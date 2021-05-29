🔊 Listen to this

An impressive boys tennis season for Dallas ended with a state medal.

The team of freshman Tucker Chesman and senior Dan Flynn added to the Mountaineers’ medal case by finishing third in the PIAA Class 2A doubles championship on Saturday at Hershey Racquet Club.

District 2 champions Chesman and Flynn defeated District 7 winners Joe Toth and Ethan Bowden of South Park 6-3, 6-4 in the state consolation match, the culmination of a successful two days in Hershey for the Mounts.

Chesman and Flynn won three of four matches against some of the top players in the state, with the only loss coming against the eventual state champions in Saturday morning’s semifinals.

Dallas opened Saturday by falling to Devon Prep’s Mitchell Bramlage and Ryan Bill 6-3, 6-2. The District 12 champs proceeded to knock off Fairview’s Grayson Millette and Aidan Piazza in the state championship match 6-3, 7-6 (2).

The state tournament began on Friday with the Mounts earning two victories to stay in the hunt for a state title. Chesman and Tucker beat Juniata’s Max Lauver and Adam French 6-3, 6-1 before edging Lower Moreland’s Sam Yoon and Mark Berdichevsky 6-2, 3-6, 6-2.

In addition to the state medal in doubles, Dallas won District 2 gold in both the doubles and team tournaments. The Mounts won their first match in the state team tournament earlier this month in Hershey before falling to Fairview in the quarterfinals.

Chesman and Flynn weren’t the only players from District 2 still playing on Saturday.

Western Wayne standout Lenny Maiocco just fell short of matching the Dallas duo, finishing fourth in the Class 2A singles state tournament.

Maiocco, the District 2 champ, had won his first two matches in the bracket on Friday. He opened strong in Saturday’s semifinals, taking the first set against Lancaster Country Day’s Nile Abadir before dropping the match 4-6, 6-2, 6-2.

The consolation match pitted Maiocco against District 5 winner Matt Kozar of Windber, who prevailed 7-5, 6-3.

District 2’s champions in the PIAA Class 3A brackets saw their seasons end on Friday.

Crestwood’s Ben Ziegler lost to Shady Side Academy’s Colin Gramley 6-0, 6-0 in the opening round of singles play. Abington Heights’ Sam Weis and Sam Christman also dropped their first match at states, losing to North Allegheny’s Chase Davidson and Shomik Telang 6-0, 6-2.