated their opening round match against Quaker Valley’s Will Sirianni and Thomas Pangburn 6-1, 6-0. Like Dallas, they needed three sets to win in the quarterfinals, knocking off Lancaster Catholic’s Brendan McNamara and George Brubaker 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

Saturday morning’s other semifinal will pit District 7 champions Joe Toth and Ethan Bowden of South Park against District 10 winners Grayson Millette and Aidan Piazza of Fairview. That match will also take place at 8 a.m.

Dallas already got a look at Fairview earlier this spring. The Mounts and Tigers met in the quarterfinals of the PIAA team championships with Fairview winning 4-1.

In that match, Millette edged Chesman 7-5, 6-3 at No. 1 singles. Flynn earned a win for Dallas against Fairview at second singles and Piazza was part of a winning team at second doubles.

Regardless of the semifinal results, Chesman and Flynn will play two matches on Saturday with a chance to bring home a state medal.

Both the championship and third-place matches are scheduled for 1 p.m.

In Class 3A doubles competition, District 2 champs Sam Weis and Sam Christman of Abington Heights lost in the opening round to North Allegheny’s Chase Davidson and Shomik Telang, falling 6-0, 6-2.

Another District 2 champion, Western Wayne’s Lenny Maiocco, is still in the hunt for state gold in the state singles bracket. Maiocco dropped just three games in his two match wins on Friday, beating Richland’s Vigmesh Elangovan 6-1, 6-1 in the first round and Jenkintown’s Andrew Schiller 6-1, 6-0 in the quarterfinals.

Maiocco takes on Lancaster Country Day’s Nile Abadir, the District 3 champion, in the semifinals at 8 a.m. The winner will face either North Catholic’s Nicholas Sceller or Windber’s Matt Kozar for the state title at 1 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK

King’s, MU athletes at NCAAs

Two local college athletes made the trip to Greensboro, N.C., for the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships and recorded matching 14th-place finishes in their respective events.

King’s junior and Wyoming Valley West grad Mitch Forgash took 14th in the 800 while Misericordia junior Lukas Schubert-Brown was 14th in the javelin in the event, held on the campus of North Carolina A&T.

Forgash, whose school record in the 800 this season enabled him to become the program’s first NCAA outdoor qualifier in history, ran a 1:53.78 in the second qualifying heat on Friday, falling short of reaching Saturday’s finals. The time was nearly two seconds off his record of 1:51.56 set earlier this spring and was fourth best in King’s history.

Schubert-Brown also qualified for nationals thanks to a school record mark during the spring. His best throw in Friday’s qualifying came on his second throw of 53.76 meters, missing the top-nine cutoff for Saturday’s finals.