PIAA CLASS 3A TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS
(Wyoming Valley Conference entries)
BOYS
100: Mason Mendygral, Wyoming Valley West, 20th of 27, 11.36
110 high hurdles: Jean Portes, Hazleton Area, 20th of 25, 16.00
Javelin: Matthew Prebola, Tunkhannock, 2nd of 23, 195-5
Long jump: Jack Gorham, Wyoming Valley West, 16th of 25, 20-7 ¼
Shot put: Cole Gorham, Wyoming Valley West, 12th of 24, 50-0 3/4
1600: Michael McCann, Dallas, 23rd of 28, 4:31.85
400 relay: Wyoming Valley West (Donte Rhodes, Jeremiah Williams, Jack Gorham, Mason Mendygral), 14th of 25, 44.09.
300 hurdles: Peter Federici, Dallas, 17th of 24, 40.83
High jump: Le’Jean Berry, Wilkes-Barre Area, tie 11th of 23, 5-10
Triple jump: Matthew Cusatis, Hazleton Area, 13th of 24, 44-0½
Discus: Cole Gorham, Wyoming Valley West, 12th of 25, 157-7
Pole vault: Trenton Zavada, Wilkes-Barre Area (not available at presstime)
GIRLS
3200: Molly DeMarzo, Crestwood, 20th of 27, 11:29.22
100 hurdles: Giavanna Innamorati, Pittston Area, 14th of 24, 15.84
100: Jessica Cervenak, Tunkhannock, 15th of 23, 15.79
3200 relay: Crestwood (Emma Guydish, Regina Pirolli, Maggie Kozich, Molly DeMarzo), 22nd of 23, 10:36.41
200: Alondra Church, Dallas, 9th of 27, 25.39
200: Jessica Cervenak, Tunkhannock, 15th of 27. 25.70
High jump: Taylor Woodeschick, Berwick, 5th of 27, 5-3
High jump: Isabella Popson, Hanover Area, 8th of 27, 5-2
High jump: Fatikha Tiktova, Wyoming Valley West, tie 10th of 27, 5-0
Pole vault: Isabella Colyer, Hazleton Area, tie 9th of 22, 11-0
Triple jump: Aria Messner, Pittston Area, 24th of 27, 32-9 1/2
Discus: Sophia Lukowski, Nanticoke, 18th of 23, 98-6
400 relay: Pittston Area (Lauren LoPresto, Aria Messner, Giavanna Innamorati, Jakiya Kroon), 26th of 31, 51.45
400: Alondra Church, Dallas, 16th of 32, 59.22
300 hurdles: Giavanna Innamorati, Pittston Area, 19th of 24, 48.28
800: Jillian Bonczewski, Wyoming Valley West, 20th of 26, 2:25.41
1600 relay: Dallas (Calli Ogurkis, Elizabeth Viglone, Sophia Filali, Alondra Church), 15th of 24, 4:06.71
Shot put: Ashley Bueso, Hazleton Area, 20th of 23, 33-1 1/2
Javelin: Abbey Hengst, Hazleton Area, 1st of 26, 135-6
Javelin: Renny Murphy, Berwick, 3rd of 26, 131-11
Javelin: Allie Melchiorre, Berwick, 8th of 26, 125-7